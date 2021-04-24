Foremost Nigerian shortlet, George Residence to begin accepting Bitcoin

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest innovation in recent times, is not only gaining recognition as a store of value but major institutions across the world have started accepting BTC as a payment method.

George Residence, a leading player in the Nigerian hospitality industry, announced today that it has begun accepting Bitcoin for payments.

According to an official announcement, guests can now make reservations and pay their bills at the luxury shortlet apartment using the world’s largest digital currency. Resultantly, George Residence has become the first apartment-hotel and one of a select few companies in the country to accept cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment.

Commenting on the latest announcement, ‘Yanju George, the CEO of George Residence, said: “Bitcoin is the currency of the future and it is only right that we are strongly positioned, so we do not get left behind.”

Always finding ways to elevate their guest experience, George Residence has partnered with one of the leading cryptocurrency brokerage firms, Coinnest Africa to implement a system to seamlessly process payments using Bitcoin (BTC). Accepting crypto is certainly attractive to its guests as George Residence continuously sees its VIP guests get involved in the Bitcoin industry.

He also highlighted the huge significance of this development in light of the worrying and continued rise of inflation in the country. He was quoted as saying; “We are also making Bitcoin our primary reserve to hedge against fiat inflation.”

<script language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N9402.3694621NAIRAMETRICS/B25760661.301212618;abr=!ie;sz=320x100;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"></script>

ABOUT GEORGE RESIDENCE

Located in the heart of Lekki Lagos, George Residence is Nigeria’s leading premium shortlet.

Since opening its doors in 2020, people have flocked to its unique and luxury experience, making it one of the biggest players in the Nigerian hospitality industry. George Residence plays host to celebrities, expats and business executives against the backdrop of state-of-the-art facility, affluence and palatial ambience.

George Residence is known for delivering an unforgettable and one-of-a-kind five-star hospitality experience. For more information, visit georgeresidence.com