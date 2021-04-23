Business
President Buhari restores ownership of OML 123, 124, 126 and 137 to NNPC
The President has ordered the restoration of ownership of OML 123, others to NNPC.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the restoration of the leases on OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which is in a production sharing contract with the Chinese government-0wned, Addax Petroleum.
This is in line with the current administration’s rule of law, fairness and enabling a stable business environment for businesses.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, through a series of tweet posts on his official Twitter handle on Friday, April 23, 2021.
The President directed the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to retract the letter of revocation of the leases, while also directing NNPC to utilize contractual provisions to resolve issues in line with extant provisions of the Production Sharing Contract arrangement between NNPC and Addax.
What the Presidential Media Aide is saying in the statement
The statement from Garba Shehu partly reads, ‘’In line with the current administration’s commitment to the rule of law, fairness and enabling a stable business climate for investment, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the restoration of the leases on OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 to NNPC Group which is in production sharing contract with Addax Petroleum, a company wholly owned by Government of the People’s Republic of China on the blocks. The leases belonging to the Federation were revoked on March 30, 2021.
‘’This development reaffirms the commitment of President Buhari to the rule of law and sanctity of contracts. While directing the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR to retract the letter pf revocation of the leases, the President also directed NNPC to utilize contractual provisions to resolve issues in line with the extant provisions of the Production Sharing Contract arrangement between NNPC and Addax.’’
Shehu in his statement also said that the restoration of the blocks to NNPC will boost the organisation’s portfolio, thereby making the corporation to, in the long run, boost its crude oil production and in turn increase the revenue it generates to the Federation Account.
It can be recalled that the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), had on March 31, 2021, revoked the 4 assets of Addax Petroleum Exploration Nigeria Limited, namely OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 due to the non-development of the assets by the company.
The DPR had earlier said that it has inaugurated a team of experts to evaluate the revoked assets of Addax Petroleum, which was in preparation for the formal handing over to the new operators- Kaztech/Slavic Consortium.
The oil sector regulator also pointed out that the move was in fulfilment of the Federal Government’s commitment to reactivating all moribund oil and gas support facilities across the country.
Telecom operators say they are yet to get approval to register new SIM cards
Some officials of the different network stores said they were yet to get approval from the NCC to roll out sales of new SIM cards.
Network providers across the different telecommunications networks in Lagos have revealed that they are yet to get approval to resume registration of new Subscriber Identification Module (SIM). This follows the federal government’s announcement that telecom operators can resume the registration of new SIM cards to subscribers.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the telecom operators disclosed this in separate interviews on Friday in Lagos.
The reports state that no SIM registration was done in some of the network providers’ customer service outlets that were visited, as most subscribers who requested for new SIM were turned down.
Some officials of the different network stores who wished to remain anonymous said they were yet to get approval from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to roll out sales of new SIM cards.
They said, “We are aware of the lift in ban of new SIM cards but we have not been given the official ‘green light to go ahead. We still await instructions from the authorities on that issue and that is what we tell our subscribers when they request for it.
We want to follow due process so that we are not held responsible for any SIM card sales, hence we only retrieve old SIMs that were lost with proof of ownership and of course the NIN identification.”
While speaking, some of the subscribers said that they needed new SIMs for their wards, businesses and other needs and hope that the government will quickly give the network providers the permission to start the reissuing of the new SIM.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in December 2020, the federal government suspended the registration of new SIM cards.
- The suspension was, however, lifted by the federal government with effect from April 19, as the telecom operators were given a go-ahead to start registration of new SIM cards for subscribers.
- The NCC on Thursday arrested about 5 suspected individuals for allegedly engaging in fraudulent registering and sale of SIM cards.
Dangote acquires 400 trucks from ANAMMCO plant in Enugu, brings total to 4,000
Dangote Group has taken delivery of another set of 400 Shacman trucks from Transit Support Services Limited and assembled in the former ANAMMCO plant in Enugu.
The Dangote Group has taken delivery of another set of 400 Shacman trucks from Transit Support Services Limited and assembled in the former ANAMMCO plant in Enugu.
This brings the total number of trucks bought by the Dangote Group from Transit Support Services Limited to about 4,000 units since the entry of the brand into the country in 2016.
According to a report from the Punch, this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Head of Public Relations and Media at the Transit Support Services Limited, Iyere Ikhide.
READ: Dangote Cement incurs N97 billion taxes in 2020
Ikhide in the statement said that the Dangote-Shacman partnership has led to the resuscitation of the ANAMMCO plant in Enugu.
It described Dangote as the biggest customer of the Enugu-based auto assembler, noting that the partnership had resulted in the provision of more jobs for many youths; rejuvenation of the Onne Port in Rivers State and the attendant economic benefits.
The statement from Transit Support Services Limited partly reads, “Following the partnership deal and commitments to quality, the biggest customer of Shacman brand in Nigeria, Dangote Group, has taken delivery of additional 400 units of Shacman trucks.
Dangote Group has since the entrance of Shacman vehicles into the Nigerian market through Transit Support Services Limited as Shacman Nigeria six years ago, bought over 3,500 units of the brand.’’
READ: Dangote injects N63 billion to revive moribund ANAMMCO
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in February 2020, the largest Indigenous Industrial Conglomerate in West Africa, the Dangote Group, invested about N63 billion in a local automaker with an assembling plant in Enugu with the purchase of 3,500 trucks while going into a long-term partnership with them.
- The automaker, which goes by the name Transit Support Services Limited, went into a long-term agreement with Dangote Group and has already supplied 3,500 Shacman trucks to the company from its Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company assembly plant in Emene Enugu State.
