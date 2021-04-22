Markets
Bulls enjoy slight victory at the NSE
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market posted gains at the end of the trading session today, making it the fourth day of a bullish run. The All-Share Index increased by +0.01% to close at 39,131.80 from 39,128.34 index points. CUTIX made the top of the gainers list.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at NGN 20.48Tr. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at – 83%.
- The market closed in profit as CUTIX led 17 Gainers, and 15 Losers topped by EKOCORP with a slightly bullish movement by the NSE ASI.
Top gainers
- CUTIX up +7.00% to close at N2.14
- PZ up +6.93% to close at N5.40
- LINKASSURE up +5.00% to close at N0.84
- COURTVILLE up +4.35% to close at N0.24
- OANDO up +3.96% to close at N3.15
Top losers
- 1. EKOCORP down -10.00% to close at N5.40
- SUNUASSUR down -9.09% to close at N0.60
- HONYFLOUR down -8.45% to close at N1.30
- SOVRENINS down -8.00% to close at N0.23
- UNITYBNK down -6.78% to close at N0.55
Outlook
The NSE ASI saw a bullish move supporting Wednesday’s gains and showing bullish dominance since the start of the week. However, the following stocks are on our watchlist: PZ, Guaranty, Access bank, STANBIC, HONYFLOUR, GUINNESS and Flourmills.
- Nairametrics advises cautious participation in the stock market in this era of growing uncertainties.
The NSE Banking Index plunges as Zenith Bank dips
The NSE Banking Index trended bearish at the end of the trading session today; 5 gains were posted opposing 3 losses and 2 stalemates.
The NSE Banking Index trended bearish at the end of the trading session today; 5 gains were posted opposing 3 losses and 2 stalemates. The Index finished in the red with a loss of -0.04% pushing the Index point down to 357.76 from 357.89
UBA topped the gainers with a +2.07% increase. Technical analysis showed that UBA share price saw a noticeable upward trend from the start of the trading session pushing the price from its previous day’s close of N7.25 to N7.40.
Wema bank also posted gains of +1.75% pushing the price from the previous day’s close of N0.57 to N0.59 at today’s close of market. Wema Bank technical analysis shows a slightly correlated trend with that of UBA for today’s trading session.
EcoBank saw a +1.01% gain at the end of the trading session today. Price was moved from its previous gains of N4.95 to N5.00 showing a N0.05 increase that was sufficient enough to earn EcoBank 4th place on the gainers’ side at the end of the trading session today.
Access Bank escaped the bear’s claws with a +0.67% profit at the end of the trading session, technical analysis shows massive consolidation today before price moved from N7.50 to N7.55.
GTBank was also saved after posting a profit of 0.16% pushing the price to N31.30 from its previous N31.25.
Fidelity Bank held top spots on the losing side of today’s trading session with a noticeable decline from -1.77% pushing the price downwards from N2.26 to N2.22.
Jaiz Bank saw a noticeable bearish turn of -1.59% holding the price at N0.62 from N0.63.
Zenith Bank was next to feel the claws of the bear as it took a hit of -1.35% pushing price downwards from N2.30 to N2.00. Union Bank and Sterling Bank both saw a stalemate at the end of the trading session today to hold at N5.00 and N1.60 respectively.
Outlook
- Market sentiments indicate that tomorrow might see a bullish recovery with 6 gainers being opposed to 3 losers and 3 stalemates.
- Nairametrics advises cautious participation in the market amid growing uncertainties.
Debt Securities
MTN invests N121 billion in fixed deposits, treasury bills, etc
MTN Nigeria invested a whopping N121.5 billion in bonds, treasury bills and foreign currency deposits in 2020.
Nigeria’s largest telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria invested a whopping N121.5 billion in bonds, treasury bills and foreign currency deposits in 2020. This compares to just N9 billion in 2019 suggesting the GSM giant had challenges deploying the capital raised during the year.
MTN raised N143.96 billion in several syndicated facilities during the year which was to be utilized for its network expansion plans. However, the Covid-19 induced lockdowns affected capex activities forcing most companies to freeze spending on anything that is capital intensive. Effective Interest Rates for most of the loans obtained by MTN range between 3.5% and N5.8% per annum.
From the breakdown seen by Nairametrics, MTN invested N93 billion in naira denominated fixed deposits, equivalent of N19 billion in US dollar deposits and another N34.8 billion in treasury bills. The total amount invested earned MTN about N15.84 billion in income which it used to offset its finance cost of over N129 billion.
Why it matters
Interest rates for risk-free government securities fell drastically in 2020 as investment outlets dried up locally. This triggered a massive influx of money into the stock market helping it to close above 50%, one of the best performing in the world last year.
- For companies like MTN with a significant cash hoard, treasury operations are a significant part of the activities of its finance department.
- The investments in risk-free treasury bills despite the negative real return (when interest rate is adjusted for inflation) suggest corporates will rather fix their money in treasury bills than leave it idle in commercial banks.
- It also suggests corporates like MTN are more favourably disposed to lending to the government despite Nigeria’s ballooning public debt and its attendant risk to its credit ratings.
- Despite the investments, MTN still closed the year with about N275 billion cash in its balance sheet.
