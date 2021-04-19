Content Partners
NordFX gives traders gifts worth $100,000
70 prizes of $500 each, 20 prizes of $1,000 each, 10 prizes of $2,500 and 1 super prize of $20,000 will be drawn.
The $100,000 Super Lottery was launched by the brokerage company NordFX among its clients on April 1. The name speaks for itself: 100 cash prizes of $500, $1,000, $2,500 and a super prize of $ 20,000 will be drawn by the year-end.
It is quite easy to take part in the lottery and get a chance to win one or even several of these prizes. It is enough to have a Pro account in NordFX (and for those who do not have it – register and open a new one), top it up with $200 and… just trade.
Having made a trading turnover of only 2 lots in Forex currency pairs or gold (or 4 lots in silver), the trader will automatically receive a virtual lottery ticket. The number of lottery tickets for one participant is not limited. The more deposits and the greater the turnover, the more lottery tickets the participant will have, and the greater their chances of becoming a winner of the prize money.
Unlike trader contests, there is no need for a lottery participant to show exceptional trading results. In this case, both experienced professionals and beginners have equal chances of winning. And they can either use the received prize money in further trading or take it out without any restrictions.
FirstBank launches a new corporate website, reiterates its commitment to service delivery excellence
The new website is upgraded with features that are streamlined to reinforce its role in delivering seamless banking and technology solutions.
FirstBank, Nigeria and indeed West Africa’s premier financial inclusion services provider has announced the launch of its newly designed website at https://www.firstbanknigeria.com/. The new website is upgraded with features that are streamlined to reinforce its role in delivering seamless banking and technology solutions to its customers across the world.
The website is configured with modern design and improved functionality that eases customer experience whilst carrying out various activities on the site, including electronic banking. Non-customers are also able to open an account, putting them at an edge in the industry as they establish a relationship with the Bank that puts YOU, its customers, First.
The new website seamlessly adopts a fresh, magazine-style look and feel for easy navigation in order to promote the access to essential information for its customers, FirstMonie agents, prospective agents and the public. This upgrade also guides one to make well-informed decisions about one’s personal, business and private financial needs.
Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO of FirstBank Group, while speaking on the launch of the New Corporate Website, said that “as one of the key contact points to existing and potential customers, the Bank’s website remains a gateway to our business, supporting our unique value propositions and financial services solutions. As such, we are committed to continuously improve the overall user experience through intriguing content quality, exciting features and ease of navigation’’.
He further noted that “the Bank’s new website will be updated on a regular basis with exciting features that will continue to reinforce the Bank’s resolve to promote digital customer interactions and transactions across our virtual touchpoints and platforms’’.
Concluding, he remarked that ‘’the website will also serve as a financial services library that will keep customers and the public abreast of various financial services solutions and offerings, thereby helping them to improve their economic and social wellbeing’’. He encouraged everyone to explore the website and follow the Bank’s social media pages for updates.
FirstBank has continued to evolve over the years, successfully adopting the latest technology and embracing innovation in its quest to be African’s bank of first choice.
About FirstBank
First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is the premier Bank in West Africa and the leading financial inclusion services provider in Nigeria for over 126 years.
With over 750 business locations and over 86,300 Banking Agents spread across 99% of the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria, FirstBank provides a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services to serve its over 30 million customers. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal, as well as a Representative Office in Beijing.
The Bank has been handy at promoting digital payment in the country and has issued over 10million cards, the first bank to achieve such a milestone in the country. FirstBank’s cashless transaction drive extends to having more than 10million people on its USSD Quick Banking service through the nationally renowned *894# Banking code and over 4.5 million people on FirstMobile platform.
Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimised risk management and leadership. Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the Federal Government’s privatisation and commercialisation schemes. With its global reach, FirstBank provides prospective investors wishing to explore the vast business opportunities that are available in Nigeria, an internationally competitive world-class brand and a credible financial partner.
FirstBank has been named “Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria” six times in a row (2011 – 2016) by the globally renowned “The Banker Magazine” of the Financial Times Group; “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria” for seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017) by the Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards and “Best Bank in Nigeria” by Global Finance for 15 years. Our brand purpose is always to put customers, partners and stakeholders at the heart of our business, even as we standardise customer experience and excellence in financial solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, in consonance with our brand vision “To be the partner of the first choice in building your future”.
Our brand promise is always to deliver the ultimate “gold standard” of value and excellence. This commitment is anchored on our inherent values of passion, partnership and people, to position You First in every respect.
Union Bank unveils UnionPro to boost local trade and commerce
With UnionPro, large retailers can now access a single platform offering a wide bouquet of solutions to enrich their businesses and optimise their offerings.
As part of efforts to boost trade and commerce in Nigeria, Union Bank has unveiled UnionPro, a proposition designed to provide tailored financial services and solutions to supermarkets and large retail chain stores.
With UnionPro, large retailers can now access a single platform offering a wide bouquet of solutions to enrich their businesses and optimise their offerings. These solutions include agency banking; point-of-sale (POS) terminals; in-store ATM deployments; web payment gateways and access to Union360 – a secure web-based solution that offers an end-to-end single point for payments and collections. The retailers can also benefit from business loans such as overdrafts, short-term finance, distributor finance and invoice discounting finance.
Through this innovative offering, Union Bank will strengthen its support for the Nigerian retail sector which continues to show promise despite harsh economic conditions. According to AT Kearney’s Global Retail Development Index (GRDI), “the long-term prospects of Nigeria’s retail sector remain positive, supported by the budding middle class, the growing popularity of the formal retail space and the rapid rise of e-commerce.”
Commenting on the launch of UnionPro, Union Bank’s Divisional Executive, Commercial Banking, Gloria Omereonye highlighted the key role of large retail stores and supermarkets in boosting the economy. She also outlined the benefits of the UnionPro proposition while reiterating the Bank’s strategic approach to developing innovative services that support its customers. She said-
“We are proud to support local businesses through tailored products and services that ease the challenges of doing business in Nigeria. With UnionPro, we are making a commitment to work closely with large retailers, providing the necessary support they require to grow and expand their businesses.”
Union Bank is a foremost financial institution in Nigeria, offering a wide range of products and services for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and larger businesses. The UnionAccelerate account, a high-interest hybrid current account with zero bank charges is one account created for medium-sized businesses. The benefits of the account include zero extra charges for all Union Bank services: on-line/ real-time banking and e-banking (both Internet banking & banking via ATMs). UnionAccelerate accounts can also be used as a salary/payroll account.
Union Bank remains focused on enabling the success of its customers through innovative finance solutions and platforms.
About Union Bank Plc.
Established in 1917 and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1971, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. is a household name and one of Nigeria’s long-standing and most respected financial institutions. The Bank is a trusted and recognizable brand, with an extensive network of over 300 branches across Nigeria.
In late 2012, a new Board of Directors and Executive Management team were appointed to Union Bank and in 2014 the Bank began executing a transformation programme to re-establish it as a highly respected provider of quality financial services.
The Bank currently offers a variety of banking services to both individual and corporate clients including current, savings and deposit account services, funds transfer, foreign currency domiciliation, loans, overdrafts, equipment leasing and trade finance. The Bank also offers its customers convenient electronic banking channels and products including Online Banking, Mobile Banking, Debit Cards, ATMs and POS Systems.
More information can be found at: www.unionbankng.com
Media Enquiries: Email [email protected]
