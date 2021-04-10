FG to commence construction of 4 new rail projects across the country

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the Federal Government is about to commence 4 new rail line projects in various parts of the country.

The listed rail line projects include Ibadan-Kano, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri, Kano-Maradi and Lagos-Calabar rail lines.

This disclosure was made by Amaechi while speaking at the annual ministerial press briefing on programmes, projects and activities of the Federal Ministry of Transportation and its agencies on Friday in Abuja.

READ:

What the Minister of Transportation is saying

Although the Minister announced that the Federal Government was about to start the rail lines project, he was not specific on the exact dates the projects would start.

Amaechi, in his statement, said, “We have awarded the following contracts and we are about to start and we have even tried to solve the financial problems. This is because we have the problem of having to hire consulting engineers.

READ:

“The ones we are about to start include Ibadan to Kano, we are waiting for funds from China. We are about to start Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, we are waiting for the cabinet to approve consulting shares. We are also to start the Kano-Maradi and Lagos to Calabar.

“But one thing that is unique about these contracts is that the president early enough directed that all rail lines must stagnate at the seaports.

“That is why there may be a bit of adjustment in the pricing of Kano-Maradi because we have to adjust it to link up to Kano-Lagos so that it can terminate at Lagos seaport.’’

The Minister pointed out that the 185.5km Lagos-Ibadan double standard gauge line with extension to Apapa seaport was nearing completion, while the 186km Abuja-Kaduna and 302km Warri-Itakpe standard gauge lines had been completed and were functional.

READ:

What this means