Highest paid Nigerian bank MD/CEOs of 2020
Bank MD/CEOs in Nigeria earned a combined N1.5 trillion in salaries in 2020.
The banking sector, especially commercial banks, is one of the most profitable sectors of the Nigerian Economy churning out profits of close to a trillion in 2020 alone. They are also one of the highest employers of labours in the country employing over 93,000 Nigerians.
Sitting at the helm of affairs is the Chief Executive/Managing Director, the highest-ranking executive in the organization saddled with the responsibility of making the best corporate decisions, oversight of the execution of the organisation’s corporate strategies and most importantly increasing the shareholders’ return. The buck basically stops on their table.
Thus, these enormous responsibilities also come with a considerable executive compensation for their service making them ostensibly the highest-ranking staff of the bank.
In typical Nairametrics fashion, we bring to you a list of the highest-ranking bank CEOs for 2020 based on their executive compensation (exec comps). The bank MD/CEOs under our review earned over N1.5 trillion in salaries in 2020.
The data was sourced from the published audited accounts of the bank and verified by Nairametrics Research.
Kennedy Uzoka (UBA) – N143 million
Kennedy Uzoka is the CEO of United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA). Prior to his appointment as CEO, he was the Deputy Managing Director which tasked him with the responsibility of growing and deepening the Group’s operations in its 18 operating countries.
- He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School (AMP) in Boston USA, the International Institute of Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland, and the London Business School, United Kingdom.
- In 2020, the CEO helped the bank grow its profits to N113.7 billion from N89 billion one of the better performances by any bank in 2020.
- Shareholders of the bank were also rewarded as its share price rose by 21% YTD in 2020 one of the best performances by a bank.
- UBA has also consistently paid dividends to its shareholders under his watch.
- The bank’s customer deposits also rose the highest during the year from N4 trillion to N6 trillion in 2020.
- He earned a sum of N143 million in 2020 as the highest-paid director in the bank.
Demola Sogunle (Stanbic IBTC Holdings) – N158 million (+0.19%)
Demola Sogunle is the CEO of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc. Before his appointment in 2020, he was the CEO of Stanbic IBTC Bank and previously served as Deputy Chief Executive of the Bank.
- Mr. Demola has worked in different leadership capacities in the Group such as Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Compliance as well as Treasury and Financial Services.
- He is a First-Class Graduate of Agricultural Science and holds a Ph.D. in Land Resource Evaluation and Management, both from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.
- He also has an MBA in Banking and Finance from ESUT Business School, Nigeria, and has completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) of the Harvard Business School.
- In terms of performance, Stanbic IBTC has rewarded shareholders immensely with profit after tax jumping to N83.2 billion in 2020 up from N75 billion. In terms of capital appreciation, the bank shares rose by 7% during the year but is up 16% year to date (Q1 2020). Stanbic is clearly on its way to being a Tier 1 bank under his watch
- According to Stanbic IBTC’s FY 2020 results, the Director earned an annual income of N158 million. It is up from N155million paid a year earlier.
Eme Emuwa (Union Bank) – N164 million (-4.65% YoY)
Eme Emuwa is the immediate past CEO of Union Bank Plc. He served the bank for 8 years before retiring on March 31, 2021. He was replaced by Emeka Okonkwo, an Executive Director in charge of the Bank‘s Corporate Banking business.
- Before joining Union Bank, Mr. Emuwa began his career at Citibank Nigeria where he rose to Executive Director in charge of Commercial Banking and Global Subsidiaries in 2009.
- He also served as the Head of the Corporate and Investment Banking Division of Citibank Bangladesh.
- He studied Civil Engineering at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He also holds an MSc in Construction Management from the University of Lagos and an MBA from Warwick Business School, UK.
- Union Bank reported a profit after tax of N25 billion in 2020 up from N24 billion a year earlier suggesting that his turnaround efforts are going as planned.
- Based on Union Bank Plc’s full-year 2020 financial statements, Mr. Eme’s total annual salary as the CEO of the bank was N164 million. It dropped from the N172 million paid in 2019.
Ebenezer Onyeagwu (Zenith Bank) – N230 million (+4% YoY)
Ebenezer Onyeagwu is the Chief Executive Director of Zenith Bank Plc. He replaced Peter Amangbo whose tenor expired on May 31, 2019. Mr. Onyeagwu joined Zenith Bank in 2002 as a Senior Manager in the Internal Control and Audit Group of the bank.
- His strong business acumen and work ethic took him quickly up the ladder and in 2012, he was named the Executive Director of the bank in charge of Lagos and South-South Zone.
- He is an alumnus of the University of Oxford where he obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Strategy and Certificate in Macroeconomics and also underwent extensive level business education at the Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia Business School of Columbia University, the Harvard Business School, and Lagos Business School of the Pan African University, Nigeria.
- Zenith Bank under his leadership remains the most profitable bank in the country with about N235.5 billion in profits up from N209 billion in 2019.
- At N8.4 trillion, its balance sheet is the second-highest but no bank comes close to Zenith when it comes to Net Assets, being the only Nigerian bank with Net Assets of over N1.1 trillion.
- Zenith Bank’s share price rose 33% YTD in 2020 ranking as one of the best performers in terms of capital appreciation.
- He earned a sum of N230 million in 2020, according to data obtained from the Financial Statement of Zenith Bank Plc. His exec comps was N221 million in 2019.
Segun Agbaje (GT Bank) – N399.70 million
Segun Agbaje is the Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTB). He is also a Director of PepsiCo and a member of the Mastercard Advisory Board, Middle East, and Africa.
- He started his career at Ernst Young in San Francisco and later joined the then start-up, GTB in 1991, rising through the ranks to become an Executive Director in January 2000, and later, CEO in June 2011 after the death of Tayo Aderinokun, the former CEO.
- Segun, as he is fondly called is set to exit the bank this year as MD/CEO amidst a tightly contested field of possible successors.
- The bank posted a record profit after tax of N201 billion in 2020 up from N197 billion in 2019. The bank also posted an impressive return on average equity of 26.8%.
- Under his watch, the bank maintained an enviable position as the most efficient run bank operation at an astonishing cost to income ratio of 37%
- GTB share price appreciated by 9% YTD in 2020 consistently paying dividends twice yearly.
- According to GT Bank’s audited financial statements for 2020, Segun Agbaje earned an annual income of N399.7 billion unchanged from 2019.
Bubbling under
- U.K Eke (FBN Holdings) – N122 million
- Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank) – N120 million
- Nnamdi Okonkwo (Fidelity Bank) – N110 million
- Ladi Balogun – (FCMB Group) N101.19 million
We did not rather disappointingly that there are no women on this list. Let’s hope things change this year (2021) with the appointment of Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe as MD of Fidelity Bank.
Which of these contender groups will produce Nigeria’s biggest bank?
It may not be too long before we see one of the potential contender groups produce the next biggest bank in Nigeria.
Since the release of the 2020 audited financial reports of various Nigerian banks, there have been numerous published works comparing the country’s biggest banks based on varying metrics—customer base, balance sheet size, capitalization, earnings, and chiefly, profitability.
Zenith Bank and GTBank, the behemoths of Nigeria’s banking industry, being consistently the most profitable of the bunch, have had their financials frequently dissected by one too many analysts revealing valuable insights into the dynamics of each bank’s management style and vision, track records, and, of course, a projection of what this year’s profitability race will look like for them, for FUGAZ, and others in the industry.
A cursory search on Google with “vs” between the names of both banks will show that various publications have pitched them against each other in the battle for supremacy as Nigeria’s biggest bank in different aspects within and outside of banking. So many articles that an observer could be tempted to think that the Nigerian banking industry was at its peak and the aforementioned banks were the only ones poised to profit from Nigeria’s economy. Such an observer would be wrong on both counts.
On the first count, Nigerian banks are outranked in Africa, with Zenith Bank leading the nation’s most lucrative industry at number 14 behind North and South African banks in terms of capital; and on the second count, there are challenger banks whose market share and profitability can no longer be ignored. These banks are the potential contenders for the coveted status of Nigeria’s biggest bank.
Access, Fidelity, et al
This ignored group of potential contenders have continually made progress over the past few years. Access bank, whose vision is to be number one in Africa, has been relentless in this pursuit that has seen it become the youngest member of the FUGAZ while acquiring competitors along the way. Its profitability has more than doubled since its record-breaking N60.1b in 2017, even as it continues to expand its presence in the continent.
Fidelity, Stanbic, and Sterling can hardly be classed with the self-proclaimed warriors of Access Bank in terms of balance sheet and customer base, but their resilience and grit in leading the Tier 2 banks’ charge have accorded them their deserved respect in the industry as they continue to increase their year on year profitability and become an investor’s delight.
This group of potential contenders are inspired, more than anything, by their need for self-actualization in the industry, and while some don’t look likely to overtake the leading duo to become Nigeria’s biggest bank in the nearest future, their being in the race will always be important in determining who gets the title.
The elephant (and horse) in the room
Conspicuously missing from the previous list of challengers are First Bank, UBA and Union Bank. Although their profitability and capitalization sets them up as favourable challengers, one cannot but consider their pedigree in making the distinction of not grouping them with the rest of the potential contenders for the enviable Nigeria’s biggest bank title.
These banks, which used to be the immovable financial giants until a few decades ago, when the likes of Zenith and GTBank leveraged superior service delivery and aggressive marketing to unseat them, have been able to reinvent themselves and stay relevant in the industry, even producing two of the five FUGAZ. Notwithstanding, they will need something radically new if they are to catch up with, much less overtake, the industry’s leading duo.
The fintech MFBs
They are the smallest group of the chasing pack quite alright, who with each passing day and each round of funding, seem the most likely to unseat the so-called top dogs and other potential contenders. Nigerian fintechs have transcended the Payment Service Provider’s space and, in most cases, become pseudo digital banks through the acquisition of MFB and BDC licenses.
These fintech MFBs have demystified the banking industry with innovative customer offerings that have seen traditional banks consistently try to play catch up. They have leveraged social media expertise to reach a larger network of customers, mostly beyond the scope of their one-state MFB licenses.
They have been able to appeal to millennials and Gen Z by selling convenience and meeting them where they can be found, and where they are most comfortable doing business—online. Their products are also streamlined to their target market and are adopted by communities through online influence as a social standard.
The fintech MFBs’ ability to offer free banking services and higher interest rates for investments is a huge selling point that tips consumer acceptance in their favour and is predicated on their relatively low costs as shown below:
|Fintech MFBs
|Traditional Banks
|Licensing cost
|Minimum paid up capital for MFBs ranges from N20m for a unit, N100m for a state and N2billion for a National license.
|Commercial banks are required to maintain a minimum paid-up share capital of Twenty five billion naira (N25,000,000,000.00) or such other amount as may be prescribed by the CBN from time to time.
|Operational cost
|While not having access to their financials, as they are not publicly traded, one would be correct to assume that the cost of running a single physical address would be quite minimal compared to that of commercial banks with over 200 branches nationwide.
|Huge operational cost. For instance, Zenith Bank spent N1.8billion on Travels, N20b on IT, N30.9b on AMCON levies, and N148b on other expense lines in 2020 which include advertisements.
Fintech MFBs are nimble organizations that have shown their ability to adapt and align themselves to the yearnings of Nigeria’s young population. They have become the preferred investment destination on the African continent for venture capitalists.
Their framework for competing on their own terms is being adopted by newly established commercial banks, who no longer see the relevance of establishing so-called “wide branch networks,” but are rather using hubs in different geo-political zones to drive their commercial interests while going digital for retail; exploiting increased smartphone penetration, demographics and regulatory focus on inclusive banking.
The figures look unlikely presently, but it may not be too long before we see history repeat itself in the Nigerian banking industry, and one of the groups produces the next biggest bank in Nigeria. Whichever bank emerges, it is certain that reduced cost of service delivery, as well as a robust IT infrastructure and a strong retail market, will play a key part.
We will keep watching with anticipation as it all unfolds.
How Awabah is helping the unbanked better manage their money – Tunji Andrews
Awabah uses the local agent network to build trust, employing the help of people in the locality whom they already know and relate with.
Financial inclusion is generally the target of fintechs and other firms in the financial ecosystem and this is even more so for Awabah, a startup focused on getting financial services to the unbanked. Speaking during the Nairametrics Business Half Hour, Co-Founder of Awabah, Tunji Andrews said that after a decade of driving financial literacy, he decided that the time was right to take financial services to the last mile.
“It was always frustrating that the financial product people wanted was different from the financial services available, and after years of educating people, I thought I was in the right position to provide the services I know people need but are not getting in the local areas,” Andrews said.
From being a concept 2 years ago, Awabah was launched in 2020. The financial inclusion target meant that they would either go into micro-insurance or with micro-pensions to get the rural dwellers to make financial plans for the future either through insurance schemes or pension schemes. Both schemes are not considered natural to the average Nigerian or unbanked person, and that explains why financial institutions had difficulties with general reception in the past, even though these products are essentially meant to reduce poverty by distributing wealth and risks.
Andrews decided to start with micro-pensions since the unbanked Nigerians typically make no plans for a time they would no longer be able to work, and instead hope on their children to cater for them in old age. Launching the product in 2020 had to come with a lot financial education and enlightenment in those areas to help them understand the importance of a pension plan and how to better plan their money.
“Aged poverty isn’t a number we track in Nigeria because, by the stats, we have just about 5 million people 65 years and over. But can you imagine the poverty effect when the 25-45 years join that age group, especially if we don’t actively push for retirement savings?” Andrews asked.
Since Awabah is not licensed as a Pension Fund Administrator, the startup partnered with Leadway Pensure in late 2020, to handle the micro-pensions funds administration while it continues the drive into the market. Though the products are also open to other self-employed persons and business owners who want to be a part of it, the business model focuses on the people at the grassroots.
PENCOM had already extended the micro pension to the informal sector for a while now, but it had yet to gain traction due to a poor understanding at the local level.
“Every financial product we see also exists at the local level, it is not just at the level we have it in the formal sector and it is not regulated. For the informal sector, it is self-contributory, done daily, weekly or monthly, and they decide how much they want to contribute. This is quite similar to the esusu or the ajo system. So we use what they understand and identify with to explain it to them. We let them know that in this case, they don’t pay for it like it is done in their local system, and instead they get some interest on their money,” Andrews explained in the show.
As against the regular system where the locals seem intimidated by the suits-and-tie agents from the banks, Awabah uses the local agent network to build trust, employing the help of people in the locality whom they already know and relate with. The tagline “this bah, nah your bah, nah my bah, nah Awa-bah,” in itself passes across a feeling of comradeship and communal goal that they would want to be a part of.
Since it is easier for them to trust the system when one of their own is involved in the collection process, this system has seen Awabah achieving impressive results within months of operation. After getting them to sign up, the next point to get them to access more financial services is teaching them to adopt the USSD options since most of them do not have smartphones.
Though Awabah is still less than a year old and has had to grapple with the manpower and logistics challenges resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the founder has big dreams of matching the current number of people holding micro-pensions in Nigeria at the moment within the next year. There are also plans to roll out its financial products across Africa in the next decade, to help more people access financial services, and eventually get out of poverty.
