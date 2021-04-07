Debt Securities
FG moves to issue Eurobonds, to select advisers through open bid
The amount to be raised is expected to be within the external borrowing plans for 2021.
The Federal Government has concluded plans to issue Eurobonds for 2021 and is going to pick advisers to the transaction through an open bid process.
The amount to be raised is expected to be within the external borrowing plans for 2021. The Federal Government in 2021 plans to raise $6.14 billion (N2.34 trillion) from foreign sources.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, during a chat with Reuters on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
The Federal Government, who had earlier planned a Eurobond issue early last year after its sixth sale in 2018 where it raised $2.86 billion, deferred such plans due to the disruptions caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The DMO boss at an investors conference with the Federal Government put together by Citibank, last year, said that the Federal Government had no plans to source debt from Eurobond in 2020 as it is going to shift its focus to domestic borrowing and sourcing from concessionary sources.
Earlier this year, Nigeria reduced its external borrowings in a new debt strategy after it redeemed its 6.75% $500 million Eurobond in January with Oniha saying that the DMO was monitoring international markets for new issues by frontier countries.
What you should know
- Ghana had some time last week raised $3 billion from Eurobonds, a year after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted economic activities globally.
- This will be a huge boost for Nigeria especially at a time the Federal Government is still struggling to get approval for the $1.5 billion loan from the World Bank due to issues on currency reforms.
- The Institute of International Finance had said it expected African governments to return to capital markets this year to sell bonds as investors embrace more risk.
Debt Securities
DMO announces April 2021 FGN Savings Bond offer for subscription
The DMO, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, has offered for subscription, the April 2021 FGN Savings Bond.
The Debt Management Office (DMO), on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria has offered for subscription, the April 2021 Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond.
This is contained in a notification seen by Nairametrics on the website of the DMO on Monday. According to the notification, the savings bond offer comes in two tranches:
- 2-Year FGN Savings Bond due April 14, 2023: 5.522% per annum
- 3-year FGN Savings Bond due April 14, 2024: 6.522% per annum
READ: What you get if you buy this month’s FGN Savings Bond
Details
- Opening Date: April 6, 2021
- Closing Date: April 9, 2021
- Settlement Date: April 14, 2021
- Coupon Payment Dates: July 14, October 14, January 14, and April 14
- Units of sale: N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50 million.
According to the circular, the offer is backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.
Interested investors were however advised to visit their website in order to get the list of stockbroking firms appointed as distribution agents.
READ: DMO reacts to alleged N1.08 billion corruption scandal rocking the agency
What you should know
- Nairametrics had reported the offer for subscription of a similar Savings Bond in March 2021 with interest rates of 5.181% and 6.181% per annum for 2 years and 3 years tenor respectively.
- The interest rate for the latest offer is higher than the offer announced in the previous month. This could be a move to attract more investors to subscribe to the securities.
- This is evidently seen in the equities market as investors sell-off their shares in order to buy into less risky assets, amid high bond yields.
- The FGN Savings Bond is an investment product issued through the Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the Federal Government.
Business News
U.S. 10-year Treasury Yield still showing bullish momentum
The yield on the 10-year benchmark Treasury note ticked up to 1.7181% in this morning’s trade.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury Yield showed bullish momentum early Monday as traders absorbed the outstanding job report.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark Treasury note ticked up to 1.7181% in this morning’s trade meeting some resistance but forging ahead with bullish momentum. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also rose to 2.374%. Yields are known to have an inverse relationship to prices.
The US economy witnessed job growth in March at a comparatively faster pace than the previous summer and this uptick in economic growth can be linked to an aggressive vaccination effort which has contributed to an increase in hospitality and construction jobs.
READ: Is this the halt of the supercycle for crude oil?
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 for the month while the unemployment rate fell to 6%. Employment gains were seen to be inclusive but were especially dominant in areas worst hit by the pandemic.
The labour force continued to grow after losing more than 6 million Americans at one point last year. Another 347,000 workers came back, bringing the labour force participation rate to 61.5%, compared to 63.3% in February 2020.
Furthermore, President Joe Biden revealed the foundation and monetary recovery bundle, spending for transportation, broadband, and reasonable lodging. This arrangement will be bankrolled to some extent by a rise in the corporate expense rate to 28%.
Besides, the United states coronavirus vaccination program continues to be fast-tracked. The U.S. reported another daily record of new COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, placing the weekly average of new shots per day above 3 million.
What this means
- Yields are known to have an inverse relationship to prices, hence spicks in yield may lead to downward momentum for prices.
- Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 for the month while the unemployment rate fell to 6%.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.