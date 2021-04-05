Corporate Press Releases
Team Itesiwaju emerges winner of Unilever Ideatrophy 9th edition
The competition is a business-oriented one that targets undergraduates across universities in Nigeria.
After an exciting competition, Team Itesiwaju from the University of Lagos clinched the 1st place position to emerged the winner of the 9th edition of the Unilever Nigeria Ideatrophy challenge. This year’s competition, themed “More Than You Expect” got entries from different universities across Nigeria.
The competition is a business-oriented one that targets undergraduates across universities in Nigeria. Participants are provided opportunities to develop ideas on real-life business scenarios, which are then reviewed by a panel of judges. This year’s competition was focused on the Sunlight brand where the finalists were tasked to “Light Up Africa with Your Ideas” by proposing product idea options for Sunlight.
Speaking at the virtual event, the Managing Director, Unilever West Africa, Carl Cruz, said that Unilever remains committed to creating a bright future for Nigerian youths and will continue to contribute to the improvement of knowledge in the younger generation through Ideatrophy.
“The aim of the 9th edition Unilever Ideatrophy Challenge is to reinforce the role of Unilever in contributing to employment creation. The event is a skill-building and learning opportunity, a way to challenge youths to come up with ideas while they are mentored by seasoned professionals. Therefore, the competition’s focus is on the development of personal, leadership and entrepreneurial business competence amongst university undergraduates,” he mentioned.
Also speaking at the event, Unilever Human Resources Director – West Africa, Ola Ehinmoro said, “At Unilever, we believe that education is a process and a lifelong experience, this is why we equip the youths through the competition with necessary knowledge, expertise and experience to become great business leaders.”
Expressing his joy, one of Team Itesiwaju’s members, Bright Nwaneri thanked Unilever Nigeria for an opportunity to showcase their ideas and talents on a global scale. “This event has indeed exposed Team Itesiwaju to a lot of potential and life-changing experiences. We look forward to applying everything we have learnt in the business world. This competition is indeed one every student should plug into for knowledgeable and professional experience,” Bright said. The winners have also earned internship positions with Unilever alongside other fantastic prizes.
As winners of this year’s edition, Team Itesiwaju will proceed to represent Nigeria at the 2021 Unilever Africa IdeaTrophy and then if successful, at the Global Future Leaders League.
FY 2020 Audited Report: Unilever Nigeria records 2% growth in Turnover
Unilever Nigeria recorded a gross profit of N12.8bn for the year ended 31st December 2020
Unilever Nigeria Plc released its audited report for the year ended 31st December 2020. The Company recorded turnover of N61.9 billion in the year under review which represents 2% topline growth compared to N60.4bn Turnover recorded in the corresponding year in 2019.
The result showed that the company recorded a gross profit of N12.8bn for the year ended 31st December 2020, this represented a 169% increase in gross profit relative to gross loss of N4.7bn reported for the year ended 31st December 2019
Overall, loss after tax for the year ended 31st December 2020 reduced by 53% to N4.0bn from the loss after tax of N7.4bn reported for the prior year in 2019.
Speaking on the results, the Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business Director, ‘Soromidayo George, stated that even though 2020 was a year of significant disruptions and volatilities impacting the operating environment, Unilever Nigeria continues to build its resilience to navigate the impact of headwinds.
Mrs. George added that the company remains focused on its strategy to deliver sustainable growth both in the medium and long-term riding on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimization, purposeful brands and increasing market share across key categories.
“We continue to monitor the business environment and respond appropriately to volatilities in the operating environment as well as disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.
AXA Mansard promotes SMEs in Nigeria, lauches business insurance plan
The Business Insurance Plan (BIP) is a one-stop insurance solution that addresses the business risk exposures of small and medium enterprises.
In line with the company’s strategy to grow Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country, AXA Mansard Insurance PLC, a member of the AXA Group and global leader in insurance and asset management, has unveiled its ‘Business Insurance Plan in Lagos to serve Nigerians better.’.
The Business Insurance Plan (BIP) is a one-stop insurance solution that addresses the business risk exposures of small and medium enterprises. It is a potpourri of highly beneficial insurance risks management solutions bundled together. These solutions include Business Content, Group Personal Accident, SME Life, Health Care, Public Liability, Optional Covers, Professional Indemnity, Comprehensive Motor, Stock and General Conditions.
Every business comes with a certain amount of risk. Although pitfalls and challenges cannot be avoided, but they can be mitigated with the proper precautions, planning, and Insurance coverage. These risks and pitfalls are what the Business Insurance Plan seeks to address.
The BIP is available for purchase seamlessly on the company’s transaction website: www.axamansard.com. Purchases can also be made through sales agents and at any of our offices nationwide.
Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Kunle Ahmed stated, “Our aim is to deliver the appropriate solutions for small to medium enterprises at a competitive price. It is our expectation that this product will enable the SMEs to hedge the risks they face and focus on strategizing and growing their businesses knowing that they are protected.”
With 17.4 million SMEs in Nigeria, the role they play in the growth & development cannot be overemphasized. They are a significant force in reducing unemployment and accelerating GDP growth. We are therefore very excited to be able to provide this innovative solution that ensures they continue to thrive.
The Chief Client Officer, Mrs Rashidat Adebisi stated that “the driving force behind the development of this product is AXA’s purpose which is to “Act for human progress by protecting what matters”. At AXA Mansard, we care about people and their businesses, therefore we constantly listen, think and innovate.”
AXA Mansard is registered as a composite company with the National Insurance Commission of Nigeria (NAICOM). The Company offers life and non-life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions across Nigeria whilst also offering asset/investment management services and health insurance solutions through- AXA Mansard Investments Limited and AXA Mansard Health Limited respectively. The parent company was listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange in November 2009.
