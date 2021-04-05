Team Itesiwaju emerges winner of Unilever Ideatrophy 9th edition

After an exciting competition, Team Itesiwaju from the University of Lagos clinched the 1st place position to emerged the winner of the 9th edition of the Unilever Nigeria Ideatrophy challenge. This year’s competition, themed “More Than You Expect” got entries from different universities across Nigeria.

The competition is a business-oriented one that targets undergraduates across universities in Nigeria. Participants are provided opportunities to develop ideas on real-life business scenarios, which are then reviewed by a panel of judges. This year’s competition was focused on the Sunlight brand where the finalists were tasked to “Light Up Africa with Your Ideas” by proposing product idea options for Sunlight.

Speaking at the virtual event, the Managing Director, Unilever West Africa, Carl Cruz, said that Unilever remains committed to creating a bright future for Nigerian youths and will continue to contribute to the improvement of knowledge in the younger generation through Ideatrophy.

“The aim of the 9th edition Unilever Ideatrophy Challenge is to reinforce the role of Unilever in contributing to employment creation. The event is a skill-building and learning opportunity, a way to challenge youths to come up with ideas while they are mentored by seasoned professionals. Therefore, the competition’s focus is on the development of personal, leadership and entrepreneurial business competence amongst university undergraduates,” he mentioned.

Also speaking at the event, Unilever Human Resources Director – West Africa, Ola Ehinmoro said, “At Unilever, we believe that education is a process and a lifelong experience, this is why we equip the youths through the competition with necessary knowledge, expertise and experience to become great business leaders.”

Expressing his joy, one of Team Itesiwaju’s members, Bright Nwaneri thanked Unilever Nigeria for an opportunity to showcase their ideas and talents on a global scale. “This event has indeed exposed Team Itesiwaju to a lot of potential and life-changing experiences. We look forward to applying everything we have learnt in the business world. This competition is indeed one every student should plug into for knowledgeable and professional experience,” Bright said. The winners have also earned internship positions with Unilever alongside other fantastic prizes.

As winners of this year’s edition, Team Itesiwaju will proceed to represent Nigeria at the 2021 Unilever Africa IdeaTrophy and then if successful, at the Global Future Leaders League.