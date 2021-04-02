Appointments
Livestock Feeds appoints Portland Paints MD, Bolarin Okunowo as Non-Executive Director
The Board of Directors of Livestock Feeds Plc has appointed Bolarin Okunowo, the current Managing Director of Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc, as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Livestock Feeds Plc.
According to a notification issued by the company, Okunowo is expected to replace Godwin Abimbola Samuel who resigned from the Board with effect from 1st April 2021.
Okunowo joined the UACN group in 2018 and served as UACN’s Investment Executive responsible for managing the company’s investments in its Industrial and Services Portfolio (paints, logistics and real estate).
In this role, she led the recapitalisation of UPDC Plc and has worked with UACN’s subsidiary management teams to shape strategy and deliver commercial outcomes.
She is a seasoned finance and investment specialist with over 15 years of experience in a range of roles including debt advisory, corporate finance, principal investments and financial management.
About Livestock Feeds
Livestock Feeds Plc was established in 1963 by Pfizer as a subsidiary to the pharmaceutical business which had been introduced to Nigeria a few years earlier.
The company is a subsidiary of UACN Plc, and a pioneer in the manufacturing of animal feeds in Nigeria, with over 50 years of experience, and a distribution network that allows convenient delivery of products to various customers locations.
SEC approves appointment of CEOs of demutualized exchange and subsidiaries
The SEC has approved the appointments of the CEOs of the demutualized exchange and their operating subsidiaries.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the appointments of the Chief Executive Officers of the demutualized exchange and their operating subsidiaries.
The approved appointments are those of Mr Oscar Onyema, as the Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group; Temi Popoola, as the Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Ltd., and Ms Tinuade Awe, as the Chief Executive Officer, NGX Regulation Ltd.
This disclosure was made by the Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Lagos.
What the Chairman of the NGX Group is saying
Ogunbanjo said that the confirmation of these appointments would help to build a leading and resilient African Exchange Group.
He said, “The confirmation of these appointments are an important step in the process of building a leading and resilient African Exchange Group following the completion of our demutualisation programme.
I am delighted to continue working with Oscar N. Onyema, OON, who has played a significant role in the reshaping of the Exchange. As a proven business leader and strategic thinker, I am confident that he will elevate the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) and its subsidiaries successfully into a new era of development.’’
Ogunbanjo also expressed his appreciation to the retiring Ex-Officio Member of the Council, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede.
He said, “I would like to warmly thank Mr Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede, who retires as Ex-Officio of the National Council following the demutualisation of the Exchange.
He not only provided wise and valuable counsel to the NSE over the years in its quest toward its demutualisation, he contributed significantly to the transformational achievements recorded by the Exchange during his tenure as President.
I speak on behalf of the Council and Management of the NSE in commending him for his exceptional service and wishing him well in his future endeavours. Equally, I thank all past leaders of the Exchange, many of whom started this journey and are alive to witness this epochal transition.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that under the demutualization plan, the NGX Group Plc, a new non-operating holding company was created as the parent company for the NSE and its operating structures with its three operating subsidiaries.
- These subsidiaries include Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulatory arm; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company – forming the group.
- The demutualization will enable the stock exchange to make its shares available to the public and would be listed on the new exchange, allowing the NGX Group to realise its vision of becoming Africa’s leading exchange hub.
- All the entities have been duly registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission.
Shell Nigeria appoints Elohor Aiboni as its first female MD
Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) has appointed Elohor Aiboni as its first female Managing Director.
This was disclosed by a source in the company on Sunday.
The development was also confirmed by one of the aides of President Muhammadu Buhari on Social media, Lauretta Onochie via her Twitter handle.
Before her appointment, Aiboni was the company’s first Bonga Asset Operations Manager.
With over 13 years experience in the Oil and Gas sector, she had worked on Project to Asset Handover, Operations of Oil and Gas facilities with HSE, cross-discipline, cross-functional units and multi-operating unit exposure with great interpersonal skills.
