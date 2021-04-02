Livestock Feeds appoints Portland Paints MD, Bolarin Okunowo as Non-Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Livestock Feeds Plc has appointed Bolarin Okunowo, the current Managing Director of Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc, as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Livestock Feeds Plc.

According to a notification issued by the company, Okunowo is expected to replace Godwin Abimbola Samuel who resigned from the Board with effect from 1st April 2021.

Okunowo joined the UACN group in 2018 and served as UACN’s Investment Executive responsible for managing the company’s investments in its Industrial and Services Portfolio (paints, logistics and real estate).

In this role, she led the recapitalisation of UPDC Plc and has worked with UACN’s subsidiary management teams to shape strategy and deliver commercial outcomes.

She is a seasoned finance and investment specialist with over 15 years of experience in a range of roles including debt advisory, corporate finance, principal investments and financial management.

About Livestock Feeds

Livestock Feeds Plc was established in 1963 by Pfizer as a subsidiary to the pharmaceutical business which had been introduced to Nigeria a few years earlier.

The company is a subsidiary of UACN Plc, and a pioneer in the manufacturing of animal feeds in Nigeria, with over 50 years of experience, and a distribution network that allows convenient delivery of products to various customers locations.