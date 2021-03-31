Business News
Naira depreciates at black market amid decline in oil prices
The naira depreciated marginally at the parallel market, as it closed at N486/$1.
Tuesday, 30th March 2021, the naira depreciated marginally at the parallel market, closing at N486/$1, this represents a N1 drop when compared to the N485/$1 that was recorded on the previous trading day.
However, the exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N409/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
The naira appreciated against the US Dollar on Tuesday, 30th March 2021 gaining for the third consecutive day at the NAFEX window to close at N409 to a dollar despite very low dollar supply.
This represents a 0.03% gain, when compared to N409.13/$1 recorded on Monday, 29th March 2021.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira appreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday to close at N409/$1. This represents a 13 kobo gain when compared to N409.13/$1 recorded on Monday, 29th March 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.07 to a dollar on Tuesday. This represents a 10 kobo gain when compared to the N409.17/$1 that was recorded on Monday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N411 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N409/$1. It also sold for as low as N400/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose by 55.4% on Tuesday, 30th March 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $30.84 million recorded on Monday, March 29, 2021, to $47.93 million on Tuesday.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the most priced and popular cryptocurrency in the world gained 2.11% on Tuesday evening to trade above $58, 847.28 as it once more heads towards the $60,000 mark.
- The Chief Executive Officer and founder of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, Jesse Powell, said that one bitcoin will be worth a Lamborghini by the end of the year
- Ethereum also gained 2.18% to trade at $1,849.46 as of Tuesday night.
- Large firms including Mastercard, Paypal and BlackRock have started using some digital coins in recent months.
- The Chief Executive Officer of Paypal, Dan Schulman used bitcoin to pay for cowboy boots.
Oil prices decline
Oil prices dropped on Tuesday with the reopening of the Suez Canal after a week-long blockage, as the rising US dollar put further pressure on crude.
- Brent Crude as of Tuesday evening traded at $64.14 per barrel as Oil prices were also reacting to a potentially bearish signal about US demand after CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on a news conference on Monday that the United States was headed to impending doom with the renewed rise of COVID-19 cases.
- The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build in crude oil inventories of 3.910 million barrels for the week ending March 26.
- With the Suez Canal crisis over, the focus has now shifted to the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, which is expected to decide how much oil production the group will keep off the market in May.
- Brent crude dropped by 1.29% during intra-day trading on Tuesday while WTI Crude dropped by 0.36% during the same period.
- Brent ($64.14), WTI crude ($60.36), Bonny Light ($63.13), OPEC Basket ($62.86), and Natural Gas ($2.620).
External reserve increase continues for the 6th consecutive day
Nigeria’s external reserve increased by 0.26% on Monday 29th, March 2021 to stand at $34.76 billion.
- This represents the sixth consecutive day increase, gaining a total of $340 million from $34.42 billion recorded as of March 18, 2021, to $34.76 billion as of 29th March 2021.
- Nigeria’s reserve had lost about $890 million year-to-date before recording increases in the past six days, which indicates that the recent oil price rally is beginning to reflect in the country’s external reserve.
- It is important for Nigeria that the increase continues as it will help the Central Bank stabilise the exchange rate against other currencies and meet up with pent-up obligations due to the lockdown embarked on in 2020.
Corporate Press Releases
SCB acts as Global Coordinator on Seplat’s $650m Corporate Bond Issuance
This transaction is the largest Nigerian oil and gas bond ever priced in international markets.
Standard Chartered Bank, alongside three other banks, acted as Global Coordinator on Seplat’s $650m five-year bond. The bond, priced at a yield and coupon of 7.75%, a significant improvement over the 9.25% coupon and initial yield of 9.50% of Seplat’s debut corporate bond issued in 2018.
The transaction was successfully executed in a challenging market backdrop demonstrating global investors’ confidence in Seplat and Standard Chartered’s deep knowledge of the Oil & Gas industry, access to diverse investor pool and strong relationships with the key stakeholders. This transaction is the largest Nigerian oil and gas bond ever priced in international markets.
Standard Chartered remains the only bank that has led and served as Global Coordinators on all high yield Africa-linked oil and gas bond transactions since 2018 underscoring our unparalleled leadership in the space.
Standard Chartered’s Executive Director, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, Nigeria & West Africa, Mr. Olukorede Adenowo noted that “Standard Chartered is proud to partner with Seplat on this landmark transaction which is the largest Nigerian oil and gas bond issuance by a corporate issuer. The success of this issuance, in the current challenging environment, demonstrates investors’ confidence in the Seplat strategy as a leading independent energy supplier. We continue to work with our clients across Africa to deliver on their growth aspirations”
For more information, please contact:
Dayo Aderugbo
Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing
Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited
+234 802 931 4012
About Standard Chartered
We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in more than 60 of the world’s most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, Here for good.
Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges as well as the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges in India.
For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Business
FG launches Passport Express Centre to help Nigerians get passport in 72 hours
The FG has launched an initiative that will enable Nigerians to get passports in a maximum of 72 hours of a successful application.
The Federal Government inaugurated the Nigeria Immigration Service Passport Express Centre, which is a partnership with the private sector to enable the government offer passport services to Nigerians and make passports available in a maximum of 72 hours of a successful application.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola in a social media statement after the inauguration in Abuja on Tuesday.
What the Minister is saying
- Every Nigerian has the right to a Nigerian passport and it is our responsibility to put it in the hands of anyone desirous of it within the shortest possible time, without stress. The passport should be available within a maximum of 72 hours of a successful application.
- It will also afford Nigerians the opportunity of getting their passports within 24hrs, at the high premium service, and 72hrs at the ordinary premium service, albeit with added value and a little bit of extra cost.
- A centre like this is necessary to reduce stress. Secondly, by minimising human contact, it eliminates the prospect of corruption.
The Minister added that the launch of the operation will offer Nigerians services of convenience and pleasure by taking away the hitherto stress in the conventional passport offices.
In case you missed it
- The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday, declared Friday 2nd and Monday 5th April, Public Holidays to mark this year’s Easter Celebration.
- Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the Federal Government, launched the Electronic Temporary Passport to cater for Nigerians desirous of returning home but whose national passport is not available.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY Results: Premier Paints Plc reports loss of N30.6 million.
- RAK Unity Petroleum Plc posts loss of N64.2 million in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: BUA Cement Plc posts profit after tax of N72.3 billion.
- Guaranty Trust Bank Plc: Notice of Board Meeting
- May and Baker Nigeria Plc posts profit of N964.6 million in FY 2020.