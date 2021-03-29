Business News
Nigerian Economy Review: The week that was (March 22 – March 26, 2021)
Another ‘HODL’ by the CBN, an overallotment at the monthly bond auction and a recovery in FX reserves as we wind down on what has been an eventful Q1 2021.
March 2021 MPC: A pause before tightening? At the second MPC meeting of the year, the CBN by a 6-3 vote held all policy parameters constant with the benchmark policy rate left at 11.5% and the asymmetric corridor at +100/-700 basis points. The dissenters’ vote was for rate increases of 50-75 basis points, which in the context of Nigeria’s historic double-digit inflation rates implies these were merely for symbolism as rate moves in Nigeria have to be in units of 100bps to matter.
As I noted last week, Nigeria’s exit from recession appears on a tender footing and the MPC shared this view with the Communique citing sub-50 PMI readings over January and February which would suggest that manufacturing GDP remains in contraction. (Curiously the CBN has stopped publishing the monthly PMI). Indeed as the Governor suggested in the press conference afterward, the Q1 2021 GDP number would be the predictor of policy direction.
Should the economy remain in growth, the CBN would likely embark on rate hikes of 200-300bps accompanied by strident liquidity tightening, an outcome that debt markets appear to be aggressively pricing (YTD: +410bps). On the other hand, a return to contraction would likely dissipate any hawkish intentions as the CBN would now need to rely on its supply-side interventions to deal with runaway food inflation as against tightening interest rates.
Figure 1: Monetary Policy Rate and Market Interest Rates
Source: CBN, FMDQ
March 2021 Bond Auction – ‘Gbogbo wa la ma je breakfast’: At the monthly bond auction where the Debt Management Office (DMO) had NGN150billion worth of bonds to sell, I had expected a repeat of the pattern over the first two auctions as my thinking was that the DMO would rely on non-competitive bids. That did not play out and with an eye on the large coupons over March, the DMO took advantage of relatively strong effective (not speculative) demand with a bid-cover of 2.2x to take up more than its original plan (NGN261billion).
Hence as the popular phrase goes “Gbogbo wa la ma je breakfast” (We are all going to eat breakfast), everybody who needed a bond got fully served. This sale allowed the DMO to achieve over 30% (face value: NGN637billion) of its target domestic borrowings for 2021 (NGN2.1trillion) as at the end of Q1 2021 – All going according to plan.
Inversion in full swing? Continuing from last week, the Naira yield curve climbed on average 31bps (YTD: +410bps) with drivers remaining intact: an aggressive sell-off on the front-end (+107bps w/w) driven by repricing on the 1yr (+249bps w/w) relative to an average 9bps w/w increase in bonds yields.
The rise in short-term interest rates reflects a liquidity squeeze on banks as institutional investors re-price their money market exposures higher. To cover these liquidity positions, banks are being forced to liquidate their holdings of the 90-day CBN Special Bills (SPEBs) with discounts quoted at 6.19% (yield: 6.26%) relative to the 0.5% on the issue in early March.
For bonds, an interesting dynamic is worth noting: secondary market activity appears to have dried up with institutional investors preferring to go for the auction. Indeed with the over-allotment at the auction, many of these players had no reason to hit the secondary market. As a result of there was little activity in the secondary market as only auction papers re-priced with scant activity on the long end.
Figure 2: NGN Yield Curve
Source: FMDQ, NBS
IMF loans drive total debt higher: The DMO released official data on Nigeria’s debt position for 2020 which showed that total debt (FG & States) rose 20% y/y to NGN32.9trillion (21.6% of GDP) driven by a faster increase in external borrowings (+21% to USD33billion) relative to only 10% increase in domestic debt to NGN20.2trillion.
The pick-up in external borrowings largely reflects the addition of the USD3.5billion rapid financing instrument loan which Nigeria tapped from the IMF in April 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In terms of character, Nigeria’s debt remains dominated by concessionary loans to multilateral agencies: World Bank (USD11.4billion), IMF (USD3.5billion), and AfDB (USD2.7billion) while China remains our largest bilateral creditor (USD3.3billion) and Eurobonds (USD11billion) make up the most of the remainder.
The rise in domestic debt reflects FGN bond sales over 2020 to finance the deficit. In terms of borrowing costs, these moderated reflecting the decline in domestic borrowing costs brought about the drop in NGN yields over 2020.
Figure 3: Nigeria: Debt metrics
Source: DMO
Looking ahead, plans to convert NGN10trillion worth of CBN loans to the FGN into official debt alongside planned borrowings over 2021 (NGN5.2trillion or will drive the biggest increase in debt metric since the historic pay down in 2005. However, it is important to note that the CBN loans effectively represent the full weight of the 2014-17 oil price shock on fiscal accounts (as these loans helped bridge the shortfall) while the 2020-21 jump captures the impact of the COVID-19 on fiscal revenues.
FX reserves climb, Eurobond talk in the air: FX reserves notched the first weekly gain in two months (+0.5% to USD34.6billion) likely reflecting the impact on the up move in oil prices over February (+30%). The outlook appears to be headed in a positive direction with news that the long-awaited Eurobond tap is about to get underway. In the event, that Nigeria is able to stomach the courage to shoot for a record USD5billion Eurobond sale and oil prices remain between USD60-70/bbl, the resulting boost to FX reserves outlook should help anchor Naira outlook. In terms of the direction of convergence, my suspicion is that it’s more likely that parallel market rates move lower. For the Naira itself, it held steady at NGN410.00/$ and NGN485.00/$ at the I&E window and parallel market respectively.
The Week ahead (March 29-April 2, 2021)
In the week ahead, system inflows are as follows: OMO bills (NGN181billion), NTB maturities (NGN96billion), and FGN bond coupons (NGN41billion). As such there will be an NTB auction on Wednesday wherein keeping with the trend in recent auctions, the 1yr could close 50bps higher at 8%. The annual deposit insurance payments loom over the near term which could put more liquidity pressure on money markets. Debt markets could also see a bout of portfolio trades as participants close their position for quarter-end reporting.
Q2 2021 Outlook: Going into the second quarter, fundamentals appear to point towards rate increases. Inflation will likely accelerate towards 18-19% as the lean season drives food prices higher with additional support from a mix of higher energy costs (following hikes in fuel and electricity prices) and pass-through from Naira weakness.
Granted, economic growth remains on shaky ground in the light of adverse regulatory actions to telecoms operators even as OPEC+ compliance will likely result in a sharp drop in oil GDP, the base case is for GDP to scrape through with another positive print. Though improving oil prices and possible progress on external borrowings via the sale of Eurobond will strengthen CBN’s ability to drive convergence in FX markets, the apex bank’s near-term focus could be on FX reserve accretion which will support tightening.
Within debt markets, supply remains key and markets should expect a reprisal of the Q1 bond issuance trend where the DMO cleared well in excess of NGN637billion to put it in a strong position ahead of H2 2021. Given thin system maturities over Q2 2021 and likely liquidity tightening by the CBN, focus will be on staying liquid for banks (who will bear the brunt) which will likely underpin sell-offs in NTBs past the 10% on the 1yr.
For long end, it appears the key actors (pension funds) behind the Q1 sell-off have cleared out a significant portion of duration exposures in the trading portfolios in line with regulatory guidance. This development limits their desire to trade bonds and they are likely to be less active in the secondary market going forward with a focus on monthly auctions where rates could approach 13%.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Lagos vaccinates over 127,000 persons in 10 days
The Lagos State Government has announced it has successfully vaccinated over 120,000 Lagosians since the exercise commenced.
The Lagos State Government has said that at least 127,885 Lagosians have taken the Covid -19 vaccine, 10 days after the exercise began.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi after he received reports of Day 10 of the exercise from the State Primary Health Care Board.
While highlighting the demography and categories of vaccinated persons, Abayomi explained that 39,959 health workers, 54,200 essential workers and 33,726 strategic leaders, representing 31.2%, 42.4% and 26.40% respectively, have so far been vaccinated. This figure puts Lagos state ahead of other states in the country (including the Federal Capital Territory) in terms of the number of vaccinated persons.
What the Lagos State Commissioner for Health is saying
Abayomi in his statement said, “Our gender distribution data has also shown that we have vaccinated more females than males, with 65,501 females representing 51.2% and 62,384 males representing 48.8% vaccinated as of March 26.’’
The commissioner stated that Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Mainland, Alimosho, Kosofe and Surulere are the top six Local Government Areas with the highest number of persons vaccinated, adding that 12,313 and 12,135 persons were vaccinated in Eti-Osa and Ikeja respectively.
He added, “In Lagos Mainland LGA, we have vaccinated 11,791 persons; in Alimosho LGA, 9,783 people have received the COVID vaccine. For Kosofe and Surulere we have vaccinated 9,723 and 8,903 persons.’’
Apapa, Epe, Badagry and Ibeju-Lekki local governments have the least number of citizens vaccinated, with less than 3,500 persons vaccinated for each.
Abayomi noted that the exercise has been extended by 10 days, in line with the directive of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), adding that the vaccination will continue at the 88 vaccination sites in Lagos for only citizens that fall within the Phase One category.
Those in this category include health and frontline workers, senior citizens aged 70 years and above, essential duty staff and strategic leaders.
The Commissioner said the State Government was not oblivious of the challenges being experienced by eligible persons at some vaccination sites, which include overcrowding at some vaccination sites and the E-registration portal.
He gave assurances that efforts were being made by the state government in collaboration with NPHCDA to address these challenges.
In case you missed it
- It can be recalled that about 2 weeks ago, the Lagos State Government released a list of 88 health facilities spread across 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs), for Covid-19 vaccination for Lagosians.
- The State’s Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, explained that the first phase of the exercise is for healthcare workers, Covid-19 response team, officials of ports of entry (air, land, and seaports), laboratory network, judiciary, military, police, other security agencies, petrol station attendants, schools, members of the press, and other frontline workers.
- He noted that the second phase is for people aged 50 years and above as well as those living with co-morbidities who are between 18 to 49 years.
- The commissioner said the third phase is for people in the LGAs with the highest burden of disease and those who could not take part in the first two phases while phase four is for other eligible citizens.
Energy
How Nigeria’s power outages may boost off-grid renewable energy growth
The need for reliable power supply has risen with the coming of COVID-19 and the need to work remotely.
The news headlines over the past few weeks have revealed the Nigerian power sector’s struggle to deliver power to consumers. For a country supplying significantly less than the required base amount of 1000MW per 1 million population on its best day, being unable to supply up to its typical 4, 000MW certainly puts considerable strain on consumers dependent on the state utility, especially households.
The recent challenges, although not new, have been the inability of distribution companies (DISCOs) to take power wheeled to them, thereby leading to idling generation capacity by the Generation Companies (GENCOs) on one end and insufficient power available to the consumers at the other. Interestingly, according to the NERC Guidelines on implementation of Economic Merit Order Dispatch and Other Related Matters, even without taking the power, the DISCOs are required to pay for capacity charge to NBET- a cost that will no doubt be passed on to consumers for power they are not taking.
Only earlier in the month, the Odukpani (NIPP), Geregu I, Afam IV&V, Geregu II (NIPP), and Rivers IPP were affected by this load rejection, with up to as high as 1952.5MW generation capacity unused. The Shiroro and Jebba hydropower plants also suffered this fate. It is even more unfortunate that this unused capacity equates to the amount of power on the average required to power at least 2 million homes.
About two weeks ago, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) traded blames as to who was responsible for the blackouts in Karu, FCT and Lafia in Nasarawa State. This blackout also affected customers in Nyanya, Mararaba and Keffi, amongst others. Last week also saw a significant drop in electricity generation to 3, 657MW, going below the 4, 000MW mark. Around the same time, while Nigerians complained bitterly of blackouts in various areas, the DISCOs still rejected a total of 5,452.96 megawatts of electricity in that week alone.
Significant infrastructure issues continue to affect delivery of power supply to customers, yet the irony is that customers are now paying what has been termed “service reflective tariffs.” The National Secretary, Nigeria Electricity Consumer Advocacy Network, Uket Obonga, speaking on the infrastructure issues, quipped, “Between Abuja and Kaduna, the DISCO in Kaduna cannot take its allocated load because the transmission infrastructure there that links Abuja and Kaduna cannot transmit the load.”
These fluctuations in utility power supply continue to pave the way for solar power, particularly for households, companies and small industries. With the high cost of petrol and diesel and the unreliability of utility power, it is becoming cost-effective for consumers to consider renewable energy options. According to one World Bank research, self-generation in Nigeria is extremely prevalent- up to nearly 14GW of power.
This significant self-generation potential creates a massive opportunity for renewable energy developers. The need for reliable power supply has risen with the coming of COVID-19 and the need to work remotely. Many workers, who previously depended on workplace power supply to charge their gadgets and work, now have to provide their own power supply- often through generators- while having to pay outrageous bills for utility power that is barely delivered. As a result, many households are looking to renewable energy as a viable alternative.
In one market survey by AP news, Sandra, Besong, a government clerk in Nasarawa State had indicated that powering a small generator for two or three hours a day cost her up to 7,000 naira a month, compared to 4,500 for solar, which provided her double the time. At first, the typical conversation around solar was that it was too expensive, but with reducing costs globally and opportunity for local production of solar panels and other equipment, solar alternatives are becoming very attractive – this is added to the fact that there are no noise or air pollution concerns as with petrol and diesel generators.
The Nigerian government recently established an Economic Sustainability Committee to deliver power to 25 million Nigerians who lack access to the national grid. In line with that, the government recently launched the “Energy for All” program, with the aim of providing 5 million households with solar power over the next 12 months.
The $369 million project will channel funds into the solar energy space and effectively reduce costs of solar, making it even more attractive. This would be boosted further by the inclusion of local assembly and manufacturing of solar equipment in the country under the initiative. With this initiative, more investors will be looking to play in the renewable energy space- also considering the VAT exclusions for certain solar equipment under Nigeria’s fiscal laws.
According to one World Bank report, “With more than 80 million Nigerians living without electricity, the opportunity for off-grid solar investment is great.” The Energy Commission of Nigeria has highlighted too that the household sector accounts for the largest share of energy usage in the country – about 65%. This means that with recurring power outages, and positive moves by the government to boost the renewable energy sector, market forces will sooner than later drive consumers – and investors – in the direction of off-grid renewable energy.
