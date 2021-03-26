Pipeline vandalism increased by 18.6% in December 2020 – NNPC

Pipeline vandalism increased by 18.6% in December 2020, as 43 pipeline points were vandalized representing an increase of about 18.6% from the 35 points recorded in November 2020.

This was disclosed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in its December 2020 edition of the Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) on Friday, according to the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru.

What NNPC is saying

Mosimi Area accounted for 56% of the vandalized points while Kaduna Area and Port Harcourt accounted for the remaining 33% and 11% respectively.

In the Gas Sector, it stated that the natural gas production in December 2020 stood at 213.34 Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) translating to an average daily production of 6,881.83million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd).

The daily average natural gas supply to power plants increased by 3.52% to 816mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 3,445MW.

“Out of the 208.61BCF of gas supplied in December 2020, a total of 146.72BCF was commercialized; consisting of 42.90BCF and 103.82BCF for the domestic and export market respectively,” it added.

What it means

This translates to a total supply of 1,383.93mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,349.00mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.

It means that 70.33% of the average daily gas produced was commercialized while the balance of 29.67% was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.

What you should know

The 65th edition of the NNPC MFOR highlights the Corporation’s activities for the period under review.