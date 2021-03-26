Business
Pipeline vandalism increased by 18.6% in December 2020 – NNPC
Pipeline vandalism increased by 18.6% in December 2020, as 43 pipeline points were vandalized representing an increase of about 18.6% from the 35 points recorded in November 2020.
This was disclosed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in its December 2020 edition of the Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR) on Friday, according to the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru.
What NNPC is saying
Mosimi Area accounted for 56% of the vandalized points while Kaduna Area and Port Harcourt accounted for the remaining 33% and 11% respectively.
In the Gas Sector, it stated that the natural gas production in December 2020 stood at 213.34 Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) translating to an average daily production of 6,881.83million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd).
The daily average natural gas supply to power plants increased by 3.52% to 816mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 3,445MW.
“Out of the 208.61BCF of gas supplied in December 2020, a total of 146.72BCF was commercialized; consisting of 42.90BCF and 103.82BCF for the domestic and export market respectively,” it added.
What it means
This translates to a total supply of 1,383.93mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,349.00mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.
It means that 70.33% of the average daily gas produced was commercialized while the balance of 29.67% was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.
What you should know
The 65th edition of the NNPC MFOR highlights the Corporation’s activities for the period under review.
Guinness shares surge by 9.89%, lifting the brewer’s capitalization by N5.9 billion
Shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc surged by about 10% today on the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.
Shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc surged by about 10% today on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, lifting the company’s market capitalization by N5.9 billion at the close of the market.
The impressive 9.86% surge in the shares of Guinness today was driven by investors buying interest in the shares of the brewer. Their interest has seen the shares of the company increase by more than 30% in less than a month.
Data tracked today from market open, down to the close of trading activities on the exchange revealed that the shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc surged by 9.89% or N2.7 to close higher at N30.00 per share.
This bullish move in the shares of Guinness has seen the market capitalization of the brewer increase by more than N5 billion on the exchange today, from N59.8 billion at market open to N65.7 billion at the close of market today.
Market activity
About 12,564,540 ordinary shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc worth about N372 million, were exchanged in 45 deals executed on the exchange today, with the market price of Guinness shares closing at N30 per share, 9.89% higher than yesterday’s closing figure.
Aside from Guinness, shares of International Breweries Plc and Nigerian Breweries Plc rose by 2.7% and 0.1%, to close the day higher at N5.70 and N48.5 per share respectively; while the shares of other brewers listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange like the Champion Breweries Plc and Golden Guinea Breweries Plc closed flat at N2.12 and N0.81 per share respectively.
What you should know
- The NSE All-Share Index and market capitalization depreciated by 0.4% to close the day at 39,216.20 points and N20.52 trillion respectively.
- However, the NSE Consumer goods Index to which Guinness belongs, dipped by 0.24% today to close at 536.69 points.
NNPC records 80% increase in trading surplus in December 2020
Operating revenue of the NNPC Group in December 2020 as compared to November 2020 increased by 33.44% or N137.00billion to stand at N546.65billion.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recorded an increase of 80.12% in trading surplus in December 2020, the figure stood at ₦24.19billion compared to the ₦13.43billion surplus recorded in November 2020.
This was disclosed in the December 2020 edition of the corporation’s Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR), according to the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru.
Trading surplus or trading deficit is derived after the deduction of the expenditure profile from the revenue in the period under review.
According to Obateru in a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics, the operating revenue of the NNPC Group in December 2020 as compared to November 2020 increased by 33.44% or N137.00billion to stand at N546.65billion.
Also, expenditure for the month increased by 27.54% or N112.81billion to stand at N522.47billion. The December 2020 expenditure as a proportion of revenue is 0.96 as against 0.97 in November 2020.
What is NNPC saying
The report indicated that the 80.12% increase was due mainly to the significant rise in the profit of NNPC’s flagship Upstream entity, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) amid improved market fundamentals and strong global demand for crude oil.
Other contributory factors to the robust trading surplus recorded in the month under review include the improved performance by the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), the National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO) and Duke Oil Incorporated which recorded noticeable gains in their operations.
In the Downstream sector, 2.26billion litres of white products were sold and distributed by PPMC in December 2020 compared to 1.72billion litres in November 2020.
This comprised 2.254billion litres of petrol, translating to 72.72million litres/day, 11.40 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and 0.48 million litres of kerosene.
It added that the Total sale of white products for the period of December 2019 to December 2020 stood at 18.456billion litres and petrol accounted for 18.325billion litres or 99.29%.
In monetary terms, the volume translates to a value of ₦288.77billion recorded on the sale of white products by PPMC in the month of December 2020 compared to ₦226.08 billion sales in November 2020.
