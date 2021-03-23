Corporate Press Releases
Tony Elumelu Foundation releases 2020 annual letter
Delivers significant impact amidst COVID-19 pandemic
The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy committed to empowering African entrepreneurs, has released its 2020 Annual Letter titled “THE POWER OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP AMIDST UNCERTAINTY”. The report, which was delivered in the form of a personal letter from TEF Founder, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu CON, reiterates that equipping young people with the tools and the opportunities to succeed through entrepreneurship, is the only sustainable, dignified way to create a path to prosperity for all.
Launched across TEF’s digital platforms, the Annual Letter showcases remarkable achievements that include supporting a growing and dynamic entrepreneur ecosystem of 1 million Africans, expanding strategic partnerships to scale the existing TEF Entrepreneurship Programme to reach more small businesses across all 54 African countries, and other milestones by the Foundation to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and provide support for young entrepreneurs.
The 2020 Annual Letter begins with reflections from the Founder dating from the inception of the Foundation and its raison d’être, to the global pandemic, “In 2020, the world stopped, but we did not. When we launched the Tony Elumelu Foundation in 2010, we did something new in Africa – we “democratised” luck. In my own entrepreneurial journey, I knew luck had played an important role, and I was determined that others, many others, would get those same chances. We created an institution with a single focus: young African entrepreneurs.”
Through its digital hub, www.tefconnect, the Tony Elumelu Foundation successfully supported millions of Africans, addressing the unique needs of an entrepreneurial community that continues to be challenged by the pandemic. “We curated world class training, offered expert-led masterclasses with institutions such as Yale University, and brought project management skills and mental health coping mechanism to African entrepreneurs, taking care of their mind and spirit, as we assisted them to restructure their business for the new normal.”
The Letter further narrates 2020 highlights including TEF’s €20 million partnership with the European Union and the Organisation of African and Caribbean States (OACPS) to support more than 2,500 women entrepreneurs: “The statistics on female entrepreneurship in Africa are chastening – women make up 58% of the continent’s self-employed population but earn 34% less profits on average. Our goal is for more women to participate in economic development, realise their full potential and accelerate economic inclusion.”
Other notable accomplishments include the TEF-UNDP Mali Entrepreneurship Programme rolled out in the middle of conflict, political instability and insecurity in the Sahel country: “Over 1.7 million people have been displaced by violence in Mali since 2012. Our Entrepreneurship Programme demonstrates that entrepreneurship is the singular most effective tool to creating jobs, opportunity, economic hope, stability, peace, sustained growth and poverty reduction.”
Now in its 7th year, the US$100 million TEF Entrepreneurship Programme has empowered over 9,000 young African entrepreneurs from 54 African countries with world-class business training, mentorship, non-refundable seed capital of $5,000 and global networking and market opportunities.
In 2021, the Tony Elumelu Foundation, will identify, train, mentor and fund over 3,500 entrepreneurs across Africa. The Programme remains open to all entrepreneurs across the African continent, both new start-ups and existing businesses operating in any sector. Applications end March 31. All aspiring beneficiaries are encouraged to immediately apply on www.tefconnect.com.
To read the full TEF 2020 Annual Letter click here.
DEAL: Fintech startup, Afriex raises $1.2m seed round as it expands across Africa
Fintech startup, Afriex has raised $1.2 million in its seed funding round.
Y Combinator-backed fintech startup, Afriex, a platform that provides instant, zero-fee transfers to Africans at home and in the diaspora has raised $1.2 million in its seed funding round.
The seed round was led by Pan-African VC firm, Launch Africa. Other investors include Y Combinator, SoftBank Opportunity Fund, Future Africa, Brightstone VC, Processus Capital, Uncommon Ventures, A$AP Capital, Precursor Ventures, and Ivernet Holdings. Angel investors like Russell Smith, Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Dixon, Furqan Rydhan, and Andrea Vaccari also took part.
Founded in 2019 by Tope Alabi and John Obirije, the startup’s platform allows users to deposit cash on the app, send money to a bank account or another user, and withdraw money to a connected bank or debit card.
Sending money overseas is slow and expensive, Afriex is solving this problem by buying cryptocurrency in one country and selling it in another to offer better exchange rates and faster transfers than banks or other transfer services.
The company is based in the United States and Nigeria and has already processed millions of dollars in payments each month for thousands of Africans in the diaspora and on the continent, and grew 20X in 2020.
Afriex took part in Y Combinator’s Summer 2020 Cohort. The startup was Initially active only in the US and Nigeria, but it has now started operations in three new countries, namely Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda,
This new funding will be used to grow its team and expand into further new markets, speeding its vision to be the fastest, cheapest way to send money to anyone in the world.
What they are saying
Temitope Alabi, Founder and chief executive officer (CEO) said, “I would find myself having to pay for foreign expenses with money that was sitting in a US bank account. Traditional remittance companies were so slow and expensive that I knew I could do it better with crypto.”
“Remittance is the best and most important use case for crypto. Our goal is to build the world’s largest remittance company starting with emerging markets.”
Whereas the likes of Western Union and Transferwise (now Wise) built their businesses on top of the traditional banking system, Afriex uses stablecoins – cryptocurrency backed by the US dollar. This means it can charge lower fees, and transfer funds faster, in minutes as opposed to days.
“We don’t have to hold inflationary currencies – we can just hold USD and crypto allows us to source better exchange rates,’‘ Alabi added.
E-commerce through and through: My experience with Konga.com
Konga is building on pleasurable customer experience as one of its key strength.
With the covid-19 pandemic still threatening global economies and altering hitherto established social orders, the world is looking to e-commerce as both today’s and tomorrow’s trade solution to overcome the drawbacks created by the pandemic.
Last December, in the midst of the pandemic and its many restrictions on movement, online purchase came in handy for my family. We had stocked up for the Yuletide but we needed to add more choice wines to our wine cellar and guaranty our power supply with a back-up generator. Having not been an e-commerce freak and still old-fashioned about shopping, my wife and I turned to our children for a guide in online shopping.
It was no brainer for them to recommend Konga as our surest bet. On matters of this nature, it was easy to trust their judgement. They are internet denizens and cyberspace is their playground. We had no locus whatsoever to doubt their recommendation or suspect their verdict. But why Konga? Almost in unison, they ran up a SWOT analysis of the top e-commerce outfits in Nigeria and concluded that with Konga, what you see is what you get (WYSIWYG). They also added that while others may not only deliver a lower or substandard version of what was advertised, they are more likely not to deliver in good time. We trusted their judgement and decided to take the risk with Konga.
An assortment of bottles of wine and a generator was on our shopping list. Because as at the time we placed our order, the hours have raced from morning to afternoon, we had concluded that delivery would happen the next day or in the next 48 hours. But to our pleasant shock, we got our order delivered same day, in the evening which was our preferred option. This was a pleasant shock. Knowing all the downsides listed by our children about delivery services offered by almost all the other e-commerce houses, we were ecstatic when the delivery man made a call and in a matter of minutes showed up at our gate.
Our shock did not end with the urgency in delivery. Guess who showed up with our order? A senior manager at Konga whom we have never met but was well known to us by reputation. So, why would you be the one to make our delivery, navigating through the often crazy Lekki, Lagos traffic to locate our address? We asked.
“All our delivery staff are on transit, making deliveries. This period is usually our busiest and I thought to make the delivery myself as I reckon you might be needing the services of the generator tonight,” he intoned, betraying no emotions but only exuding a rare sense of dignity in labour and professionalism. We could barely suppress our elation at such sense of duty. He did not only make our delivery; he took time to give us a short tutorial on how to identify sub-standard generators in an apparent show of confidence in the product (a 7.5kva iTEC generator) he has just delivered. And then, another pleasant surprise: the 7.5kva iTEC generator was able to power the same appliances that a 9.5kva of another brand could not power which include the two air-conditioning units in our sitting room.
Suddenly, it was the turn of our children to say ‘we told you so.’ This singular encounter stirred an emotional and perception switch in me, especially with the sad tales usually told about online shopping in Nigeria. Making physical in-store bargains in Nigeria often presents some challenges, particularly challenges bordering on product quality. You could therefore imagine our apprehension when placing our order online.
But all that disappeared with the professionalism demonstrated by the Konga staff. Amazon is currently the largest online store in the world and by current rating one of the biggest companies on earth valued at $1.7 trillion. But, it has not always been so. Jeff Bezos, a rabidly unconventional character who pumped in huge cash into the business for over one decade when many people scuffed at his ‘folly’, has turned the table with a diversity of unique offerings and deliberate quest for customer satisfaction.
Obviously, Konga is building on pleasurable customer experience as one of its key strength. Making customer experience pleasurable is an essential ingredient in the success of any e-commerce company. Make the customers happy. Give them a feel good service. Treat every customer like a king or queen. If you have to break protocol to pleasantly surprise a customer, please do. My recent experience with Konga despite the drawbacks associated with online shopping in Nigeria has eroded every cynicism. Customer experience more than anything else sells a brand. In this era of social media buzz and expanding internet penetration, a shabby treatment meted out to a customer will spread globally like wild fire. Same with giving a customer a pleasurable experience, it will trend and become a marketing tool for the company.
We were made to understand that such culture of ‘get the job done’ even if it means breaking protocol runs from top to bottom at Konga, a company that showed great promise at launch but later floundered until it was acquired by the Zinox Group which injected the philosophy of ‘innovation, quality service and promptness.’ In Konga, there is no boss. The real boss is the customer and every staff, from top to bottom, has ingrained this value into their work ethics.
This is why the value of devotion to duty and sacrifice to make customers happy by the staff of Konga is commendable. It’s the type of commitment that has shot top global corporations to the zenith. And this is the work ethic that makes Asians sought after all over the world – individuals rolling up their sleeves to do little things conscientiously in order to create big things. It is lacking in Nigeria where a manager considers himself a big man and therefore should not condescend to do the job of a driver even in moments of emergency. There has been reports that Konga is considering listing at the London Stock Exchange. It’s these positive attributes exhibited by its staff that would make it a huge success in the global arena.
Global e-commerce market is growing faster than anticipated. Valued at USD 9.09 trillion in 2019, e-commerce is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is further enhanced by the deepening of internet penetration and growing preponderance of internet-enabled smartphones.
In Nigeria, the number of active telephone lines has significantly increased from about 400,000 (analogue) in 2001 to over 204 million as of December, 2020. This a great leap forward and its direct implication is a boost for e-commerce. Going forward, the exponential growth in internet deployment and its concurrent expansion of broadband penetration is a plus for e-commerce and will ultimately drive indigenous e-commerce players into the global stage. For the old-fashioned analogue shoppers like us, Konga has given us a sense to believe and a reason to convert to on-line shopping.
Author: Edward Mekoma, an estate developer, lives in Lagos.
