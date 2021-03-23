Paid Content
Microfinance Development Company to launch Liquidity Management Platform
The event will focus on liquidity management, risk asset creation and other macroeconomic challenges faced by the microfinance industry.
The Microfinance Industry in Nigeria is set to experience a major breakthrough in its operations, as the Microfinance Development Company Ltd (MDCL), plans to launch its Intermember Liquidity Placement Platform (ILPP) during a high-level business forum for key stakeholders in the microfinance industry. The event, which is being organised by MDCL, will hold on March 31, 2021 at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, and will play host to Managing Directors of Microfinance Banks and key decision makers in the banking, technology, SME and financial services industries.
Rightly themed, “The 21st Century MFB: Leveraging Technology to Drive Financial Inclusion in the MFB Industry”, the event will focus on liquidity management, risk asset creation and other macroeconomic challenges faced by the microfinance industry, with a view to proffering viable solutions to them.
The Keynote Speaker at the event is Lawrence Amadi, a Technology Advisory Partner at KPMG. He will be joined by other seasoned captains of industry and thought leaders drawn from different business verticals. Some of them include the Chief Executive Officer of MDCL, Obinna Onunkwo; Managing Director of InfoWARE Ltd, Uwa Agbonile; the Chief Executive Officer of Appzone Ltd, Obi Emetarom; the Managing Partner of Bloomfield Law Practice, Doyin Afun; and the Managing Director/CEO of Law Union and Rock, Ademayowa Adeduro.
Speaking about the upcoming event, the Chairman of MDCL and Founder of Hasal Microfinance Bank, Rogers Nwoke stated, “the Microfinance Banks (MFBs) are critical to Nigeria’s financial inclusion goals, particularly because of their role in providing financial services to the underserved segments of the Nigerian economy. However, the industry witnessed a high failure rate in the past, owing largely to issues of poor corporate governance, weak liquidity position, high cost of funds and the harsh realities of the Nigerian business environment, among other factors. This event has been put together to address one of those critical factors, which is the challenge of liquidity.”
He further noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has deployed measures to strengthen corporate governance and enhance sustainability, going by the revision of minimum capital requirements for microfinance banks. MDCL is complementing the effort of CBN by providing credit facilities, liquidity management and also strengthening compliance with statutory requirements by the beneficiary MFBs.
When asked about the Intermember Liquidity Placement Platform (ILPP) which the company is launching on the day of the event, the Chief Executive Officer of MDCL and Managing Director of PurpleMoney Microfinance Bank, Obinna Onunkwo said, “as a company, we have successfully developed an online trading platform for use by microfinance banks registered in Nigeria, to securely place liquidity among themselves. This is in line with our objective of facilitating funding for microfinance banks to provide affordable loans to MSMEs and the financially excluded population. We have also created a Digital Lending platform for Microloans under the Shared Services initiative for the industry, and it will be formally introduced to the public at the event. Our goal is to assist the MFBs address the challenges of short-term liquidity, thereby allowing them to grow in a sustainable manner.”
A very notable figure in the Microfinance Industry and Founder of LAPO Microfinance Bank, Dr Godwin Ehigiamusoe, made a strong argument in favour of the platform. According to him, “deposit mobilization is very critical to the success of MFBs. Sadly, the industry does not enjoy the same benefit of interbank liquidity trading which commercial banks have access to via the Scripless Securities Settlement System (S4) trading platform, under the auspices of CBN. That arrangement allows banks to access trade of overnight and other short-term instruments to meet daily cash obligations. The MFBs need a similar arrangement to meet their cash obligations, but that has been non-existent till this moment. I am happy that MDCL has decided to find a solution to this perennial challenge.”
The event is being organised in partnership with technology giant, InfoWARE Limited, a company that is ultimately committed to empowering the financial ecosystem across Africa with real-time market data and powerful software solutions. Other partners include Appzone Limited, a renowned pan-African software solutions company; Law Union and Rock Insurance Ltd, the insurance company of choice in Nigeria; Bloomfield Law Practice, a foremost full-service law firm; and Stanbic IBTC Bank.
Incorporated in 2019, Microfinance Development Company Limited (MDCL) is a private-sector led Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) conceived by the National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB) to primarily address the problems of liquidity and capacity in the microfinance industry. The company sources, manages and disburses funds to MFBs in order to build sustainable institutions that would fulfil their collective social mandate of lending to the active poor and micro/small enterprises. In addition, it also provides capacity-building support to the beneficiary institutions.
You can learn more about MDCL here: https://mdcng.com/
U.S. Lawmaker: Microtransactions on Blockchain technology is the future
Microtransactions on the Bitcoin SV blockchain is indeed the future.
U.S. Congressman Patrick McHenry (R-NC 10), Republican Leader of the House Financial Services Committee, was the guest for the pilot episode of online YouTube series Blockchain Policy Matters, and he believes that microtransactions done on blockchain technology is the future. Blockchain Policy Matters is hosted by Bitcoin Association founding president Jimmy Nguyen.
The North Carolina representative is a true believer of Bitcoin and blockchain technology, and all eyes are currently on him as digital currencies and financial fairness become hot topics in Washington D.C. McHenry is very vocal about his support for the adoption of blockchain technology.
“Imagine talking about a very small transaction, to perhaps read an article or for a driverless car to ask another driverless car to let you pass. There are huge opportunities that are quite limitless for the use of blockchain technology….. The potential here is that you have connected with your daily life perhaps dozens or hundreds of transactions. I think that is the world of the future—potentially thousands of these small transactions [that] would enable your life in a more seamless way,” McHenry said.
What the Republican leader is talking about here is the ability of the Bitcoin SV blockchain to process instant microtransactions at a very low cost. The BSV test network has recently hit a record of more than 9,000 transactions per second. A 2020 report states that Bitcoin SV processed average daily transactions of 636,632 at an average fee of 0.002 USD for the period of January 1 to July 24. And the price can get even lower as the network continuously increases its capacity.
“We’re talking about a wholly different view that is broadly enabled by technology; you may not be able to see it, you may not be able to feel it, but you’ll experience the good results of it in the future,” McHenry explained.
“The first layer here is to actually monetize the Internet and to make the Internet truly the Internet of money…. Bitcoin is that layer that will enable us to take the exchange of data and actually have an exchange of data for some value. I think it’s a huge opportunity to connect data and tradeable value,” McHenry added.
At present, countries from all over the world are already taking advantage of blockchain technology by developing various innovative platforms. For instance, Australian company Layer2 Technologies has already tested B-Vote, a voting system built on the Bitcoin SV blockchain, and it has found that it is more than capable of handling all of the votes of the country’s entire population. B-Vote will provide transparency, immutability and security to voting—something that many countries need. McHenry is aware of these benefits and believes the federal government needs blockchain technology in its system.
“Those honeypots of data and information—the federal government keeps building and is intentional about building up these really clunky, last-generation systems. So, the federal government has to advance dramatically. I think blockchain technology for our federal record-keeping is really quite right, but that is going to take quite a while to do,” McHenry said.
Microtransactions on the Bitcoin SV blockchain is indeed the future, and policymakers need to gain a basic education about this technology in order to approve of its widespread adoption.
How DABA is leading young people to gain financial freedom from the Crypto market
DABA has enriched youths with digital skills like crypto education and trading, and enabled them to accumulate wealth.
Weeks ago, in another appalling display of highhandedness and ignorance, the Nigerian government gave a directive prohibiting financial institutions from engaging in cryptocurrency transactions. The news ruffled the Nigerian crypto space briefly before business continued as usual. However, the unpalatable news was a reminder and a revelation. A reminder to crypto users that cryptocurrency’s original objective was to enable flexible transactions without having traditional financial institutions in the picture. A revelation that young people (can) legitimately attain financial freedom without being choked by government bottlenecks.
Leading this movement of financial freedom is DABA: a company committed to empowering African youths through digital education. It is an online learning platform that enables people and organizations from across Africa (and other parts of the world) learn high-income, in-demand digital skills. Since its creation by Chris Ani, a visionary and radical change agent in the African digital and financial space, DABA has recorded massive impact and results within two years of its creation. The platform has enriched youths with digital skills like crypto education and trading, and enabled them to accumulate wealth.
Stories of DABA’s impact abound. Blessing, a graduate of the University of Port Harcourt made over 1 million naira in 30 days from crypto trading. She had less than $100 when she opened her Binance account. But one day on the WhatsApp group, she learnt of the Uniswap airdrop. She followed the procedures and was rewarded with $1,300. That money became her trading capital. And in less than a month, she grew that capital to $2,500.
Another beneficiary of the crypto space is Smart. Smart used two DABA courses as ladders for financial success. Like Blessing, he also received the airdrop reward and made profits from trading. He used these profits—coupled with the strategies he got from DABA’s WhatsApp Monetization Course—to set up a poultry farm. As of November 2020, Smart no longer sold chickens in single units but made bulk sales of at least 50 units. He has become one of the biggest suppliers of chickens in Nnewi, Anambra State, Nigeria.
What about Amos, who was wrecked by Forex but got saved by crypto? He started trading with a capital of $40, which he later increased to 400 dollars. And in 60 days, he made over $1000 in profits and recovered all his Forex losses. With these profits, he renovated his parents’ house and also bought his first land.
Or should we talk about Tomilola, who learnt how to be both an OTC and exchange trader from DABA? His first profit as an OTC trader was ₦100,000, and from that sum, he increased his Binance portfolio. Between August and October 2020, Tomilola made over ₦600,000 as an exchange trader, besides OTC trading profits. Today, he has a fish farm and is looking to invest in real estate.
Eso Benedict is a married man with kids who first heard about Bitcoin in 2017. Unfortunately, in 2018, he faced a financial challenge in which he lost everything—including his cryptocurrencies. That event marked the beginning of his hiatus in crypto trading till he came across Chris Ani’s Facebook post in 2020. After much contemplation, he joined DABA in July 2020. From the signals he received from Chris and DABA crypto team, he made profits between 70 – 130% to the tune of 2.5 million naira just within five weeks of joining the school. He just recently changed his car in February.
The stories are numerous. There is Kingsley, who received a loan of $1000 from a friend to purchase DABA’s crypto course. He used $800 as his trading capital and, in no time, grew his portfolio to $6,000. There is Tochukwu, who made $10,000 within a month of being in the crypto space. There is also Moses, who was able to grow his $250 portfolio to $1500. There are the likes of Shonub, Mula and Eso Benedict, who have bought lands, bought cars, built houses, and made their loved ones happy since they became investors and traders in the crypto space.
These names and many others are breaking barriers and are enjoying new levels of financial transformation. They are united by a common saviour: DABA. Anybody can be part of this life-changing platform by first downloading the DABA app on Google Playstore or Apple Store. This gives the student access to a myriad of courses—from the Trade and Make Money course to the Cake Baking and Decoration course. Enrolling in any of the courses gives the student access to an online community where they get continuous guidance from course facilitators and interact with other students.
Students of the crypto course receive access to an online community and a signal room to receive trading signals from Chris Ani and the DABA crypto team. These signals guide them on the assets to buy and the best entry and exit points for trading these assets. In the traders’ chat room, students receive further guidance and information on portfolio risk management, market trends, company news, etc.
The crypto market equips young people and gives them the opportunity to earn—even in foreign currencies. The market gives them the medium to participate and contribute to the global economy through job creation.
But all these wouldn’t have been possible if these young people haven’t harnessed DABA as a veritable platform for wealth creation. The platform that held them by the hand and walked them through the road to financial freedom. The platform that helped them reclaim the power to choose a better life in a country that constantly rids one of this power.
