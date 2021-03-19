Markets
Bulls maintain dominance in the NSE banking index despite drop of NSE ASI
The success of the sector came despite the drop of the NSE ASI by -1.37%.
At the end of the closing session today, all banks posted profits as the NSE banking gained (+2.80%) to settle at 361.13 index points.
This profit was less than the previous day's (+4.40%) but it was more inclusive. NSE banking index started today's trading session on a bullish note as predicted by market sentiments, however, some resistance was faced by noon before picking up momentum to finish positive.
Union Bank emerged as the top gainer despite the stalemate held in the previous day. Union Bank increased by (+4.95%) which pushed the share price to N5.10. Technical analysis showed that Union Bank share price reaches a high of N5.30 and a low of N5.05. Regardless of the resistance, Union Bank was able to maintain bullish momentum until the end of the trading session.
Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) made a significant increase of (+4.03%) pushing the price to N31 from N29.80 the previous day. Jaiz Bank recovers from its week-long loss to gain (+3.08%) to settle at N0.67 when compared to the N0.65 and (-4.41%) held in the previous trading session.
Ecobank surpassed the previous day’s increase of (+1.03%) to push the price to N5 with an increase of (+3.09%) at the end of trading session. Technical analysis showed that Ecobank market price met some resistance but maintained a bullish trend at the end of trading session.
Zenith Bank made substantial profit at the end of the week to maintain its bullish momentum with an increase of (+2.27%) pushing the price up by 50 kobo (N22.50). Technical analysis showed that Zenith Bank was trending bullish to close positive. Access Bank saw an increase of (+ 2. 55%) to put the price at N8.10, breaking the stalemate held on the previous day.
Fidelity Bank nearly recovered from its previous day’s loss of (-1.79%) with an increase of (+1.75%) putting the price at N2.32. Sterling Bank increased by (+1.36%) to put the price at N1.5. Wema Bank also saw a recovery from the previous day’s price of (-1.67%) with an increase of (+1.67%) making the price settle at N0.61. UBA broke the previous day’s stalemate to post gains of (+0.70%) increase, putting the price at N7.15.
Outlook
- Market sentiment trends strongly bullish as all companies in the NSE banking make gains at the end of the trading session.
- Nairametrics counsels cautious buying amidst growing uncertainty in Nigeria.
Manufacturing
Industrial index depreciates by -2.62%, as BUA Cement shares decline
The industrial index declined by -50.38 index points, to close at 1,873.17 index points for the week.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities for the third week in the month of March closed on a bearish note as the top loser for the week ahead of other sectors.
At the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 19th March 2021, the industrial index declined by -50.38 index points, to close at 1,873.17 index points for the week.
When compared to the overall performance of the market, the NSE Industrial index underperformed, as it declined by 2.62%, while the NSE All-Share Index and the market capitalization depreciated by -0.69%, to close the week at 38,382.39 points and N20.082 respectively.
What you should know
- The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.
- The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes Dangote, BUA, and Lafarge Cement.
- The overall performance of the companies for the week was relatively bearish, as the index closed on a negative note driven by a huge loss from BUA Cement shares.
- BERGER (7.44%) was the top gainer for the week, followed by CUTIX (3.05%) and WAPCO (2.73%), BUACEMENT was the only loser for the week, but the size of the Cement maker dragged the index to close lower by more -2.62%.
Gainers
- BERGER up by 7.44% to close at N6.50.
- CUTIX up by 3.05% to close at N2.03
- WAPCO up by 2.73% to close at N22.60
Loser
- BUACEMENT down by -6.42% to close at N69.95.
Dividends
List of Dividends announced so far in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|DPS (N)
|Date Announced
|Share price (19th March 2021)
|Dividend yield (19th March 2021)
|Bonus
|Closure Date
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Union bank of Nigeria
|0.25
|18th March 2021
|5.3
|5%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|13th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|2.7
|18th March 2021
|31
|9%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|9th April 2021
|9th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|United Bank for Africa
|0.35
|9th March 2021
|7.15
|5%
|Nil
|22nd - 26th March 2021
|1st April 2021
|1st April 2021
|19th March 2021
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|1.5
|1st March 2021
|17
|9%
|Nil
|18th March 2021
|18th March 2021
|24-48hrs after AGM
|17th March 2021
|Africa Prudential Plc
|0.5
|2nd March 2021
|5.35
|9%
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2021
|25th March 2021
|26th March 2021
|15th March 2021
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|0.4
|1st March 2021
|14.9
|3%
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|5.9
|1st March 2021
|157
|4%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|20.5
|1st March 2021
|550
|4%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|35.5
|1st March 2021
|1375
|3%
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|0.45
|1st March 2021
|6
|8%
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|2.7
|23rd February 2021
|22.5
|12%
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|0.7
|22nd February 2021
|5.1
|14%
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|0.69
|17th February 2021
|47
|1%
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|0.1
|7th January 2021
|4.85
|2%
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Ardova Plc
|0.19
|11th March 2021
|14.85
|1%
|Nil
|26th March 2021
|12th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|25th March 2021
|Neimeth International Phamaceuticals
|0.065
|30th December 2020
|1.78
|4%
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund
|33
|0%
|Nil
|21st January 2021
|NA
|22nd January 2021
|SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)
|8.1
|68.6
|12%
|Nil
|29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021
|NA
|16th April 2021
