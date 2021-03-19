Business
Fitch Ratings affirms Nigeria’s “B” rating with stable outlook
Nigeria’s ‘B’ rating is supported by the large size of the economy, a low general government debt-to-GDP ratio, amongst other variables.
Fitch Ratings has revised Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with a Stable Outlook.
The ‘B’ rating could be categorized as being in the non-investment-grade category when compared with the investment-grade category of ‘BBB’ to ‘AAA’. However, the ‘B’ may be seen to have a stable outlook as it is rated above the ‘CCC’ to ‘D’ (default).
This rating was supported by the large size of the economy, low debt-GDP ratio, small sovereign FX indebtedness of the sovereign, and comparatively developed financial system with a deep domestic debt market. However, the rating was suppressed by weak fiscal revenue, comparatively low governance and development indicators, high dependency on hydrocarbon, non-inclusive growth, and hyperinflation.
Furthermore, external liquidity pressures amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic led to the weakening of the Nigerian economic structure. Fitch forecasts an average inflation rate of 16% in 2021 and 13.4% in 2022 driven by several cost-push factors.
Despite CBN’s estimate on backlogs of FX demand and foreign portfolios’ investment, Fitch believes that a backlog of FX demands for imports and capital repatriation will constitute a major drain on the reserves when FX supplies normalize.
Fitch projects that continuous actions by the CBN to defend the dollar could protect reserves but would increase the scarcity of hard- currency. Moreover, fitch draws attention to the dangers of currency over-valuation as it would harm the corrections of external imbalances in the Nigerian economy.
Outlook
- Fitch forecasts negligible progress on boosting task revenue in the medium-term due to compliance issues, administrative capacity challenges, and resistance to the removal of tax credits.
- More projections were made on reducing the ‘GGG’ deficit to 4% of GDP in 2021 and 2022 from 6.3% in 2020. This improvement in the fiscal deficit will be primarily driven by the recovery in oil prices to well above the levels assumed in the 2021 budget.
- Fitch also raised concerns about the government’s attempts to eliminate implicit fuel price subsidy but retail prices are yet to align to the increase in benchmark prices of 2021, which could return the Nigerian economy to an implicit subsidy.
- Due to the massive debt accumulated by the government borrowing from CBN, from 2015 to September 2020 of N13.2 trillion which constitutes 8.6% of GDP. Fitch raised concerns about the CBN’s ability to curtail inflation if this pattern continues.
Suggestions for improvement
Fitch suggests that the most pressing factors that could collectively or individually lead to the upgrade of Nigeria’s credit rating are;
- Formidable resilience of external finance to address Nigeria’s on-going external vulnerabilities.
- Further mobilization of non-oil revenue from the domestic sector.
- Sustainable improvement of macroeconomic factors with a more inclusive economic growth.
What this means
- The international credit rating agency, Fitch gave Nigeria a less than positive rating with an optimistic outlook of further reduction in inflation and Debt-GDP ratio.
- The pros of Nigeria’s economy constitutes primarily on its large consumer economy, relatively small foreign currency indebtedness, and developing financial system.
- However, the cons of the Nigerian economy were based on its weak fiscal revenue, less than desirable governance, growing dependency on hydrocarbon, weak growth rate, and high inflation.
Fitch Ratings, a credit rating agency that ranks the visibility of investments regarding their likelihood of default. The international scale credit rating of sovereigns public finance and infrastructure issues has a best-and-worst case rating ranging from ‘AAA’ to ‘D’ based on one’s historical performance.
Business
Lagos to construct a metro rail line at Lekki Free Trade Zone
The Lagos State Government plans to construct a Green Rail line at the Lekki Free Trade Zone.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the state government would construct a Green Rail line at the Lekki Free Trade Zone to complement the infrastructural development being initiated on that axis.
The Governor said the rail line which would raise transportation capacity in and out of the corridor is expected to commence upon the completion of the feasibility study of the project.
This was disclosed by Sanwo-Olu, while briefing the press during a working visit to Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical facilities with members of the State Executive Council, on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
What the Lagos State Governor is saying
Sanwo-Olu said that the state government has done expression of interest already for the metro line and are currently doing other processes required for investment on the rail project.
The Governor said, “In our master plan for the free zones, there is a metro Green Line that will come from Lekki. We have done expression of interest already for the metro line. We are currently doing the feasibility study required for investment on the rail project. We are also looking at the airport project of which we have done the layout. This is also receiving consideration as we speak.
“What is happening in this corridor is big enough to take three days of our time. The development is about jobs for the youth population and catalyst for the local economy. Local residents and other Nigerians are being engaged in the refinery and petrochemicals projects. The Government in a position to resolve any issue in order to create enabling environment for businesses to thrive.”
He also said the kind of development being implemented in the free zones was one that creates a work-and-live ecosystem.
Business
Sanwo-Olu says construction of highway at Lekki Free Zone to start in 2 months
Governor Sanwo-Olu has stated that the construction of critical infrastructure leading to the Free Zones in Ibeju-Lekki will commence in the next 2 months.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that the construction of the Magbon-Alade highway and other critical infrastructure leading to the Free Zones in Ibeju-Lekki will commence in the next 2 months.
The project which is a collaboration between the Lagos State Government and the Dangote Group is expected to help ease business activities on that axis.
This disclosure was made by Sanwo-Olu, while on a visit with members of the State Executive Council to the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical facilities on Saturday, during his 2-day working tour of the Free Trade Zone in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.
The carriageway extends from Lekki-Epe Expressway into the Free Trade Zone area, covering several kilometres.
The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and the Group’s Executive Director on Strategy, Portfolio Development and Capital Projects, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, who personally led the State Government’s team on the excursion, later went into a private discussion with the Governor and his team where they agreed on the timeline for the kick of the road project.
What the Governor of Lagos State is saying
Sanwo-Olu, while briefing the press said, “Today, we have taken a five-hour tour of the Dangote Refinery, which is the biggest single refinery in the world, and also visited its fertilizer factory, which is the second-largest in the world. Between the time I came here in 2019 and now, there has been a huge improvement in the construction and layout on the entire site.
“For us as a Government, it’s not to fold our arms and be expecting that all is well in this corridor. We are here to encourage the investors and to show them that we are with them. The Government is in place to serve them; anything that will ease business is critical to us.
“We have met and cleared out few issues around approvals, right-of-way and the infrastructure that needs to come on this axis. We don’t want a replay of Apapa gridlock here. So, we have agreed and we have planned a timeline for ourselves on the construction of Magbon Alade Highway, which comes to the free zones from Lekki-Epe Expressway.”
He added that the layout for an airport being developed in Epe axis was being done, promising to prioritise its completion.
The Governor said the kind of development being implemented in the free zones was one that creates a work-and-live ecosystem.
What the Chairman of Dangote Group is saying
On his part, Aliko Dangote noted that the refinery and petrochemicals projects were his largest investment worldwide, applauding the State Government for his support to investors.
The billionaire said Sanwo-Olu’s commitment made the free zone to be business-friendly, pointing out that the area would become the hub of industrialisation in the country.
Commenting on the road project, Dangote said, “As Mr. Governor mentioned, we are eager to start this project. As soon as we have the green light, we will go ahead with the construction before we even sign the Tax Deductible Agreement on Presidential Order 7. I have promised the Governor that we will start the road in the next two months.”
He said the host community had not been neglected in the construction value chain happening in the free zones, stressing that hundreds of local residents were part of the 20, 000 Nigerians being engaged in the projects.
Dangote also pointed out that the Group had intervened in lifting members of the host community, by donating modern boats for local fishermen, building hospitals, schools and giving deserving students scholarship.
What this means
This will act as a relief to community leaders and residents on that axis will massive investments which includes industrial, refinery and petrochemical plants, fertilizer, deep seaport, airport and others going on around that axis.
The implementation of these infrastructural developments and master plan will help the state government avoid the mistake by the Federal Government which is affecting similar operators of some similar facilities and businesses around the Apapa axis.
