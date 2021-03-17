Appointments
Gokada appoints Nikhil Goel as new CEO
Nikhil Goel has been appointed as the new CEO of Gokada
Gokada, Nigeria-based last-mile delivery, logistics, and transportation start-up has formally unveiled Nikhil Goel as its new CEO.
Goel’s transition to CEO is a natural progression as he has been responsible for leading the company since Gokada tragically lost its founder, Fahim Saleh, in July 2020.
In the past 12-months, Goel has helped Gokada increase its revenue by 10X and grow its delivery order volume by 100X, enabling the company to reach profitability.
Goel first joined Gokada in 2019, bringing with him extensive experience in the global last-mile logistics space, first in India as General Manager of unicorn food delivery start-up Zomato, and then as Head of New Verticals at SafeBoda in Kenya.
What they are saying
Commenting on his appointment, Goal said:
- “It is a real honor to continue Fahim’s legacy as CEO of Gokada. Fahim’s passion for entrepreneurship in Nigeria was infectious and inspiring. I was fortunate to have worked very closely with him. Together with Fahim’s family and Gokada’s investors, our incredible team here in Nigeria will continue to build the vision Fahim created to make a great impact on businesses and lives in Nigeria and beyond.”
Ruby Saleh, Fahim’s elder sister, who is now a Gokada board member, said:
- “Nikhil is a natural successor to Fahim as they worked so closely together to set the direction of the company’s current trajectory. Nikhil really understands Fahim’s mission in founding Gokada and I am fully confident in his ability to lead the company to great success. Fahim had a passion for technology being used to scale access and create a lasting impact and his brilliance lives on in Gokada. Nikhil has done an incredible job leading the company since Fahim’s passing and we believe he’ll continue to take Gokada forward, just the way Fahim envisioned.”
Gokada continues to evolve from a riding-hailing company to becoming the leading food delivery, parcel delivery, and last-mile e-commerce fulfillment solution in Nigeria.
Appointments
Buhari approves Oyebode Oyetunde as Executive Director for Nigeria at the AfDB
President Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Oyebode Oyetunde as Executive Director for Nigeria at the AfDB in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire.
Dr. Oyebode Oyetunde has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as Executive Director for Nigeria at the African Development Bank.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Presidency on Tuesday evening.
According to the Presidency, “Dr. Oyetunde is a Ph.D graduate of Queen Mary and Westfield College, University of London and has a Law and Accounting Masters degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
“Dr Oyetunde was Senior Special Assistant to the President on Finance and Fiscal Policy as well as Legal Matters in the Office of the Chief of Staff to President.
READ: SERAP sues Buhari over FG’s plan to borrow N895bn from dormant accounts, unclaimed dividends
“He was also Special Adviser (Fiscal Policy) to the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning. He is a Chartered Accountant and a fiscal policy tax expert with 24 years of experience in investment banking.”
The Presidency also added that Oyetunde who is also a legal law practitioner in Nigeria, England and Wales, is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).
READ: Buhari approves reorganization, new appointments for agencies under Aviation Ministry
In case you missed it
- Nairametrics reported earlier that Global Finance, a reputable US Magazine that focuses on financial markets and investment banking, named the African Development Bank as the “Best Multilateral Financial Institution in the world for 2021”.
- The African Development Bank (AfDB) recently warned that the Covid-19 pandemic could push an estimated 39 million Africans into extreme poverty this year, following about 30 million who were pushed into extreme poverty in 2020
Appointments
Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse approved as Executive Director on the Board of Islamic Development Bank
President Buhari has approved the appointment of Isa-Dutse as Executive Director on the Board of IsDB in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse as Executive Director on the Board of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.
This was disclosed in a statement by the media aide to the Presidency, Garba Shehu on Tuesday.
What Shehu said about Isa-Dutse
“Dr. Dutse is the immediate past Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. He has enormously interacted with development partners and international financial institutions during his tenure as Permanent Secretary.
READ: CBN opposes bid to remove Arabic inscriptions from Naira notes
“During his tenure as Permanent Secretary, he represented Nigeria on Boards of Governors/Directors of African Export-Import Bank, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Fund for International Development, World Bank, African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, ECOWAS Bank for Investment, Central bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).”
The Presidency added that the Executive Director on the Board of IsDB is a non-residential position which demands he travels to attend Board meetings quarterly or as determined by management to consider critical policy issues.
Dr. Dutse is taking over from Alhaji Shuaibu Gambo who was appointed on 1st July, 2011 and has held the position for about 10 years.
READ: The Wisdom behind Jaiz Bank
What you should know
- Nigeria purchased 7.65 % of the capital stock of the IsDB in 2010. The acquisition entitled the country to a single-country constituency as against the previous 11 country-constituency to which Nigeria previously belonged.
- It also entitles Nigeria to a Permanent Seat on the Bank’s Executive Board of Directors.
- On Islamic Finance, Non-Interest Financial Institutions Association of Nigeria (NIFIAN), recently elected the Managing Director of Jaiz Bank Plc. Hassan Usman as its pioneer President.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.