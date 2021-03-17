Gokada appoints Nikhil Goel as new CEO

Gokada, Nigeria-based last-mile delivery, logistics, and transportation start-up has formally unveiled Nikhil Goel as its new CEO.

Goel’s transition to CEO is a natural progression as he has been responsible for leading the company since Gokada tragically lost its founder, Fahim Saleh, in July 2020.

In the past 12-months, Goel has helped Gokada increase its revenue by 10X and grow its delivery order volume by 100X, enabling the company to reach profitability.

Goel first joined Gokada in 2019, bringing with him extensive experience in the global last-mile logistics space, first in India as General Manager of unicorn food delivery start-up Zomato, and then as Head of New Verticals at SafeBoda in Kenya.

What they are saying

Commenting on his appointment, Goal said:

“It is a real honor to continue Fahim’s legacy as CEO of Gokada. Fahim’s passion for entrepreneurship in Nigeria was infectious and inspiring. I was fortunate to have worked very closely with him. Together with Fahim’s family and Gokada’s investors, our incredible team here in Nigeria will continue to build the vision Fahim created to make a great impact on businesses and lives in Nigeria and beyond.”

Ruby Saleh, Fahim’s elder sister, who is now a Gokada board member, said:

“Nikhil is a natural successor to Fahim as they worked so closely together to set the direction of the company’s current trajectory. Nikhil really understands Fahim’s mission in founding Gokada and I am fully confident in his ability to lead the company to great success. Fahim had a passion for technology being used to scale access and create a lasting impact and his brilliance lives on in Gokada. Nikhil has done an incredible job leading the company since Fahim’s passing and we believe he’ll continue to take Gokada forward, just the way Fahim envisioned.”

Gokada continues to evolve from a riding-hailing company to becoming the leading food delivery, parcel delivery, and last-mile e-commerce fulfillment solution in Nigeria.