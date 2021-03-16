Cryptocurrency
Stellar under pressure as investors buying spree cool off
Stellar was trading at $0.390325 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of about a billion dollars.
Stellar(XLM) has of late experienced a significant amount of selling pressure after hitting highs of $0.61 last month.
Crypto pundits argue that the fast-rising crypto faces more road bumps on the perspective showing the bears seem to have taken over after bulls failed to break resistance at $0.4000 over some days ago.
Stellar is an open platform that permits its users’ funds transferred and stored.
A press time, the thirteenth most valuable crypto was trading at $0.390325 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of about a billion dollars. Stellar is down 1.55% for the day.
It began its operation about 6 years ago, with the major objective to boost financial inclusion globally by reaching the world’s unbanked prevalence in many parts of Africa and minor Asia.
It, however, updated such objectives by focusing on assisting financial institutions to connect with each other through blockchain technology
Its crypto token is known as the lumens, with the purpose of making it fairly cheap to trade financial assets across borders, with the mission to outplace many existing payment providers, who often charge high fees for such service.
Such buying interests as seen in recent times are greatly responsible for XLM gaining as much as 13070.54% since inception. Its incredible return outmatches major crypto assets in the crypto-verse.
What to expect: That being said, market watchers anticipate the bulls might rise once again if XLM breaks above the $0.3700 and breach the $0.39 price level
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin loses $7,000, pigs on rampage
For many retail cryptocurrency traders, Bitcoin was the bread-and-butter trade of the pandemic.
Flagship crypto, Bitcoin, lost about $7,000 after hitting its all-time high of $61,683, as wealthy investors took some profit off the table.
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at 54,300.01 with a daily trading volume of $71. Bitcoin is down 10% for the day. The current market value of the world’s flagship crypto hovers at around $1.013 billion.
A renowned market expert from the world’s most valuable bank points out why Bitcoin bulls seem to be suffering from exhaustion as the flagship crypto retail investors have picked up the slack amid an apparent plunge in institutional inflows so far this quarter, according to a report by JPMorgan strategist, Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.
According to data released by JP Morgan Chase, retail investors bought about 187,000 bitcoins so far this quarter, compared to roughly 172,684 by institutional investors when using Square and Paypal data as a proxy.
Money started hitting accounts of American citizens some days ago, as that revealed Bitcoin burst higher but short-term price action reveals its extremely bearish now.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics gave key insights into why the sell-off is showing a high prevalence
“There were also aggressive attempts to tweet Doge higher and that coin is lower too, so it seems like there is negative momentum in the crypto space for those with a tactical time horizon.
“This failure to hold gains is worth keeping an eye on as increased mobility could be a game-changer
But the sell-off may indicate that either:
A) expectations for risky asset purchases with stimulus check money could be overdone or
B) a good chunk of the money is going to be used to pay down tax liabilities or
C) newly printed cash will find its way into the real economy now that restaurants, Vegas, and beaches are reopening
For many retail cryptocurrency traders, Bitcoin was the bread-and-butter trade of the pandemic.
“Bitcoin has maintained an amazingly bullish trend that has made most winners,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp to Bloomberg. “Retail traders got reinvigorated with the latest NFT buzz, and as the stimulus checks hit their bank accounts.”
It’s important to note the world’s flagship crypto has gained about 990% in the past year, so profit-taking at this stage seems to be a normal scenario on the account that some institutional investors are pulling out some of their gains.
Cryptocurrency
$90 billion wiped off in Crypto market as Bitcoin tumbles by 5%
Bitcoin traded at $57,153.66 with a daily trading volume of $63 billion and is down 5.15% for the day.
The crypto market is losing altitude at the first trading session of the week amid weak buying pressure from wealthy entities.
In the Crypto futures market for the day, 179,741 traders were liquidated. The largest single liquidation order happened on Huobi-BTC value of $18.94 million.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market value stood at $1.74 trillion printing a 4.02% decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $147.34 billion, which makes a 13.13% increase.
Crypto pundits anticipate prices are likely to plunge in the short term with many inflow transactions to all Crypto exchanges. The total volume in Defi is currently $12.43 billion, 8.43% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The volume of all stable coins is now $115.79 billion, which is 78.58% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
- Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 61.37%, a decrease of 0.71% over the day.
- At the time of writing Bitcoin traded at $57,153.66 with a daily trading volume of $63 billion. Bitcoin is down 5.15% for the day.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- AXA Mansard Plc projects N2.9 billion profit in Q2 2020.
- Okomu Oil projects a 37% decline in profit for Q2 2020.
- LASACO Assurance Plc projects N205.13 million profit in Q2 2020.
- NEM Insurance projects a 38% increase in profit for Q2 2020.
- AIICO Insurance Plc projects a 4% decline in profit after tax for Q2 2020.