NSE Industrial Index loses 1.03 index points in the second week of March
When compared to the overall performance of the market, the NSE Industrial index fared better as it declined by –0.05%.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities for the second week in the month of March, closed on a relatively bearish note.
At the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 12th March 2021, the industrial index declined by 1.03 index points, to close at 1923.55 index points for the week.
When compared to the overall performance of the market, the NSE Industrial index fared better as it declined by –0.05%, while the NSE All-Share index and market capitalization depreciated by 1.74% to close the week at 38,648.48 and N20.221 trillion respectively.
What you should know
- The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.
- The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes Dangote, BUA, Lafarge Cement and others.
- The overall performance of the companies for the week was relatively bearish, as the index closed on a positive note with three losers relative to one gainer.
- CUTIX (8.84%) was the only gainer on the industrial index chart for the week, while MEYER (-18.00%) led the loser’s chart for the week, followed by BERGER (-7.63%) and WAPCO (-0.90%).
Losers
- MEYER down by –18.00% to close at N0.41
- BERGER down by –7.63% to close at N6.05
- WAPCO down by -0.90% to close at N22.00
Dangote Sugar winds up sugar business in Niger State
The Board of DSR has completed all winding-up proceedings for its Backward Integration Project in Niger State.
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, one of the leading producers of refined sugar to consumers and industries in Nigeria has successfully wind up its sugar business in Niger State – under the Dangote Niger Sugar Limited.
According to a note by the company, this decision was made in an effort to cut down on deadweight cost, coming from a stretched situation from its host community which had started accumulating negative returns for the integrated sugar business.
The company noted that after a careful assessment of recent disruptions to its operation as projected in the state, due to community dispute over the land acquired in Niger, the Board of DSR in December 2020 completed all winding-up proceedings for the Backward Integration Project Company in Niger State.
Key facts about the Project
The Dangote Niger Sugar Limited was created through an MOU between the Niger State Government and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, for the establishment of an integrated sugar project in the State.
The 12,000 tcd mill located on a 16,000ha land near Mambe, Lavun LGA of Niger State, had an estimated set-up cost of $450million.
The Sugar project was established as an integral part of the company’s Backward Integration Project (BIP), with a 10-year sugar development plan to produce 1.5 million MTPA of sugar from locally grown sugarcane, under the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP), a plan implemented to make Nigeria self-sufficient in sugar production.
The BIP Company in Niger State was the fourth sugar project by Dangote Sugar, after the Savannah Sugar Company – Numan Adamawa State, Lau/Tau Sugar – Taraba State and Tunga Sugar Project in Nasarawa State.
What you should know
- Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc is one of Nigeria’s leading integrated sugar companies, and a major refiner of raw sugar with a key focus on the production of fortified and non-fortified granulated white sugar.
- The company has a total installed capacity of 1.44 million metric tons (MT) per annum with key expansion plans in place.
- Its operational activities aside sugar production include, the distribution of refined white sugar to consumers and industrial customers in the country, and also the exportation of its products to other West African countries.
- In 2020, Dangote Sugar delivered an impressive financial performance, with the company’s earnings soaring by 33.0% to N29.8 billion for the financial year of 2020.
Lafarge Africa gains N71 billion in market value in three trading sessions
The market capitalization of Lafarge Africa Plc has gained N70.87 billion in the past three trading sessions on NSE.
Lafarge Africa Plc, one of the leading cement manufacturers in Nigeria, has gained almost N71 billion in the past three trading sessions on NSE, pushing the market capitalization of the cement manufacturer to N384.98 billion.
Lafarge whose shares peaked at N30.3 this year, saw its share price increase from N19.5 on the 3rd of March 2021 to N23.90 at the close of trading activities on March 8 2021 after enduring a massive sell down in recent weeks.
According to data tracked on the NSE website, this move led to a N70.87 billion gain in the market capitalization of Lafarge Africa in three trading sessions on the local bourse.
This impressive gains in Lafarge’s shares and market value were triggered by buying pressures from bargain hunters who took position in the company after its share price slumped to N19.5 per share.
- At the time of writing this report, Lafarge was the tenth most capitalized company on NSE with a market capitalization of N384.98 billion, behind Nigerian Breweries with a market capitalization of N395.85 billion.
- A total of 5,380,311 units of Lafarge ordinary shares worth N129,602,973.90, were exchanged on the bourse in 185 deals on Monday 8th March 2021.
- The shares of the cement manufacturer gaining a total 7.66% or N1.7 to close higher at N23.9 on the 8th of March 2021.
What you should know
- Lafarge Africa Plc, a subsidiary of LafargeHolcim, a world leader in building materials, is a leading cement manufacturing company in Sub-Saharan Africa with a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.
- The cement manufacturer has a wide operational footprint in Nigeria strategically positioned in three Geo-political zones in the country which include; the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State).
- The company also has a ready-mix operation in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.
In an effort to cut down on deadweight cost, the Board of Lafarge Africa Plc has resolved to sell off its 35% stake in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited – a move that will see the company cut down on costs impacting the Group’s profit.
This is not the first time the company has had to sell off an unproductive investment, in August 2019, Lafarge Africa sold off all its stakes in Lafarge South Africa Holdings (LSAH).
