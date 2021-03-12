Business
Debt Service: Projects that we finance must generate revenue – DMO
The DMO has decried the country’s debt service to revenue ratio, describing it as a major issue of concern.
The Debt Management Office has stated that debt raised for infrastructure projects by the Federal Government must generate enough revenue to service its debt.
This was disclosed by Mrs Patience Oniha, the Director-General of DMO, in Abuja on Thursday at the fifth Budget Seminar organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) titled “Financing Nigeria’s Budget and Infrastructure Deficit through the Capital Market.”
The DMO boss stressed the need for projects raised for debt to be able to finance itself, citing debt securities like the Sukuk, which is still serviced by the FG.
“They (the debts) are not being serviced with revenue from those sources (infrastructure).
“ I think that when we are talking about those innovations like revenue, bonds and all that, we should be talking about policies to ensure that the projects that we financed generate revenue,” she said.
In case you missed it: According to the data seen by Nairametrics, total revenue earned in 2020 was N3.93 trillion representing a 27% drop from the target revenues of N5.365 trillion. However, debt service for the year was a sum of N3.26 trillion or 82.9% of revenue.
Cassava production: Nigeria can increase production per hectare to 40 MT – FMARD
The Federal Government has stated that Nigeria has the potential to hit 40MT per hectare in cassava production.
The Federal Government disclosed that Nigeria’s Cassava production of 10 metric tonnes per hectare is small despite the fact that Nigeria is the largest cassava producer in the world and that Nigeria has the potential to hit 40MT per Hectare.
This was disclosed by Mrs Karima Babangida, a Director at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) at the National Root Crop Research Institute (NRCRI) on Thursday.
“Nigeria is the world’s leading producer of Cassava, in spite of its low yield of 10mt/ha, compared to other countries such as Thailand.
“However, the country has the potential of having good varieties that could give more than 40mt/ha,” she said.
She added that improved production per hectare can be made possible through the dissemination and adoption of improved technologies and innovation by smallholder farmers.
What you should know
- Recall Affiong Williams, the founder of the food processing company, ReelFruits, told Nairametrics Nigeria’s over-reliance on smallholder farming might be the biggest hindrance by the government to improving Nigeria’s yields per hectare.
- “To improve the output of any crop, one needs to do a lot of testing and control for so many factors to be able to arrive at the right conditions, which increase productivity. Smallholder farmers do not have the resources to do this type of ‘A/B testing’ as it were, and so it is very difficult to get true information and disseminate the right techniques that all of these farmers can apply. I think the government needs to enable more commercial farming by the private sector who are able to acquire the resources to increase productivity and disseminate such learnings at a faster pace.” Williams said.
Digital Switch Over: Phase 2 to commence in Lagos, Kano, River, Yobe and Gombe – NBC
The FG has announced the Phase 2 of the DSO which will commence with roll-outs in the Lagos, Kano, Rivers and others.
The Federal Government has announced the release of the Digital Switch Over timetable, stating that Phase 2 of the DSO will commence with roll-outs in the most populous and commercially viable locations of Lagos, Kano and Rivers states, as well as Yobe and Gombe states.
This was disclosed by Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, acting DG of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday.
Idachaba disclosed the following:
- The new timetable will therefore be kick-started with roll-outs in Lagos State on 29th of April, 2021, Kano state on 3rd June, 2021 and Rivers state on 8th July, 2021; other states involved are Yobe state on 15th July, 2021, and Gombe state on 12th August, 2021.
- Signal distributors are expected to within the same period complete the installation of additional transmitters and gap fillers to attain 70% to 80% coverage in the existing six locations in Phase 1. That is in FCT, Plateau, Kaduna, Kwara, Enugu and Osun states.
- Phase 3 switch on commences in December 2021 and ends with final Analogue Switch off (ASO) on 8th December 2022.
- By the end of the 1st quarter of 2022, additional 10 states would have been switched on under phase 2 namely; Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Yobe, Gombe, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Jigawa and Ebonyi states
The Acting DG urged Governors to comply with the new DSO as state broadcasting services are expected to be fully revamped and digitized to participate in the process. He added that authorized set-top box manufacturers would also commence the distribution of set-top boxes to local dealerships and establish service centres nationwide.
In case you missed it
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government had launched a 14-member Ministerial Task Force on the Digital Switch Over (DSO) rollout across the country.
- Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed also stated that the Ministerial Task Force on the Digital Switch Over (DSO) must look to include improved Nigerian content in the new Digital Switch Over for Nigerian television viewers, saying the success of the project depended on the content it offered.
