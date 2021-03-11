Spotlight Stories
Trending tech stocks on Nasdaq Exchange
These tech stocks seem to be performing best on the stock market.
The technology sector is made up of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT).
The most recent data from Nasdaq shows that, so far, investors still seem bullish relatively on tech amid recent sell-offs seen lately, and with impressive earnings reports from some of the biggest names in the industry, that view will likely continue for a while.
Here are the top-performing tech stocks on the stock market
Okta
The fast-rising stock recorded significant buying pressure as it printed gains of 5.23% on-demand on the growing demand for its identity and access management software. The American-based company provides cloud software that helps companies manage and secure user authentication into applications, and for developers to build identity controls into applications, website web services, and devices.
Copart, Inc.
The leading provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services to automotive resellers recorded significant gains on macros that reveal Americans in considerable numbers are buying vehicles as the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be under control.
Cognizant
Cognizant is an American multinational technology that specializes in providing business intelligence, information technology, and outsourcing services. The stock has recorded impressive growth relatively, as it nears its 52-week high price of $82.73.
The $40 billion valued company recently announced bonus payouts, promotions, and merit increases for its employees.
PACCAR
The decent capitalized tech stock is popularly known for designing and manufacturing light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. The American based stock recorded decent gains amid bias that demand for automobiles will hit the upside in 2021 on increased human activities in the northern hemisphere.
Booking Holdings Inc.
Booking Holdings, the world-leading provider of online travel has of late seen significant interest from investors amid bias that COVID-19 caseload had subdued taking to account that social mobility seems to be improving at its key markets.
The company’s flagship brands include Booking.com, Kayak.com, Cheapflights, Priceline.com, Agoda.com, Rentalcars.com, Momondo, and OpenTable.
Alphabet Inc.
Alphabet Inc., the holding company of Google, the world’s most popular search engine, recorded slightly strong gains amid the recent sell-offs seen in a significant number of tech stocks as traders adjust their portfolios towards industrials and Financial based stocks.
Business
Just in: NIPOST reclaim stamp duty collection from FIRS after years of dispute
The Minister of Communications has disclosed that NIPOST has reclaimed the collection of stamp duty charges from the FIRS.
The Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) has reclaimed the collection of stamp duty charges from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
This development brings to an end over 3 years of dispute and controversy between the 2 federal agencies on who should rightfully collect the stamp duty on behalf of the Federal Government.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami while speaking at the launch of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary Commemorative Postage Stamps held at the Digital Economy Complex, Mbora Abuja on Thursday.
While commending President Muhammadu Buhari, and the leadership of the National Assembly, especially the Senate and House Committees on Communications and Digital Economy for their interventions on the matter, Pantami also praised the management of NIPOST and other stakeholders for their resilience, saying it was heartwarming that critical stakeholders ensured that justice was done on the issue.
What the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy is saying
Pantami in his statement said, “Our efforts regarding the issue of stamp duty collection with other government Institutions have yielded positive results. NIPOST has been recognised as a government agency with statutory and historical authority to be the producer of stamps and recognised for the collection of stamp duties for validation of financial transactions in the country.
“We appreciate Mr President for listening to our complaints, and we extend our gratitude to him and the Senate and House Committees for their intervention in ensuring that justice was done,” he said.
The minister said NIPOST would be unbundled into 3 companies to boost its operations, adding that there are plans by the Federal Executive Council to approve the renovation and rehabilitation of all its dilapidated offices across Nigeria.
What you should know
- It can be recalled the disagreement between NIPOST and the FIRS over who should control the collection of stamp duty became public after the latter reacted to claims by NIPOST that it is operating an illegal stamp duty account.
- NIPOST, however, denied the accusation saying that the statement is false and was made to misinform and mislead members of the public.
- Pantami had earlier thrown his weight behind NIPOST, when he faulted the decision of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to collect stamp duty which he insisted is the sole responsibility of NIPOST.
- The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris had earlier stated that the issues between NIPOST and FIRS, related to stamp duties have not been completely settled and that the AGF’s office will broker peace between the two organizations.
Hospitality & Travel
UAE extends ban on flights from Nigeria
The UAE has announced the extension of its ban on international flights from Nigerian till March 20, 2021.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the extension of its ban on international flights from Nigerian till March 20, 2021.
This is seen as part of the measure from the UAE to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the disclosure, which is contained in a statement issued by the public relations firm for Emirates, said customers from both Abuja and Lagos would not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date.
The statement from the firm on behalf of UAE said, “In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until 20 March 2021.
“Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date. Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai).”
While noting that Emirates flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja will continue as scheduled, the statement, however, restated the commitment of UAE to resume passenger services to Dubai when conditions allow.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that last month, the UAE suspended the airlifting of passengers from Nigeria to Dubai but stated that airlines can airlift passengers from Dubai to Nigeria as part of its Covid-19 measures.
- The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority had on February 5 barred the carrier from Nigeria, due to non-compliance with Covid-19 protocols as well as the introduction of rapid antigen test as a requirement for Dubai travelers against the Nigerian government’s negative PCR requirements.
- This has degenerated into a situation with the UAE banning Nigeria flights for several weeks on end.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY: UBA posts N113.77 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N3.20
- 2020 FY Results: Champion Breweries Plc reports a revenue growth of 1.80% in 2020
- Seplat falls into a loss in FY 2020
- 2020 FY Results: Cornerstone Insurance Plc reports a 61.1% decline in profit
- Ellah Lakes increases operating expenses by 33.36% in HY 2020