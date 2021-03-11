Trending tech stocks on Nasdaq Exchange

The technology sector is made up of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT).

The most recent data from Nasdaq shows that, so far, investors still seem bullish relatively on tech amid recent sell-offs seen lately, and with impressive earnings reports from some of the biggest names in the industry, that view will likely continue for a while.

Here are the top-performing tech stocks on the stock market

Okta

The fast-rising stock recorded significant buying pressure as it printed gains of 5.23% on-demand on the growing demand for its identity and access management software. The American-based company provides cloud software that helps companies manage and secure user authentication into applications, and for developers to build identity controls into applications, website web services, and devices.

Copart, Inc.

The leading provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services to automotive resellers recorded significant gains on macros that reveal Americans in considerable numbers are buying vehicles as the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be under control.

Cognizant

Cognizant is an American multinational technology that specializes in providing business intelligence, information technology, and outsourcing services. The stock has recorded impressive growth relatively, as it nears its 52-week high price of $82.73.

The $40 billion valued company recently announced bonus payouts, promotions, and merit increases for its employees.

PACCAR

The decent capitalized tech stock is popularly known for designing and manufacturing light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. The American based stock recorded decent gains amid bias that demand for automobiles will hit the upside in 2021 on increased human activities in the northern hemisphere.

Booking Holdings Inc.

Booking Holdings, the world-leading provider of online travel has of late seen significant interest from investors amid bias that COVID-19 caseload had subdued taking to account that social mobility seems to be improving at its key markets.

The company’s flagship brands include Booking.com, Kayak.com, Cheapflights, Priceline.com, Agoda.com, Rentalcars.com, Momondo, and OpenTable.

Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc., the holding company of Google, the world’s most popular search engine, recorded slightly strong gains amid the recent sell-offs seen in a significant number of tech stocks as traders adjust their portfolios towards industrials and Financial based stocks.