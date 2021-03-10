Stock Market
Substantial shareholder sells shares of Skyway Aviation worth N268 million
SAPL limited has sold 95.1 million shares of Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc (SAHCO).
SAPL limited, a substantial shareholder of Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc (SAHCO) has sold 95.1 million shares of the aviation handling company.
The total value of the shares of SAHCO Plc sold by SAPL is put at N268 million.
This is according to a notification of Share Dealing by an Insider, issued by the Company, and published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
The disclosure which is compliant with NSE’s policy on insider dealing revealed that the substantial shareholder was able to sell the shares of the company in thirteen deals on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, between the 16th and 24th of December 2020.
Why this matters
Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed by the management of the company. This is in compliance with NSE’s policy on insider dealing, as the disclosure is key in the effort to ensure transparency and reinforce the trust of the investing public.
The sale of the shares of the aviation handling company by SAPL will impact the substantial shareholder’s stake and position in SAHCO.
What you should know
- SAHCO Plc was carved out of the defunct Nigeria Airways Limited, as part of the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Aviation’s Reform of 1996.
- On the 23rd of December 2009, the Federal Government of Nigeria handed the company over to the Sifax Group, after a well-contested open privatization bid in which Sifax Group came first as the preferred bidder with the sum of N5.52 billion.
- The company was subsequently listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 23rd of April 2019, and since then continued to maintain its status as a subsidiary of the SIFAX Group.
Billionaire Watch
Tony Elumelu set to earn N1.24 billion in dividend for FY 2020
Mr Tony Elumelu is expected to earn the sum of N1.24 billion in dividend for the financial year ended December 2020.
The chairman of United Bank for Africa, Mr Tony Elumelu is expected to earn the sum of N1.24 billion in dividend for the financial year ended December 2020.
The astute banker cum philanthropist, who owns 194,699,555 direct shares, also owns about 2,185,394,184 indirect stakes through three other companies – Heirs Holdings, Heirs Alliance and HH Capital Limited.
This puts his total equity holdings at 2,380,603,739 out of the 34,199,421,368 ordinary shares available, giving him a collective 6.96% interest in the bank.
Recall that on Monday, the Board of Directors of the bank proposed a final dividend of N0.35 per share; this is in addition to an interim dividend of N0.17 per share already disbursed. This takes the total dividend for the year to N0.53 per share.
The proposal is sequel to an impressive financial performance posted by the financial giant amid a turbulent economy plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent performance might be an indicator that the bank is well-positioned to replicate greater success this term.
Computation of the declared dividend per share and the number of shares (Direct+ Indirect) owned by Mr. Tony Elumelu reveals he will receive a gross dividend of about N1,237,913,944.28 for FY 2020, subject to applicable Withholding Tax.
Mr Elumelu was named in TIME 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, and he is well known for his business acumen, astuteness and philanthropy, part of which led to his establishment of the Tony Elumelu Foundation in 2010.
What you should know:
- UBA had earlier released its audited FY 2020 results showing a profit after tax of N113.77 billion. (+27.7% YoY)
- Sequel to an earlier retirement in 2010, Mr Elumelu returned to the Board of UBA as chairman in 2014.
- The proposed dividend will be approved by shareholders of the bank at an AGM scheduled for April 1, 2021.
Spotlight Stories
NSE finalizes Demutualization process, as SEC and CAC grant regulatory approval
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has received final approvals of its demutualisation plan from the SEC and CAC respectively.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has finally completed its demutualization process, following statutory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) respectively.
This is according to a disclosure made available on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and seen by Nairametrics.
Recall that members of the NSE had in March 2020, passed requisite resolutions for the demutualization of the Exchange at a Court-Ordered meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting. As part of the demutualization process, The Exchange (which is a company limited by guarantee) would be converted into and re-registered as a public company limited by shares, with three operating subsidiaries.
In lieu of this, a new non-operating holding company known as The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (‘NGX Group’) was formed. It has three operating subsidiaries, namely: Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX Limited), NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO) which have been duly registered at the CAC.
What this means
The recent regulatory approval from SEC and CAC empowers the NSE to activate its Transition Plan to a new operational structure and holding company. The plan covers legal and practical changes that will facilitate the operationalization of the new corporation structure. The goal here is to enable a seamless transition of the Group and market participants without a disruption in service.
With the activation of ‘The Transition Plan’, a new Board for each of the new entities will be inaugurated, staff functions will be reallocated within the new operating subsidiaries, a new business plan and budget will be operationalized, a new website will be unveiled, among others.
In addition, the recent regulatory approval will enable the shares of the new Group (NGX Group Plc) to be allotted to the membership pursuant to the Court-approved Scheme of Arrangement. Ahead of its listing on NGX Limited, the shares of NGX Group Plc will be available for bilateral trades to be executed in line with extant rules and regulations of the Nigerian capital market.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, NSE Council President, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo said: “Successful demutualization was one of my fundamental objectives when I assumed the Presidency of The Exchange. The SEC’s decision today to approve the NSE’s demutualization plans brings this aspiration to a successful conclusion in a process that included the passage of the Demutualization Act through the National Assembly. We are elated that this milestone has been achieved as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the commencement of trading at the Exchange and now look forward to the future public listing of its shares on NGX Limited. On behalf of the NSE, I would like to warmly thank all those that have worked assiduously to achieve this watershed event on our journey to make the NSE a multifaceted exchange that extends across various markets and geographical regions.”
On the other hand, the new Group CEO of NGX Group Plc, Oscar N. Onyema said: “The Nigerian capital markets should play a role commensurate with Nigeria’s status as Africa’s largest economy. At the Nigerian Stock Exchange, we have a vision that the new group will become the premier exchange hub for Nigerian businesses and for the African economy. We are implementing a series of measures towards this goal, demutualization being a critical milestone. The completion of demutualization is a truly significant moment, and we welcome the new possibilities that have opened up for us today.”
What you should know
- The NSE had earlier announced the inauguration of a 5-man claims review panel in preparation for the demutualization process.
- Nairametrics had earlier reported the appointment of Oscar Onyema, Temi Popoola and Tinuade Awe as CEOs of NGX Group, NGX Limited and NGX REGCO respectively.
- It is also worthy to note that Mr. Otunba Ogunbanjo will serve as the inaugural Chairman of NGX Group Plc’s Board of Directors.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY: UBA posts N113.77 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N3.20
- 2020 FY Results: Champion Breweries Plc reports a revenue growth of 1.80% in 2020
- Seplat falls into a loss in FY 2020
- 2020 FY Results: Cornerstone Insurance Plc reports a 61.1% decline in profit
- Ellah Lakes increases operating expenses by 33.36% in HY 2020