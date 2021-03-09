Vitafoam Board appoints Abdul Akhor Bello as Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has approved the appointment of Abdul Akhor Bello as Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, effective 4th March 2021.

According to a notification issued by the company after trading hours today, his appointment was approved by the Board of Directors of Vitafoam, at the Board meeting held on Thursday, 4th March 2021.

Bello, a renowned professional who served on the Governing Council of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce and the Institute of Management, is set to join other Directors on the Board of Vitafoam, following the retirement of Mohammed Goni Alkali.

In this new role, he is expected to leverage his executive and board service experience acquired across a range of businesses in the manufacturing, financial services, real estate and logistics sectors to create value for the company.

What you should know