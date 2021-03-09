Appointments
Vitafoam Board appoints Abdul Akhor Bello as Independent Non-Executive Director
Abdul Akhor Bello has joined the Board of Vitafoam following the retirement of Mohammed Goni Alkali.
The Board of Directors of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has approved the appointment of Abdul Akhor Bello as Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, effective 4th March 2021.
According to a notification issued by the company after trading hours today, his appointment was approved by the Board of Directors of Vitafoam, at the Board meeting held on Thursday, 4th March 2021.
Bello, a renowned professional who served on the Governing Council of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce and the Institute of Management, is set to join other Directors on the Board of Vitafoam, following the retirement of Mohammed Goni Alkali.
In this new role, he is expected to leverage his executive and board service experience acquired across a range of businesses in the manufacturing, financial services, real estate and logistics sectors to create value for the company.
What you should know
- Vitafoam’s revenue in its financial year 2019/20 grew by 5.21% to N23.44 billion at the back of improved demand for products, while the company’s profit for the year surged by 72.1% profit to N4.11 billion.
- With this impressive performance, the company rewarded its shareholders on 5th March 2021 with a mouth-watering dividend of N0.70 per share.
Sterling Bank appoints 2 new Non-Executive Directors
The Board of Sterling Bank Plc has announced the appointment of 2 Non-Executive Directors.
Sterling Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Messrs Ankala Syam Prasad and Paritosh Tripathi into its Board as Non-Executive Directors, subject to approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
According to a disclosure signed by the Bank’s secretary, Temitayo Adegoke and seen by Nairametrics, the appointments are meant to fill the void created by the departure of erstwhile Board members-Messrs Ramesh Rajapur and Grama Narasimhan.
The profile of the newly appointed Board members is succinctly captured below;
Mr. Ankala Syam Prasad
Mr. Prasad has over two decades of experience in banking and financial services, with expertise in regulatory compliance and reporting, risk management etc. He is presently the Country Head and Chairman of the Executive Committee, State Bank of India (South African Operations). He is an alumnus of Nagarjuna University, India where he obtained Bachelors and Masters Degrees. He also obtained an MBA (Financial Management) from the prestigious University of Mumbai, India.
Mr. Paritosh Tripathi
Mr. Tripathi is an IT expert with over 30 years’ experience in the implementation of IT-related policies and projects in banks. He is presently the General Manager (Operations), International Banking Group of the State Bank of India (SBI). He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Lucknow. He is also a certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.
What you should know
- Sterling Bank had earlier reported a Profit after tax of N11.69 billion for FY 2020. (+10.3% YoY).
- The Bank closed trading today with a share price of N1.45, down by 8.81%.
Branch International appoints Dayo Ademola as Managing Director in Nigeria
Branch International has appointed Dayo Ademola as Managing Director in Nigeria.
Branch International, the leading digital finance app with over 20 million users, has announced the appointment of Dayo Ademola as Managing Director in Nigeria, effective immediately.
Ademola, a leader with over fifteen years of experience in global, consumer-centric companies such as MainOne, Rosetta Stone (USA) as well as Union Bank amongst others, will lead the Branch team with the key focus to provide Nigerians with great value through quality modern financial services
In her new role in Branch, she is expected to leverage her experience as a financial services and technology leader, drawing from her established operational excellence in innovation, business strategy, customer segmentation, strategic marketing, product positioning, product development and business performance management.
What they are saying
While commenting on the announcement of her new role, the new MD talked about the nice offers of Branch and how impressive the services of the company are, Dayo Ademola said:
“I’m excited to join Branch because I love how the Branch app offers Nigerians a great deal. No other finance app offers a 20% investment yield (highest in Nigeria), zero-fee unlimited money transfers and instant loans with no paperwork, collateral or late fees.
“Branch’s all-in-one finance app can help everyday Nigerians simplify their financial life and get ahead. I’m excited to do my all to help everyone in the country become aware that there’s a better deal when it comes to your money.”
About Dayo Ademola
- Ademola earned a bachelor’s degree in International Business and Economics from Temple University, USA and a Global Executive MBA from INSEAD.
- Prior to joining Branch International, Dayo served as the Head of Innovation at EFInA, in this role she was responsible for the administration of EFInA’s multi-million-dollar Innovation Fund, funding licenced financial services providers as well as start-up and growth-stage fintechs, with an aim to boost financial inclusion in Nigeria.
About Branch International
- Branch International is a leading digital finance app with over 20 million users and offices across Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania and India.
- Branch continues to redefine digital finance as the platform with product features such as instant loans, free money transfers, bill payment and investment.
- Branch in the past three years of operation in Nigeria has processed over 40bn Naira in over 3 million loan transactions.
