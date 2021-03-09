High sell-offs from UBA, MTN, WAPCO weigh on Nigerian stocks

Lagos State Government has received its quota of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by the state’s Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday at the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

According to the governor, the state government received the vaccines at 4 a.m. on Tuesday (today).

He said, “The State government will soon commence the vaccinations in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“Lagosians should continue to keep to all the COVID-19 protocols like wearing of facemasks, washing and sanitising their hands and observing social distance.”

What you should know