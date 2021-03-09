Spotlight Stories
High sell-offs from UBA, MTN, WAPCO weigh on Nigerian stocks
Nigerian stocks ended Tuesday’s trading session red. The All Share Index plunged by 1.80% to settle at 38,686.85 index points. Hence, the Year date performance retracted to 3.97%.
- Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth was negative as 14 stocks advanced against 26 that declined. CHAMPION (+9.78%) led the gainers for the day, while UBA (-10.00%) topped the losers.
- Performance across sectors was bearish as 4 of 5 indexes under our coverage trended bearishly.
- The banking index led laggards, down significantly by 5.21% on the back of sustained sell pressures in UBA (-10.00%), STERLNBANK (-8.81%), and ZENITHBANK (-2.03%).
- Conversely, the consumer goods index closed as the lone gainer, up marginally by +0.26% on price appreciation in DANGSUGAR by +7.99%
Top gainers
- CHAMPION up 9.78% to close at N2.02
- NEIMETH up 9.71% to close at N1.92
- CUTIX up 8.84% to close at N1.97
- DANGSUGAR up 7.99% to close at N18.25
- NASCON up 7.69% to close at N14
Top losers
- ETERNA down 10.00% to close at N5.13
- UBA down 10.00% to close atN7.2
- CAVERTON down 9.55% to close at N1.8
- NNFM down 9.52% to close at N5.7
- VANLEER down 9.46% to close at N6.7
Outlook
Bears staged a big come back,as investors sold UBA (-10.00%), WAPCO (-7.95%), MTNN (-5.88%) and ZENITH (-2.03%).
- Selling pressures intensified on macros coming from earnings in UBA showing low dividend returns despite strong earnings coupled with Nigeria’s currency market facing an unusual level of FX scarcity, which kept significant pressure on Nigeria’s local currency.
- Nairametrics envisages you seek the advice of a certified financial advisor when choosing stocks to buy.
Coronavirus
Lagos receives COVID-19 vaccines
The State received its quota of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.
Lagos State Government has received its quota of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.
This was disclosed by the state’s Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday at the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.
According to the governor, the state government received the vaccines at 4 a.m. on Tuesday (today).
He said, “The State government will soon commence the vaccinations in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.
“Lagosians should continue to keep to all the COVID-19 protocols like wearing of facemasks, washing and sanitising their hands and observing social distance.”
What you should know
- Nigeria took delivery of about four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines as part of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered to the country in batches over the next few months, according to Nairametrics
- Federal Government through different agencies had earlier hinted that 3.94 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India were expected to arrive today, March 2, 2021.
- Present at the airport to receive the vaccines are; the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha, the DG of the NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and the DG of the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control, NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.
Hospitality & Travel
FG holds ground breaking ceremony of Narrow gauge, deep seaport
FG held its ground-breaking ceremony of the Eastern Narrow Gauge, Bonny Deep Seaport and Railway Industrial Park all in Port Harcourt.
The Federal Government has held its ground-breaking Ceremony of the Eastern Narrow Gauge, Bonny Deep Seaport and Railway Industrial Park all in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Tuesday.
This was disclosed by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.
READ: FG approves $3 billion Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railway and $462 million Bonny deep seaport
It tweeted, “Rail Line reconstruction itself (the line runs across 12 States)—with NEW branch lines: Bonny-Onne-Owerri; Goniri-Gashua; Kafanchan-Rigachikun; Kuru-Jos. A brand new deep-sea port on Bonny Island, and Industrial Park in Port Harcourt.
“Eastern Railway Reconstruction will kickstart today, The rail will move from Bonny Ports to PH in Rivers and link Abia-Enugu-Benue-Lafia-Kaduna-Bauchi-Gombe and Borno. South-Eastern states will also be connected to the line.”
READ: Bonny Island benefitted $30 billion in gas investments, NLNG boss reveals
The future is better!#PortHarcourtMaiduguriRail
—Rail Line reconstruction itself (the line runs across 12 States)—with NEW branch lines: Bonny-Onne-Owerri; Goniri-Gashua; Kafanchan-Rigachikun; Kuru-Jos
—Brand new deep sea port on Bonny Island
—Industrial Park in Port Harcourt pic.twitter.com/yQ7jl2teEM
— NIGERIAN RAILWAY CORPORATION (@Official_NRC) March 9, 2021
