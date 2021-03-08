Paid Content
#GiveHerBetaHealth: GTBank Champions access to health insurance for women on International Women’s day
With the #GiveHerBetaHealth campaign, GTBank is calling for the nomination of 1000 women who will be given free BetaHealth coverage for a year.
As the 2021 International Women’s Day (IWD21) calls on people and organisations to #choosetochallenge for a better world for women, Guaranty Trust Bank plc (GTBank) has launched an initiative, tagged #GiveHerBetaHealth, to draw attention to the need for universal essential healthcare coverage, especially for women in the informal sector.
Through the initiative, the leading African financial institution is providing 1000 self-employed women with BetaHealth for a year, at no cost.
Launched in 2020, BetaHealth is a low-cost healthcare package that provides coverage for essential health services such as malaria treatments, pre and postnatal care, accidents and medical emergencies as well as life insurance, all at a subscription fee of N500 per month. Offered through more than 1000 hospitals and pharmacies nationwide, BetaHealth also provides a telemedicine service that allows the user to speak with a doctor over the phone anytime, anywhere.
With the #GiveHerBetaHealth campaign, the Bank is calling on the general public to nominate 1000 women who will be given free BetaHealth coverage for a year. To nominate a woman, visit giveherbetahealth.gtbank.com.
#GiveHerBetaHealth is the latest in a long line of GTBank initiatives that reflects the Bank’s commitment to extending access to critical services for everyone, irrespective of their social or economic background. The campaign focuses on empowering self-employed women in the informal sector, many of who have limited or no access to financial services and health insurance. With this campaign, the Bank is putting a spotlight on the need for universal access to essential healthcare services that is affordable for every working Nigerian, and accessible across the country.
BetaHealth is available for everyone. To buy BetaHealth for yourself or someone else, simply dial *737*52*500*50# from your mobile phone.
Paid Content
Asharami Synergy pledges support for downstream sector transformation in Kenya
Asharami Synergy’s operations in Kenya will be boosted by outcomes expected from the expansion drive by Sahara Group.
Asharami Synergy Kenya, a Sahara Group Oil Marketing Company, has reiterated its commitment to working with all stakeholders to transform Kenya’s downstream sector for sustainable growth and regional competitiveness.
Debola Adesanya, Country Manager, Asharami Synergy, said the company would leverage its affiliation with its parent company, Sahara Group to join forces with relevant stakeholders in the energy sector to enhance capacity building, access to clean energy and sustainable development in Kenya. Sahara Group is a leading energy conglomerate with operations in over 40 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
“Asharami Synergy’s operations in Kenya will be boosted by outcomes expected from the expansion drive by Sahara Group with a strong focus on investment in technology, artificial intelligence, and human capital transformation in global markets. We expect to take full advantage of our affiliation with Sahara to enhance the energy value chain and more importantly, also seek collaboration with the stakeholders in the various regulatory bodies, private sector and the good people of Kenya towards promoting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Kenya,” Adesanya said.
Adesanya said Asharami Synergy had over the past 24 months supplied 701,000,000 litres of petroleum products to Kenya representing total investment of $346,908,023 in the East African nation. The products include Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO).
“The energy sector where Asharami Synergy operates is an integral part of Kenya’s economy and helps to shore up capacity for further growth of the nation’s agricultural engine room to yield more globally sought-after cash crops such as tea, fresh flowers, fruits and vegetables and coffee. We are committed to enhancing access to clean and top-quality petroleum products through our operations in Kenya,” he stated.
The Oxford Business Group reports that Kenya stands out on the African continent as a major economy that has grown over the past several decades and attracted foreign investment independent of any resource production. Downstream, domestic energy consumption is dominated by the traditional use of biomass. For the future, however, Kenya aims to increase access to modern energy as demand grows. Total petroleum consumption is expected to triple from 4.5m tonnes as of 2015 to 12m tonnes by 2030.
Only recently, Asharami Synergy’s parent company, Sahara Group flagged off activities to mark its 25th anniversary all through 2021. Executive Director, Sahara Group, Temitope Shonubi said the energy conglomerate’s impressive growth trajectory since 1996 had been “phenomenal”, leading to its expansion across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.
Shonubi said sustainable economic, social, and governance models have driven the achievement of annual revenues in excess of $10 billion, with over 4,000 employees and operations in over 40 countries,” said Shonubi said.
Paid Content
How a real estate investment helps you to get a foreign citizenship
Discover the exciting perks of obtaining Grenadian citizenship through Citizenship-by-Investment with Range Developments.
There are many benefits to having dual citizenship, including greater global mobility, economic opportunities, better quality of life and improved personal security. However, acquiring a second citizenship can be a lengthy process as residence in the country is usually a requirement. Business owners and private investors looking to gain an alternative nationality often turn to investment migration because it is quick and generally hassle-free.
Citizenship by Investment programs offers an exciting opportunity to invest in real estate in return for citizenship. Real estate investments into government-approved projects in certain countries in the Caribbean have recently become a very popular choice among High-net-worth (HNW) individuals and their families as they allow the investors to apply for second citizenship and obtain one within approximately 90-120 days. This leads to a range of benefits the citizens of these countries enjoy, including visa-free travel globally, tax benefits and in some citizenship jurisdiction such as, for example, Grenada – an opportunity to apply for an E2 investor visa of the USA.
What does ‘citizenship through investment’ mean?
It involves foreigners’ investment of a specific amount of money in a particular foreign country, which in the end will let them get citizenship of the host country and the passport of its jurisdiction. The amount of investment funds starts from USD 220,000. Furthermore, there are other charges for processing and due diligence costs for those who would like to get second citizenship. Some countries’ citizenship, like Grenada, is extremely attractive as it offers visa-free entry to more than 140 countries, including the UK, Schengen countries, Russia, China and many others. A major draw is that Grenada offers access to the USA E2 treaty investor visa for its citizens providing an investor and his family the ability to invest and reside in the USA. The E2 visa is so coveted because it provides incredible opportunities and benefits to the investor, their spouse and dependent children under 21. Under the E2 visa spouses can work anywhere in the United States, and children under 21 have access to attend the top schools in the country at reduced rates (same as US citizens). Moreover, if an investor is not present in the USA for 122 days in a calendar year, they are not taxed on their worldwide income.
The citizenship program of Grenada was restructured and re-launched in 2013 and it has become one of the most sought-after citizenship program among willing Investors.
By participating in the Citizenship-by-Investment project in Grenada, Investors will enjoy global benefits and a secure investment in one of the world’s most renowned hospitality brands. The government approved citizenship by investment project, the luxury 5-star hotel Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada, is currently under construction and will open in late 2022. The hotel is developed by the leading citizenship by investment developer Range Developments which has assisted over 4,000 individuals with their second citizenship applications and in the past decade is the only developer that has completed projects and delivered on its promises in this sector. Range Developments opened the world-renowned Park Hyatt St Kitts in 2017 (to reviews of the best hotel in the Caribbean from CNN) and the Kempinski Dominica in 2019 (named the most anticipated new Caribbean hotels for 2019 and beyond, by Forbes).
Some other perks of obtaining Grenadian citizenship through Citizenship-by-Investment with Range Developments include:
- Visa-free travel and visa-on-arrival to over 140 countries worldwide including Schengen member States, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and many more;
- Access to the USA Investor E-2 Visa which provides an investor and his family the ability to invest and reside in the USA. It also provides incredible opportunities and benefits to the investor, their spouse and dependent children under 21. Under the E2 visa spouses can work anywhere in the United States, and children under 21 have access to attend the top schools in the country at reduced rates (same as US citizens). Moreover, if an investor is not present in the USA for 122 days in a calendar year, they are not taxed on their worldwide income.;
- Eligibility of family members (siblings, children and parents) for Grenadian citizenship;
- Right to hold dual citizenship;
- Citizenship for life in Grenada with the right to live and work in the country;
- Tax benefits and incentives (such as no foreign income, wealth, gift, inheritance or capital gains tax, etc).
For more information, Range Developments may be contacted at Whatsapp at +971527324097 or via email at [email protected]
