GiveHerBetaHealth: GTBank Champions access to health insurance for women on International Women’s day

There are many benefits to having dual citizenship, including greater global mobility, economic opportunities, better quality of life and improved personal security. However, acquiring a second citizenship can be a lengthy process as residence in the country is usually a requirement. Business owners and private investors looking to gain an alternative nationality often turn to investment migration because it is quick and generally hassle-free.

Citizenship by Investment programs offers an exciting opportunity to invest in real estate in return for citizenship. Real estate investments into government-approved projects in certain countries in the Caribbean have recently become a very popular choice among High-net-worth (HNW) individuals and their families as they allow the investors to apply for second citizenship and obtain one within approximately 90-120 days. This leads to a range of benefits the citizens of these countries enjoy, including visa-free travel globally, tax benefits and in some citizenship jurisdiction such as, for example, Grenada – an opportunity to apply for an E2 investor visa of the USA.

What does ‘citizenship through investment’ mean?

It involves foreigners’ investment of a specific amount of money in a particular foreign country, which in the end will let them get citizenship of the host country and the passport of its jurisdiction. The amount of investment funds starts from USD 220,000. Furthermore, there are other charges for processing and due diligence costs for those who would like to get second citizenship. Some countries’ citizenship, like Grenada, is extremely attractive as it offers visa-free entry to more than 140 countries, including the UK, Schengen countries, Russia, China and many others. A major draw is that Grenada offers access to the USA E2 treaty investor visa for its citizens providing an investor and his family the ability to invest and reside in the USA. The E2 visa is so coveted because it provides incredible opportunities and benefits to the investor, their spouse and dependent children under 21. Under the E2 visa spouses can work anywhere in the United States, and children under 21 have access to attend the top schools in the country at reduced rates (same as US citizens). Moreover, if an investor is not present in the USA for 122 days in a calendar year, they are not taxed on their worldwide income.

The citizenship program of Grenada was restructured and re-launched in 2013 and it has become one of the most sought-after citizenship program among willing Investors.

By participating in the Citizenship-by-Investment project in Grenada, Investors will enjoy global benefits and a secure investment in one of the world’s most renowned hospitality brands. The government approved citizenship by investment project, the luxury 5-star hotel Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada, is currently under construction and will open in late 2022. The hotel is developed by the leading citizenship by investment developer Range Developments which has assisted over 4,000 individuals with their second citizenship applications and in the past decade is the only developer that has completed projects and delivered on its promises in this sector. Range Developments opened the world-renowned Park Hyatt St Kitts in 2017 (to reviews of the best hotel in the Caribbean from CNN) and the Kempinski Dominica in 2019 (named the most anticipated new Caribbean hotels for 2019 and beyond, by Forbes).

Some other perks of obtaining Grenadian citizenship through Citizenship-by-Investment with Range Developments include:

Visa-free travel and visa-on-arrival to over 140 countries worldwide including Schengen member States, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and many more;

Eligibility of family members (siblings, children and parents) for Grenadian citizenship;

Right to hold dual citizenship;

Citizenship for life in Grenada with the right to live and work in the country;

Tax benefits and incentives (such as no foreign income, wealth, gift, inheritance or capital gains tax, etc).