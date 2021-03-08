Asharami Synergy pledges support for downstream sector transformation in Kenya

Asharami Synergy Kenya, a Sahara Group Oil Marketing Company, has reiterated its commitment to working with all stakeholders to transform Kenya’s downstream sector for sustainable growth and regional competitiveness.

Debola Adesanya, Country Manager, Asharami Synergy, said the company would leverage its affiliation with its parent company, Sahara Group to join forces with relevant stakeholders in the energy sector to enhance capacity building, access to clean energy and sustainable development in Kenya. Sahara Group is a leading energy conglomerate with operations in over 40 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

“Asharami Synergy’s operations in Kenya will be boosted by outcomes expected from the expansion drive by Sahara Group with a strong focus on investment in technology, artificial intelligence, and human capital transformation in global markets. We expect to take full advantage of our affiliation with Sahara to enhance the energy value chain and more importantly, also seek collaboration with the stakeholders in the various regulatory bodies, private sector and the good people of Kenya towards promoting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Kenya,” Adesanya said.

Adesanya said Asharami Synergy had over the past 24 months supplied 701,000,000 litres of petroleum products to Kenya representing total investment of $346,908,023 in the East African nation. The products include Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO).

“The energy sector where Asharami Synergy operates is an integral part of Kenya’s economy and helps to shore up capacity for further growth of the nation’s agricultural engine room to yield more globally sought-after cash crops such as tea, fresh flowers, fruits and vegetables and coffee. We are committed to enhancing access to clean and top-quality petroleum products through our operations in Kenya,” he stated.

The Oxford Business Group reports that Kenya stands out on the African continent as a major economy that has grown over the past several decades and attracted foreign investment independent of any resource production. Downstream, domestic energy consumption is dominated by the traditional use of biomass. For the future, however, Kenya aims to increase access to modern energy as demand grows. Total petroleum consumption is expected to triple from 4.5m tonnes as of 2015 to 12m tonnes by 2030.

Only recently, Asharami Synergy’s parent company, Sahara Group flagged off activities to mark its 25th anniversary all through 2021. Executive Director, Sahara Group, Temitope Shonubi said the energy conglomerate’s impressive growth trajectory since 1996 had been “phenomenal”, leading to its expansion across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Shonubi said sustainable economic, social, and governance models have driven the achievement of annual revenues in excess of $10 billion, with over 4,000 employees and operations in over 40 countries,” said Shonubi said.