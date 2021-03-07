Paid Content
Ecobank to pay customers N5 for every dollar received
Ecobank will pay N5 on every Dollar so beneficiaries will not only get the foreign currency sent from their family and friends abroad, they will also get extra Naira.
Ecobank has implemented the CBN scheme which offers N5 for every Dollar received into domiciliary accounts or as cash over the counter. Korede Demola-Adeniyi; Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, who announced this in Lagos stated that the decision is in line with the CBN directive and fully aligns with efforts to encourage the inflow of diaspora remittances into the country. She noted that the “CBN Naira 4 dollar scheme” is an unprecedented incentive for senders and recipients of international money transfers.
Korede Demola-Adeniyi said that the scheme takes effect from 8th March and will run till 8th May, 2021. “Ecobank will pay N5 on every Dollar so beneficiaries will not only get the foreign currency sent from their family and friends abroad, they will also get extra Naira”, she stated.
Only recently, Ecobank had a first of its kind virtual Diaspora Summit to discuss opportunities for Nigerians living abroad and the various platforms available to assist them with their investment decisions and remittance needs. The event had major players in the remittance space, diaspora audience, government officials and notable stakeholders in attendance.
Further, the Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan has disclosed that apart from consistent engagement with Nigerians in the diaspora, Ecobank is leveraging its digital technology to make remittances to Nigeria and Africa easy, convenient and affordable.
Mr. Akinwuntan stated that growing evidence has shown a positive relationship between diaspora remittances and economic growth. “Ecobank will continue to pursue its mandate of helping to enhance the economic development and integration of Africa, through the 33 countries where the bank operates on the continent. Ecobank’s Rapidtransfer and mobile app (Ecobank Mobile) enable Africans, wherever they are, to easily and instantly send money to bank accounts, mobile wallets and agent locations across 33 African countries”, he stated.
Ecobank Nigeria, a member of the Pan African Banking Group is committed to supporting Africans in the diaspora by providing advisory services, remittance solutions, investment options and financial planning schemes. The bank also offers mortgages, treasury bills, capital market instruments, among others.
Cryptocurrency
The Bitcoin market you know today was built by people, not institutions
This dominant and decentralized currency has proven that people can be its driving force, as its users practically own the market.
Bitcoin recently gained significant global attention, as the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, invested 1.5 billion USD in it. This asset, which was selling for under 1 USD just 11 years ago, has reached new highs in the market with a current price of over 40,000 USD—a phenomenal growth in a decade that no asset class in the market can match.
Some institutions and jurisdictions seem threatened by the existence of digital currencies, which is why the occasional objection about Bitcoin has surfaced on the Internet. Still, this dominant and decentralized currency has proven that people can be its driving force, as its users practically own the market.
A few years ago, when people were still skeptical and unconvinced about BTC and its potential, there were those in the industry driven by the ideology that this asset class could create a better global financial system. The reality is that transferring money and processing payments using the current financial system comes with some setbacks.
In one way or another, monetary transactions using traditional payment systems can be laborious and limited, especially to those who have no access to banks and other financial services. This motivated Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback to create a platform that can reach billions of people worldwide.
They explored Bitcoin and discovered opportunities to provide people access to a new financial market. This discovery and enthusiasm led to the creation of Paxful.com, a peer-to-peer trading platform that enables people to buy and sell crypto with anyone, anywhere, at any time.
Currently, Paxful offers over 350 ways to buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital currencies, making it easy for anyone to acquire fractions of BTC and join in on the 900 billion dollar market. Ultimately, Bitcoin has the potential to help people support various financial limitations by allowing them to:
- Pay for goods and services
- Donate to charitable organizations
- Build and grow a business
- Protect the value of their wealth
- Send money faster at a cheaper rate
Apart from providing financial opportunities through the platform, Paxful also uses BTC to uphold quality life and education through the Built With Bitcoin initiative. Every crypto donation goes towards the construction of schools in emerging markets to empower people through learning to live a better life.
The platform has and continues to financially enable millions of people around the world through digital currencies. It’s never too late to start—join the growing Bitcoin community today and be a part of the global people-powered market.
MyManilla – Driving the future of financial technology in Africa
The purpose of MyManilla is to create a platform that eases access to financial services for everyone; especially those in the informal financial sector.
MyManilla is a digital financial platform driven by modern technology to eliminate all forms of barriers faced by users while trying to access financial services. MyManilla is a product of Manilla Digital Application Ltd; a tech company based in Abuja, Nigeria.
The purpose of MyManilla is to create a platform that eases access to financial services for everyone; especially those in the informal financial sector. With this, petty traders, civil servants, students, artisans, cooperative societies, trade unions, and other income earners can have unhindered access to necessary financial services.
According to a PwC fintech and banking report done in 2020, the Nigerian fintech industry investments over the past eight years stood at $204 million. Nigerian fintech secured $103.4 million in funding by end of the year 2018. This represented more than half (58%) of the total start-up funding in the same period under review.
This goes on to show that the nature of financial services is fast-changing, and with time, access to these services will completely become virtual. MyManilla is at the forefront of these advancements with cutting edge technology aimed at eliminating all forms of stress associated with accessing financial services.
MyManilla provides uncommon benefits compared to using the conventional financial institutions. Some of these benefits include – easy and seamless account opening, zero hidden charges, bills payment, automated savings, insurance and a lot more. “We are very keen on making life easy for our customers and consumers and we are making sure that this will provide them with the ease they need for accessing financial services to cater for their daily needs” – ‘Goke Alade Olateju, Co-Founder/CEO, MyManilla.
Manilla Digital believes that MyManilla is the future of financial technology as we have created an All-In-One digital financial platform that focuses on driving inclusiveness, financial literacy, support for cooperative communities and automation of their processes, low-interest loans, secured pension schemes amongst other features. We are delivering the future of finance today; “No queues, just clicks”.
Consequently, Manilla Digital recently signed an agreement with Federal Civil Service Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Union which has over 150 cooperatives and in excess of over 100,000 individual members. This agreement is aimed at making savings, loans, bills payment and other financial services easily accessible for these cooperatives and their members.
According to Maimuna Sabo Abubakar, the Co-Founder/ Chief Growth Officer, agreements and collaborations like this, would further close the financial gap in Nigeria especially within the northern region of the country. She expressed confidence that within a few years, there will be significant growth in financial literacy within this region which will result in an upward progression of people living below the poverty level.
In these days where financial activities are heavily scrutinized and with an increasing level of distrust among consumers, we have created a very transparent process to help you keep your money, guide you on where to invest it, and help you prepare for a financially secured future. You don’t have to worry about how to invest because we will constantly present you with safe investment opportunities and guide you every step of the way.
The MyManilla website and application launched earlier in March 2021 and is now accessible to people of all age brackets, works of life and social class. The beta version of the application has been released and made available first to Android users on Play Store, while the iOS version will be released very soon.
MyManilla is set to change, forever, the way Africa and Africans see and access financial services. It is set to be Africa’s foremost all-in-one digital financial platform, driven by technology to ease access to financial services for the common man, in other to help them cater for their daily needs.
Follow us on our social media platforms @mymanillang, or send an email to [email protected] for further enquiries.
Built for the future; delivered in the present. Welcome to the future
