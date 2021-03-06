Hospitality & Travel
FG to open Kano, new MM International Airports for use in March
The new MAKIA terminal, new Murtala Muhammed international Airport (MMIA) will be ready before the end of March 2021.
The Federal Government is to open the new Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) terminal, and new Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) for business before the end of March 2021, while the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Enugu terminal will come on stream in due course.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, recently at the Nigeria’s National Action Committee on the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), where part of his mission was to advocate support for the industry.
He said, “We also advocate for special support for aviation industry specifically, to fast track systems upgrade in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu in a view to matching international best standards.
“In our own modest way in Nigeria, we have developed these five airports. We have completed Abuja, Port Harcourt and put to use. Kano is completed and will be put to use in March, Lagos will be put to use in the same March and Enugu in due course.”
MMA2 imports new x-ray machines from US
MMA2, Lagos took delivery of new x-ray machines ordered by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) to upgrade its facilities.
The Murtala Muhammed Airport, Terminal 2, Lagos has taken delivery of new x-ray machines ordered by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) to upgrade its facilities on Friday.
This was disclosed by the Group Corporate Affairs Manager of BASL, operator of MMA2, Mikail Mumuni, in a statement on Friday.
He said, “The equipment imported from the US arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos Wednesday night from where they were later moved to MMA2.
”Installation of the x-ray machines and air conditioners will commence on Friday evening and that this would be completed within one week.”
The BASL spokesperson quoted the acting Head of Business of the company, Mr. Ralph Uchegbu as saying that “the installation of the new X-ray machines and air conditionals will further reinforce the status of MMA2 as the nation’s pre-eminent airport terminal in terms of customers security and comfort.”
What you should know
- BASL recently announced that it had invested over $500,000 massive upgrading of its X-ray machines and air conditioning systems for passengers safety, security and comfort.
FG approves reopening of Osubi Airport, Warri for daylight operations
Osubi Airport will be opened for operations in daylight in VFR conditions and observe COVID-19 protocols.
The Federal Government approved the reopening of Osubi Airport, Warri, Delta State for daylight operations on Monday.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, via his Twitter handle on Monday.
According to him, the facility will be opened for operations in daylight in VFR conditions, while observing COVID-19 protocols.
He tweeted, “I have just approved the reopening of Osubi Airport Warri, for daylight operations in Visual Flight rules (VFR) conditions, subject to all procedures, practices and protocols, including COVID-19, strictly being observed. There will not be need for local approvals henceforth.”
VFR are a set of regulations under which a pilot operates an aircraft in weather conditions generally clear enough to allow the pilot to see where the aircraft is going.
What you should know
- The Airport, which was commissioned on 17th April 1999 by the former Minister of Aviation, Captain Briggs, is managed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).
- In 2020, the Federal Government, in a letter to all the aviation parastatals, had allegedly terminated the contract of Shoreline Oil Services Limited, the operator of the airport, with immediate effect, citing incompetence.
- The facility has been a subject of controversy since it changed hands from the original owner, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), to Shoreline in partnership with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 2015.
