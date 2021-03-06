FG to open Kano, new MM International Airports for use in March

The Federal Government is to open the new Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) terminal, and new Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) for business before the end of March 2021, while the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Enugu terminal will come on stream in due course.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, recently at the Nigeria’s National Action Committee on the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), where part of his mission was to advocate support for the industry.

He said, “We also advocate for special support for aviation industry specifically, to fast track systems upgrade in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu in a view to matching international best standards.

“In our own modest way in Nigeria, we have developed these five airports. We have completed Abuja, Port Harcourt and put to use. Kano is completed and will be put to use in March, Lagos will be put to use in the same March and Enugu in due course.”