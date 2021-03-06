Covid-19: US economy grappling with 10 million job losses, adds 379,000 jobs in February 

The World’s biggest economy is grappling with the loss of 10 million jobs due to the Covid-19.

The Covid-19 pandemic led to the mandatory lockdown of major businesses and factories in the country. This meant downsizing for most companies who could not continue paying salaries with no incoming revenue

According to the Nasdaq, the unemployment rate in the United States economy was at its highest in April last year, reaching a record high of 14.7%. The unemployment rate dropped to 6% but that is still a significant number.

According to CNN, the US economy added 379,000 Jobs in February this year. This is a clear sign of the world biggest economy getting back on track. Although the US economy is still missing around 9.5 million jobs since the beginning of Covid-19.

Biggest losers

According to Nasdaq, the most affected industries in the Covid 19 economic decline is the Hospitality and Outdoor industry. Hotels and restaurant workers were mostly put out of jobs. They also fall into a category regarded as the long-term unemployment category. This category is used to define those who have been without a job for 27 weeks.

Big government to the rescue

The United States government has rolled out the following packages to cushion the effect of the Covid 19:

The Joe Biden Administration has postulated a 1.9 trillion Covid Relief Package for Americans. The Bill made it through a house vote and now needs to pass the senate-house too.

Jobless American workers will be entitled to an extra $400 a week.

The Joe Biden new relief bill will also contain a $1,400 stimulus check for citizens.

What to know