Manufacturing
CBN tasks multinationals on domestic production as P&G signs $35m deal to produce Oral-B locally
The CBN Governor has called on multinationals operating in the country to work towards the production of their goods in Nigeria.
The Central Bank of Nigeria, as part of its agenda to strengthen the manufacturing sector, has tasked multinational manufacturing companies in the country to consider setting up their manufacturing lines in Nigeria.
Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor made this statement during the contract signing ceremony between Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Colori Cosmetics Nigeria in Lagos.
The contract which is a move towards stimulating localization of production was birth from CBN’s policy-driven efforts to encourage improved production of goods that can be produced locally.
The Governor of Nigeria’s apex bank who was the host at the contract signing ceremony encouraged other multinational firms to consider the opportunities that Nigeria offers and begin to set up their manufacturing lines in Nigeria, noting that this move will help in creating jobs and wealth for the growing population.
Emefiele who also spoke on the economic stabilization policies implemented by the CBN to set Nigeria on the path of recovery explained that the manufacturing sector will continue to be a key focus of the efforts by the monetary and fiscal authorities towards driving the recovery of the Nigerian economy.
Why this matters
- The investment deal which is worth $35 million is set to present the well-diversified consumer goods giant with the opportunity to commence the domestic production of Oral-B toothpaste in Nigeria.
- The contract between P&G and Colori Cosmetics Nigeria will facilitate the local production of Oral-B products by P&G in Nigeria, as part of the commitment by the CBN to strengthen the manufacturing sector.
- This move is expected to make Nigeria a competitive producer of the product, and also cut the importation of toothpaste from the US, where P&G is based.
Manufacturing
BUA Cement to commission second Kalambaina Cement Line in July 2021
BUA’s 3 million metric tpa cement line is set to be launched in July this year to help increase supply and stabilize prices of cement.
The second Kalambaina Cement Line of 3 million MTPA in Sokoto State, owned by one of the leading Cement manufacturing company, BUA Cement Plc, looks set to be commissioned in July this year.
In line with BUA Cement’s strategic midterm expansion programme, the cement plant will help to effectively scale up cement production, with the look to meet current and projected demand, as the Nigerian market is still greatly underserved.
Images of the plant surfaced on social media platform -Twitter- suggesting that the official launching of the plant could be imminent.
Why this matters
- The cement line when commissioned will add to the robust infrastructure of the cement tiger, and expand its installed capacity from 8 million MTPA to 11 million MTPA.
- This should help in cementing BUA’s position as the second-largest cement producer in terms of installed capacity, ahead of Lafarge Africa with 10.5 million MTPA capacity.
- This move will also help to unlock Pan-African opportunities for the company across the African Continent.
What you should know
- Recall that the billionaire, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the founder of the BUA Group revealed in his statement at 2020 Institute of Directors Dinner, that BUA’s cement line of 3mmt per annum in Sokoto is expected to be commissioned in the middle of 2021.
- BUA has also signed a contract with the Chinese construction company, Sinoma CBMI, for the construction of additional three production lines, with an installed capacity of 3 million metric tonnes per annum each.
- According to Abdul Samad Rabiu, the 3 cement plants in Sokoto, Edo and Adamawa which will be constructed at the cost of $1.050billion, will be completed by the end of 2022.
- When completed, the total installed capacity of BUA Cement is expected to expand to 20 million MTPA.
BUA Cement at the moment is the third most capitalized company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange with a market capitalization in excess of N2.5 trillion behind MTN and Dangote cement.
Manufacturing
Industrial index down by 0.72%, as shares of BUA Cement, Beta Glas, Cutix decline
NSE Industrial index declined by 0.72% to close at 1,922.02 index points.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities for the week ended 17th February 2021, depreciated by 0.72%, to close at 1,908.19 index points.
At the end of the seventh trading week, the Index shed 13.83 index points in total to close lower for the week at 1,908.19 index points, as shares of BUA Cement, Beta Glas, Cutix declined on NSE.
A preview of the performance of the index revealed that as of the close of trading activities on Friday 17th February 2021, the index stood at 1908.19 index points, from 1922.02 index points at the close of trade on Friday 12th February 2021.
What you should know
The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.
The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes Dangote, BUA, and Lafarge Cement.
The overall performance of the companies was relatively bearish as the index closed on a negative note with three losers and three gainers, while the other four companies closed flat.
BETAGLAS (-9.75%) led the loser’s chart for the week, while PORTPAINT (+14.44%) led the gainer’s chart.
Top gainers
- PORTPAINT up 14.44% to close at N3.25
- CAP up 5.56% to close N19.00
- WAPCO up 1.01% to close at N25.00
Top losers
- BETAGLAS down 9.75% to close at N50.00
- CUTIX down by 5.70% to close at N2.15
- BUACEMENT down by 1.37% to close at N72.00
