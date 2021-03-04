Zullum, Buni unveil Hajj Savings in Borno, Yobe

The Executive Governors of Borno and Yobe states, Babagana Umara Zullum and Mai Mala Buni have officially unveiled Hajj Savings Scheme in their respective states.

In Maiduguri, Borno state capital, Zullum said his administration will always support programs that have positive economic impact to the public such as Hajj Savings Scheme.

He urged all Muslim ummah to use this opportunity in order to answer the call to Hajj being one of the pillars of Islam, urging all stakeholders to give the scheme the best publicity it deserves.

The governor represented by Commissioner, Religious Affairs, Abacha Umar, said the new scheme is capable of transforming the hajj operations to international standard and best practice.

In Damaturu, Yobe state capital, Wednesday, Mala Buni said his administration will provide all supports needed to ensure the success of the new scheme in the state.

He commended the management of Jaiz Bank for their commitment towards opening the Damaturu Branch in the nearest future which he said will provide alternative solutions to the financial transaction for the people of the state.

He commended the efforts of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and Yobe State Hajj Commission for their tireless effort in making sure that the pilgrims welfare keeps improving year after year.

The Managing Director, Jaiz Bank Plc, Hassan Usman explained that with the take-off of the scheme, NAHCON and states pilgrims welfare boards can have the liquid funds required to effectively plan hajj operations early, thereby securing better bargain for accommodation and other services for their pilgrims.

Usman represented by North East Regional Manager, Baba Njidda and Head of Corporate Communications of the bank, Halima Ishaq in Yobe and Borno respectively said the bank is committed to this journey and “we are ready to support it with best-in-class technology infrastructure as well as safe investment management practice.”

The Executive Chairman, Yobe Hajj Commission, Alhaji Bukar Kime said with this type of sensitisation and training by NAHCON and Jaiz Bank the success of the scheme will be achieved in sha Allah.

NAHCON Charman, Barrister Zikilullah Kunle Hassan, represented by the Commissioner in charge of North East, Abba Jato said the introduction of the Scheme is part of the transformation of the hajj operations for efficiency and cost reduction.