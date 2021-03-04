Paid Content
Enterprise Group PLC births Life Assurance Company in Nigeria
Enterprise Life is about people and its products are carefully designed to help people plan their lives and fulfil their dreams.
What Nigerians have been waiting for is here. Enterprise Life Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of Enterprise Group PLC, has opened operations in Nigeria with a promise of a New Life for Nigerians.
Though Enterprise Life Assurance Company, simply known as Enterprise Life, is new in Nigeria, the company is not new in the Life Insurance business. Enterprise Life has, in key West African markets, built decades of experience and expertise in delivering innovative Life Insurance solutions that support customers’ quest for a fulfilled and quality life across key West African markets.
Enterprise Life understands that Nigerians are resourceful and ingenious people who need to be supported with the appropriate platforms, products and services that will enable them face the future with confidence. Thus, its business model focuses on the needs of the customer and delivering exceptional value that gives them advantage in the pursuit and fulfilment of their aspirations.
Speaking during the company’s formal unveil in Lagos, the Managing Director, Funmi Omo stated that the company intends to reframe the way Nigerians see Life Insurance by making it an appealing proposition that is easy to accept, embrace and adopt as part of life’s necessities. Enterprise Life is about people and its products are carefully designed to help people plan their lives and fulfil their dreams.
“We will put the customer’ needs at the heart of all operations by delivering life insurance solutions in an unconventional manner. We have a team of trained field officers called Life Planners who just graduated from our Life Planner’s Academy after months of intense training. These Life Planners will sit with customers, take time to understand and distil their needs, and then work together with each customer to develop bespoke solutions that suits their individual needs, lifestyle and aspirations,” she noted
Enterprise Life is a member of Enterprise Group PLC with headquarters in Ghana. With roots dating back to 1924, Enterprise Group PLC is a publicly listed, blue-chip, financial services company whose subsidiaries are each market leaders in their fields of Life Insurance, General Insurance, Pensions, Funeral Services and Real Estate.
After several decades as an industry leader in the Ghanaian market, Enterprise Life expanded into The Gambia where it has equally built a solid reputation for its innovative solutions and excellent customer relationships.
Building on its footprints and vast experience, Enterprise Life has entered into the Nigerian market with a mission to deliver customer-focused and needs-based Life Insurance services to give Nigerians superior advantage over life’s situations.
M36 redefines digital investing in Nigeria
Offers investors the ‘Freedom to Choose’
M36, a new digital platform designed to deliver a wide range of investment products directly to individuals, has launched in Nigeria. Through an innovative, user-friendly app, M36 offers investment options not typically available on self-service digital platforms including foreign currency transactions, commercial papers, local and foreign-denominated bonds, treasury bills and other fixed-income products.
M36 also offers bespoke solutions for both new and experienced investors as well as a 24-hour lifestyle concierge service to meet the needs of discerning customers.
In a rapidly evolving environment with changing consumer behaviour fueled by technology and growing access to information, M36 is looking to expand opportunities for investors at all levels, while also simplifying the process of investing.
M36 was developed by Union Bank as part of its strategic focus on delivering superior customer solutions leveraging technology and innovation. The Bank partnered with several asset management companies to deliver the broad range of investment products on the M36 platform.
Chuka Emerole, Head, Treasury at Union Bank said about M36:
“M36 eliminates the traditional barriers to investing and offers investors direct access to financial instruments that would usually require the service of an investment or relationship manager. We’ve designed M36 to ensure simplicity in the onboarding and investing process while also empowering the customer to make sound investment choices based on their financial objectives. We worked with key partners to deliver both the experience and products on M36 and are confident that we have launched a superior product in today’s marketplace.”
With the 24-hour concierge service, M36 users can access round the clock support from investment advisors as they actively manage their portfolios.
M36 also offers loans, personal travel allowance, will and trust services and many more essential products under its Life Essentials menu.
M36 is available for download on the App store and the Google Play Store. For more information on M36, visit https://m36ng.com/
Note to editors:
M36 is a digital investment platform offering a range of investment opportunities for investors of all levels through a self-service app.
In addition to its robust investment product offering, M36 provides access to investment advisors; life-essential products and services and a 24-hour lifestyle concierge, combining simplicity and functionality to deliver a seamless user experience.
The M36 app is available for download on the App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information on M36, visit https://m36ng.com/
Media Enquiries: Email [email protected]
Zullum, Buni unveil Hajj Savings in Borno, Yobe
…Jaiz Bank to open branch in Damaturu soon.
The Executive Governors of Borno and Yobe states, Babagana Umara Zullum and Mai Mala Buni have officially unveiled Hajj Savings Scheme in their respective states.
In Maiduguri, Borno state capital, Zullum said his administration will always support programs that have positive economic impact to the public such as Hajj Savings Scheme.
He urged all Muslim ummah to use this opportunity in order to answer the call to Hajj being one of the pillars of Islam, urging all stakeholders to give the scheme the best publicity it deserves.
The governor represented by Commissioner, Religious Affairs, Abacha Umar, said the new scheme is capable of transforming the hajj operations to international standard and best practice.
In Damaturu, Yobe state capital, Wednesday, Mala Buni said his administration will provide all supports needed to ensure the success of the new scheme in the state.
He commended the management of Jaiz Bank for their commitment towards opening the Damaturu Branch in the nearest future which he said will provide alternative solutions to the financial transaction for the people of the state.
He commended the efforts of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and Yobe State Hajj Commission for their tireless effort in making sure that the pilgrims welfare keeps improving year after year.
The Managing Director, Jaiz Bank Plc, Hassan Usman explained that with the take-off of the scheme, NAHCON and states pilgrims welfare boards can have the liquid funds required to effectively plan hajj operations early, thereby securing better bargain for accommodation and other services for their pilgrims.
Usman represented by North East Regional Manager, Baba Njidda and Head of Corporate Communications of the bank, Halima Ishaq in Yobe and Borno respectively said the bank is committed to this journey and “we are ready to support it with best-in-class technology infrastructure as well as safe investment management practice.”
The Executive Chairman, Yobe Hajj Commission, Alhaji Bukar Kime said with this type of sensitisation and training by NAHCON and Jaiz Bank the success of the scheme will be achieved in sha Allah.
NAHCON Charman, Barrister Zikilullah Kunle Hassan, represented by the Commissioner in charge of North East, Abba Jato said the introduction of the Scheme is part of the transformation of the hajj operations for efficiency and cost reduction.
