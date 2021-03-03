Stock Market
Royal Exchange delays submission of 2020 audited financial statements to NSE, risk financial sanction
Royal Exchange Plc has notified stakeholders of its inability to meet the deadline for the submission of its financial statement.
The Management of Royal Exchange Plc has notified stakeholders of its inability to meet up with the time frame earmarked for the submission of its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending March 31, 2021.
This is according to a disclosure dated 3rd of March 2021, signed by the company’s secretary, Sheila Ezeuko, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Royal Exchange explained that the reason for the delay was due to the inability of its subsidiaries to collate their financial results on time. It went further to state that some of the subsidiaries are yet to submit their individual accounts to various primary regulators for approval. This has resulted in a delay in the audit process for the group, which is still ongoing.
Buttressing this, a part of the press release reads: ‘’As a holding company with five (5) different subsidiaries, the audit exercise for the group is yet to be concluded, as our subsidiaries are yet to submit their accounts to their various primary regulators for approval.
‘’Once, all the subsidiaries have obtained approval for their respective Financial Statements, consolidation of the Group’s accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020 will be concluded and approved by the Board of Directors for submission to the NSE.’’
In addition, the firm expressed optimism that, Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 will be submitted on or before June 29, 2021, while the Unaudited Financial Statements will be submitted on or before July 29, 2021.
It is pertinent to note that, this is not the first time the firm would be delaying the submission of its financial statements to the NSE. Nevertheless, according to the NSE Listing Rules, companies are expected to submit their financial year-end results latest by 90 days after the end of each year. Failure to comply with this directive attracts a daily fine of N100,000 for the first 90 days of non-compliance, another N200,000 per day for the next 90 days and a fine of N400,000 per day thereafter until the date of submission.
What you should know
- Royal Exchange had in 2020 delayed the submission of 2019 Audited Financial Statements to NSE.
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2020 extended the time frame for the submission of the financial year-end result of 2019 by 60 days, due to the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic. Therefore, it is not yet clear if the regulator will extend such measures this year.
List of Dividends announced so far in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2020.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date Announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|DPS
|Date Announced
|Bonus
|Closure of Register
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Africa Prudential Plc
|N0.50k
|2nd March 2021
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2021
|25th March 2021
|26th March 2021
|15th March 2021
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|N0.4k
|1st March 2021
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N5.9k
|1st March 2021
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|$0.05
|1st March 2021
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|N35.5k
|1st March 2021
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|N0.45k
|1st March 2021
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|N2.70k
|23rd February 2021
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|N0.70k
|22nd February 2021
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|0.69k
|17th February 2021
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|N0.1k
|7th January 2021
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc
|N0.065k
|30th December 2020
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Vitafoam Nigeria Plc
|N0.7k
|31st December 2020
|Nil
|15th - 19th February 2021
|4th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|12th February 2021
|Conoil Plc
|N2.00k
|6th October 2020
|Nil
|23rd October 2020
|13th July 2020
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|USD$0.05
|30th October 2020
|Nil
|16th November 2020
|Nil
|7th December 2020
|13th December 2020
|Airtel Africa
|USD$0.015
|31st October 2020
|Nil
|13th November 2020
|Nil
|11th December 2020
|13th November 2020
|Nigerian Breweries Plc
|N0.25k
|29th October 2020
|Nil
|23rd - 27th November 2020
|Nil
|1st December 2020
|20th November 2020
|Nestle Nig Plc
|N25
|27th October 2020
|Nil
|23rd - 27th November 2020
|Nil
|7th December 2020
|20th November 2020
|Access Bank Plc
|N0.25k
|3rd September 2020
|Nil
|18th September 2020
|Nil
|28th September 2020
|17th September 2020
|11 Plc (Updated)
|N8.25
|28th May 2020
|Nil
|30th Sept - 5th Oct 2020
|14th October 2020
|15th October 2020
|29th Sept 2020
|Zenith bank Plc
|N0.30k
|3rd September 2020
|Nil
|17th September 2020
|Nil
|22nd September 2020
|16th September 2020
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|N0.30k
|2nd September 2020
|Nil
|16th September 2020
|Nil
|21st September 2020
|15th September 2020
|Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
|N0.40k
|2nd September 2020
|Nil
|16th - 23rd September 2020
|Nil
|30th September 2020
|15th September 2020
|Learn Africa Plc
|N0.05k
|1st September 2020
|Nil
|5th - 9th October 2020
|15th October 2020
|16th October 2020
|2nd October 2020
|United Bank for Africa
|N0.17k
|1st September 2020
|Nil
|16th September 2020
|Nil
|23rd September 2020
|15th September 2020
|Tripple Gee & Company Plc
|N0.055k
|12th August 2020
|Nil
|1st - 4th September 2020
|16th September 2020
|22nd September 2020
|31st August 2020
|Lasaco Assurance Plc
|N0.05k
|14th August 2020
|Nil
|1st September 2020
|15th September 2020
|22nd September 2020
|Linkage Assurance Plc
|Nil
|26th June 2020
|1 for every 4 shares
|20th - 24th July 2020
|13th August 2020
|NA
|17th July 2020
|Smart Products Nigeria Plc
|N0.10k
|30th June 2020
|Nil
|27th - 31st July 2020
|27th August 2020
|3rd September
|University Press Plc
|N0.15k
|10th June 2020
|1 for every 13 shares
|25th September 2020
|5th November 2020
|5th November 2020
|AIICO Insurance
|Nil
|10th June 2020
|1 for every 13 shares
|29th June - 3rd July 2020
|To to be communicated
|NA
|25th June 2020
|Red Star Express Plc
|N0.35k
|28th August 2020
|Nil
|21st - 25th September 2020
|8th October 2020
|15th October 2020
|18th September 2020
|Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc
|Nil
|4th August 2020
|1 for every 14 shares
|19th - 25th 2020
|26th August 2020
|Nil
|18th August 2020
|Custodian Investment Plc
|N0.10k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|24th - 28th August 2020
|Nil
|1st September
|21st August 2020
|SFS Real Estate Investment Trust
|N7.30
|17th August 2020
|Nil
|7th - 11th September 2020
|Nil
|25th September 2020
|4th September 2020
|Northern Nigeria Flour Mills PLC
|N0.15k
|13th August 2020
|Nil
|25th - 28th August 2020
|8th September 2020
|10th September 2020
|24th August 2020
|Honeywell Flour mills
|N0.04k
|5th August 2020
|Nil
|17th - 23rd September 2020
|30th September 2020
|30th September 2020
|16th September 2020
|Presco Plc (Updated)
|N2.00k
|3rd June 2020
|Nil
|20th - 22nd July 2020
|2nd September 2020
|4th September 2020
|17th July 2020
|Cornerstone Insurance
|Nil
|4th August 2020
|7 new shares for every 30 existing shares
|13th -17th August 2020
|NA
|NA
|12th August 2020
|Flour Mills of Nigeria
|N1.4k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|17th August - 21st August 2020
|10th September
|14th September 2020
|14th August 2020
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N3.50k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|17th August 2020
|NA
|24tb August 2020
|14th August 2020
|Cutix PLC
|N0.12K
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|16th - 20th November 2020
|27th November 2020
|30th November 2020
|13th November 2020
|C & I Leasing PLC
|N0.20k
|30th June 2020
|Nil
|14th - 16th July 2020
|23rd July 2020
|31st July 2020
|13th July 2020
|McNichols Consolidated Plc (Revised)
|N0.03k
|1st April 2020
|Nil
|2nd - 6th July 2020
|30th July 2020
|7th August 2020
|1st July 2020
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|N1.10k
|8th June 2020
|Nil
|22nd June 2020
|9th July 2020
|within 48hrs after AGM
|19th June 2020
|Jaiz bank
|N0.03k
|9th June 2020
|Nil
|29th June - 3rd July 2020
|16th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|26th June 2020
|UAC of Nigeria Plc (UPDATED)
|N0.10k
|20th April 2020
|Nil
|19th - 22nd May 2020
|15th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|18th May 2020
|Prestige Assurance Plc
|Nil
|4th June 2020
|2 New shares for every 11 existing shares
|22nd - 26th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|N/A
|19th June 2020
|Trans-Nationwide Express Plc
|N0.03k
|1st June 2020
|Nil
|6th - 10th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|20th July 2020
|3rd July 2020
|Nigeria Aviation Handling Company PLC
|N0.30k
|28th May 2020
|Nil
|1st - 3rd July 2020
|16th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|30th June 2020
|Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc
|N0.16k
|1st June 2020
|Nil
|17th - 23rd June 2020
|30th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|Glaxo SmithKilne Consumer Nig. Plc
|N0.55k
|22nd May 2020
|Nil
|23rd June - 2nd July 2020
|23rd July 2020
|24th July 2020
|22nd June 2020
|Airtel Africa
|0.03
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|6th July 2020
|Not applicable
|24th July 2020
|NA
|Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc
|N0.20k
|22nd May 2020
|Nil
|16th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|15th June 2020
|Nigerian Breweries Plc (Revised)
|N1.51k
|20th May 2020
|Nil
|5th-11th March 2020
|23rd June 2020
|24th June 2020
|4th March 2020
|BUA Cement
|N1.75k
|19th May 2020
|Nil
|28th Sept - 2nd Oct 2020
|22nd October 2020
|23rd October 2020
|25th September 2020
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|N0.40k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|15th - 16th July 2020
|27th July 2020
|29th July 2020
|14th July 2020
|Total Nigeria Plc
|N6.71
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|5th - 11th June 2020
|to be announced
|24hrs after meeting
|4th June 2020
|Cadbury Nigeria Plc
|N0.49k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|25th - 29th May 2020
|24th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|22nd May 2020
|May and Baker Plc
|N0.25k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|27th - 29th May 2020
|4th June 2020
|8th June 2020
|26th May 2020
|NPF Microfinance Bank Plc
|N0.20k
|11th May 2020
|Nil
|17th - 22nd June 2020
|30th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|Okomu Oil Palm Plc
|N2.00
|23rd April2020
|Nil
|19th - 22nd May 2020
|28th May 2020
|29th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|N1
|27th April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|3rd June 2020
|3rd June 2020
|30th April 2020
|Wema Bank Plc
|N0.04k
|23rd April 2020
|Nil
|7th - 12th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|6th May 2020
|Union bank of Nigeria
|N0.25k
|13th April 2020
|Nil
|27th - 30th April 2020
|6th May 2020
|6th May 2020
|24th April 2020
|FBN Holdings
|N0.38k
|6th April 2020
|Nil
|21st - 22nd April 2020
|27th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|20th April 2020
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|N1.00k
|6th April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|26th May 2020
|26th May 2020
|30th April 2020
|Ikeja Hotel Plc
|N0.02
|3rd April 2020
|Nil
|2nd - 8th July 2020
|30th July 2020
|7th August 2020
|1st July 2020
|NEM Insurance
|N0.15k
|1st April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|to be announced
|to be announced
|30th April 2020
|FCMB Group Plc
|N0.14k
|31st March 2020
|Nil
|15th - 17th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|14th April 2020
|Beta Glass Nigeria Plc
|N1.67k
|30th March 2020
|Nil
|15th - 19th June 2020
|2nd July 2020
|3rd July 2020
|11th June 2020
|Capital Hotel Plc
|N0.05k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|20th - 24th April 2020
|27th May 2020
|3rd June 2020
|17th April 2020
|Sterling bank Plc
|N0.03k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|5th - 8th May 2020
|20th May 2020
|20th May 2020
|4th May 2020
|Boc Gases
|N0.30k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|8th - 10th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|26th June 2020
|5th June 2020
|Fidelity Bank Plc
|N0.20k
|23rd March 2020
|Nil
|20th - 24th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|17th April 2020
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|0.05
|23rd March 2020
|Nil
|13th May 2020
|28th May 2020
|4th June 2020
|12th May 2020
|Julius Berger Nig. Plc
|N2.75k
|13th March 2020
|0.002
|1st to 3rd June 2020
|18th June 2020
|19th June 2020
|29th May 2020
|Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (NESF)
|N75.00
|10th March 2020
|Nil
|20th March 2020
|6th April 2020
|19th March 2020
|Access Bank Plc
|N0.40k
|6th March 2020
|Nil
|15th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|14th April 2020
|Nestle Nig Plc
|N45.00k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|18th - 22nd May 2020
|2nd June 2020
|2nd July 2020
|15th May 2020
|Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
|N2.00
|5th March 2020
|Nil
|19th - 26th March 2020
|30th June 2020
|18th June 2020
|18th March 2020
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|N2.50k
|2nd March 2020
|Nil
|19th March 2020
|30th March 2020
|30th March 2020
|18th March 2020
|United Bank of Africa
|N0.80k
|2nd March 2020
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|13th March 2020
|Transcorp Plc
|N0.01k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|18th - 23rd March 2020
|25th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|17th March 2020
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N4.97k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|16-Feb-00
|8th May 2020
|19th May 2020
|17th april 2020
|Transcorp Hotels Plc
|N0.07k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|13th-17th March 2020
|24th March 2020
|26th March 2020
|12th March 2020
|United Capital PLC
|N0.50k
|18th February 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|24th March 2020
|26th March 2020
|6th March 2020
|Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLC
|N0.035K
|30th January 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|7th May 2020
|14th May 2020
|6th March 2020
|Zenith bank Plc
|N2.50k
|21st February 2020
|Nil
|10th March 2020
|16th March 2020
|16th March 2020
|9th March 2020
|Africa Prudential Plc
|N0.70k
|25th february 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|23rd March 2020
|23rd March 2020
|6th March 2020
|Dangote Cement Plc
|N16.00
|25th february 2020
|Nil
|26th May 2020
|15th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|25th May 2020
|1-Jan-70
Companies
Africa Prudential proposes dividend of N1 billion for shareholders
Africa Prudential Plc has proposed a sum of N1 billion as dividend for shareholders.
The Board of Directors of Africa Prudential Plc has proposed a sum of N1 billion as dividend to shareholders for the period ended 31st of December 2020.
This is according to a disclosure signed by the firm’s secretary, Joseph Jibunoh and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as seen by Nairametrics.
According to the notification, the proposed dividend will be paid electronically to qualified shareholders on the 26th of March, 2021, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval from the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled a day earlier.
The breakdown of the proposed dividend shows that a sum of 50 kobo will be paid for each outstanding 2,000,000,000 ordinary shares of the company, held by its shareholders, totalling N1 billion. The proposed dividend is 28.6% lower than the 2019 figures of N1.4 billion.
The comparative decline in the company’s proposed dividend for the year might be attributed to a recent dip in profit and other key metrics recorded by the firm in its latest audited financial statement for 2020. For example, the firm posted a profit of N1.45 billion for the year, indicating a decline of 13.98% YoY. In addition, its earnings per share declined by 14.29% to print at 72 kobo.
What you should know
- Africa Prudential had recently announced the appointment of Mrs Zubaida Rasheed as Director.
- Africa Prudential Plc, formerly known as UBA Registrars Ltd, was incorporated as a private limited liability company on 23rd March 2006. It was listed in the NSE on 17th of January, 2013.
