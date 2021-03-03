Connect with us
Stock Market

Royal Exchange delays submission of 2020 audited financial statements to NSE, risk financial sanction

Royal Exchange Plc has notified stakeholders of its inability to meet the deadline for the submission of its financial statement.

Published

49 mins ago

on

Royal Exchange completes acquisition deal between German Fund and subsidiary , Royal Exchange subsidiary receives investment from German Government

The Management of Royal Exchange Plc has notified stakeholders of its inability to meet up with the time frame earmarked for the submission of its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending March 31, 2021.

This is according to a disclosure dated 3rd of March 2021, signed by the company’s secretary, Sheila Ezeuko, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Royal Exchange explained that the reason for the delay was due to the inability of its subsidiaries to collate their financial results on time. It went further to state that some of the subsidiaries are yet to submit their individual accounts to various primary regulators for approval. This has resulted in a delay in the audit process for the group, which is still ongoing.

Buttressing this, a part of the press release reads: ‘’As a holding company with five (5) different subsidiaries, the audit exercise for the group is yet to be concluded, as our subsidiaries are yet to submit their accounts to their various primary regulators for approval.

‘’Once, all the subsidiaries have obtained approval for their respective Financial Statements, consolidation of the Group’s accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020 will be concluded and approved by the Board of Directors for submission to the NSE.’’

In addition, the firm expressed optimism that, Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 will be submitted on or before June 29, 2021, while the Unaudited Financial Statements will be submitted on or before July 29, 2021.

It is pertinent to note that, this is not the first time the firm would be delaying the submission of its financial statements to the NSE. Nevertheless, according to the NSE Listing Rules, companies are expected to submit their financial year-end results latest by 90 days after the end of each year. Failure to comply with this directive attracts a daily fine of N100,000 for the first 90 days of non-compliance, another N200,000 per day for the next 90 days and a fine of N400,000 per day thereafter until the date of submission.

What you should know

  • Royal Exchange had in 2020 delayed the submission of 2019 Audited Financial Statements to NSE.
  • The Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2020 extended the time frame for the submission of the financial year-end result of 2019 by 60 days, due to the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic. Therefore, it is not yet clear if the regulator will extend such measures this year.

Chidi Emenike is a graduate of economics, a Young African Leadership Initiative Fellow and an Investment Foundations certificate holder. He worked as a graduate Teaching Assistant in the Federal College of Education Kano and is also a trained National Peer Group Educator on Financial Inclusion

List of Dividends announced so far in 2021

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2020.

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 3, 2021

By

Dividends announced on the Nigerian stock exchange

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

READ ALSO: Updated: Gender Balance, looking at the board composition of top banks on the NSE

Legend

Date Announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Calculate Dividends

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

READ MORE: How to read stock market tables

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

CompanyDPSDate AnnouncedBonusClosure of RegisterAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Africa Prudential PlcN0.50k2nd March 2021Nil16th - 20th March 202125th March 202126th March 202115th March 2021
NASCON Allied Industries PlcN0.4k1st March 2021Nil23rd April 20214th May 20215th May 202122nd April 2021
MTN Nigeria PlcN5.9k1st March 2021Nil5th May 202125th May 202126th May 20214th May 2021
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc$0.051st March 20215th May 202120th May 202128th May 20214th May 2021
Nestle Nig PlcN35.5k1st March 2021Nil24th - 28th May 202122nd June 202123rd June 202121st May 2021
Custodian Investment PlcN0.45k1st March 2021Nil12th - 16th April 202122nd April 202122nd April 20219th April 2021
Zenith bank PlcN2.70k23rd February 2021Nil9th March 202116th March 202116th March 20218th March 2021
United Capital PLCN0.70k22nd February 2021Nil8th - 15th March 202123rd March 202126th March 20215th March 2021
Nigerian Breweries0.69k17th February 2021Nil11th - 17th March 202122nd April 202123rd April 202110th March 2021
PZ Cussons Nigeria PlcN0.1k7th January 2021Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals PlcN0.065k30th December 2020Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Vitafoam Nigeria PlcN0.7k31st December 2020Nil15th - 19th February 20214th March 20215th March 202112th February 2021
Conoil PlcN2.00k6th October 2020Nil23rd October 202013th July 2020
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company PlcUSD$0.0530th October 2020Nil16th November 2020Nil7th December 202013th December 2020
Airtel AfricaUSD$0.01531st October 2020Nil13th November 2020Nil11th December 202013th November 2020
Nigerian Breweries PlcN0.25k29th October 2020Nil23rd - 27th November 2020Nil1st December 202020th November 2020
Nestle Nig PlcN2527th October 2020Nil23rd - 27th November 2020Nil7th December 202020th November 2020
Access Bank PlcN0.25k3rd September 2020Nil18th September 2020Nil28th September 202017th September 2020
11 Plc (Updated)N8.2528th May 2020Nil30th Sept - 5th Oct 202014th October 202015th October 202029th Sept 2020
Zenith bank PlcN0.30k3rd September 2020Nil17th September 2020Nil22nd September 202016th September 2020
Guaranty Trust Bank PlcN0.30k2nd September 2020Nil16th September 2020Nil21st September 202015th September 2020
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PlcN0.40k2nd September 2020Nil16th - 23rd September 2020Nil30th September 202015th September 2020
Learn Africa PlcN0.05k1st September 2020Nil5th - 9th October 202015th October 202016th October 20202nd October 2020
United Bank for AfricaN0.17k1st September 2020Nil16th September 2020Nil23rd September 202015th September 2020
Tripple Gee & Company PlcN0.055k12th August 2020Nil1st - 4th September 202016th September 202022nd September 202031st August 2020
Lasaco Assurance PlcN0.05k14th August 2020Nil1st September 202015th September 202022nd September 2020
Linkage Assurance PlcNil26th June 20201 for every 4 shares20th - 24th July 202013th August 2020NA17th July 2020
Smart Products Nigeria PlcN0.10k30th June 2020Nil27th - 31st July 202027th August 20203rd September
University Press PlcN0.15k10th June 20201 for every 13 shares25th September 20205th November 20205th November 2020
AIICO InsuranceNil10th June 20201 for every 13 shares29th June - 3rd July 2020To to be communicatedNA25th June 2020
Red Star Express PlcN0.35k28th August 2020Nil21st - 25th September 20208th October 202015th October 202018th September 2020
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance PlcNil4th August 20201 for every 14 shares19th - 25th 202026th August 2020Nil18th August 2020
Custodian Investment PlcN0.10k29th July 2020Nil24th - 28th August 2020Nil1st September21st August 2020
SFS Real Estate Investment TrustN7.3017th August 2020Nil7th - 11th September 2020Nil25th September 20204th September 2020
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills PLCN0.15k13th August 2020Nil25th - 28th August 20208th September 202010th September 202024th August 2020
Honeywell Flour millsN0.04k5th August 2020Nil17th - 23rd September 202030th September 202030th September 202016th September 2020
Presco Plc (Updated)N2.00k3rd June 2020Nil20th - 22nd July 20202nd September 20204th September 202017th July 2020
Cornerstone InsuranceNil4th August 20207 new shares for every 30 existing shares13th -17th August 2020NANA12th August 2020
Flour Mills of NigeriaN1.4k29th July 2020Nil17th August - 21st August 202010th September14th September 202014th August 2020
MTN Nigeria PlcN3.50k29th July 2020Nil17th August 2020NA24tb August 202014th August 2020
Cutix PLCN0.12K29th July 2020Nil16th - 20th November 202027th November 202030th November 202013th November 2020
C & I Leasing PLCN0.20k30th June 2020Nil14th - 16th July 202023rd July 202031st July 202013th July 2020
McNichols Consolidated Plc (Revised)N0.03k1st April 2020Nil2nd - 6th July 202030th July 20207th August 20201st July 2020
Dangote Sugar Refinery PlcN1.10k8th June 2020Nil22nd June 20209th July 2020within 48hrs after AGM19th June 2020
Jaiz bankN0.03k9th June 2020Nil29th June - 3rd July 202016th July 202016th July 202026th June 2020
UAC of Nigeria Plc (UPDATED)N0.10k20th April 2020Nil19th - 22nd May 202015th July 202016th July 202018th May 2020
Prestige Assurance PlcNil4th June 20202 New shares for every 11 existing shares22nd - 26th June 202030th June 2020N/A19th June 2020
Trans-Nationwide Express PlcN0.03k1st June 2020Nil6th - 10th July 202016th July 202020th July 20203rd July 2020
Nigeria Aviation Handling Company PLCN0.30k28th May 2020Nil1st - 3rd July 202016th July 202016th July 202030th June 2020
Skyway Aviation Handling Co. PlcN0.16k1st June 2020Nil17th - 23rd June 202030th June 202030th June 202016th June 2020
Glaxo SmithKilne Consumer Nig. PlcN0.55k22nd May 2020Nil23rd June - 2nd July 202023rd July 202024th July 202022nd June 2020
Airtel Africa0.0313th May 2020Nil6th July 2020Not applicable24th July 2020NA
Caverton Offshore Support Group PlcN0.20k22nd May 2020Nil16th June 202025th June 202025th June 202015th June 2020
Nigerian Breweries Plc (Revised)N1.51k20th May 2020Nil5th-11th March 202023rd June 202024th June 20204th March 2020
BUA CementN1.75k19th May 2020Nil28th Sept - 2nd Oct 202022nd October 202023rd October 202025th September 2020
NASCON Allied Industries PlcN0.40k13th May 2020Nil15th - 16th July 202027th July 202029th July 202014th July 2020
Total Nigeria PlcN6.7113th May 2020Nil5th - 11th June 2020to be announced24hrs after meeting4th June 2020
Cadbury Nigeria PlcN0.49k13th May 2020Nil25th - 29th May 202024th June 202025th June 202022nd May 2020
May and Baker PlcN0.25k13th May 2020Nil27th - 29th May 20204th June 20208th June 202026th May 2020
NPF Microfinance Bank PlcN0.20k11th May 2020Nil17th - 22nd June 202030th June 202030th June 202016th June 2020
Okomu Oil Palm PlcN2.0023rd April2020Nil19th - 22nd May 202028th May 202029th May 202018th May 2020
Lafarge Africa PlcN127th April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 20203rd June 20203rd June 202030th April 2020
Wema Bank PlcN0.04k23rd April 2020Nil7th - 12th May 202018th May 202018th May 20206th May 2020
Union bank of NigeriaN0.25k13th April 2020Nil27th - 30th April 20206th May 20206th May 202024th April 2020
FBN HoldingsN0.38k6th April 2020Nil21st - 22nd April 202027th April 202028th April 202020th April 2020
Lafarge Africa PlcN1.00k6th April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 202026th May 202026th May 202030th April 2020
Ikeja Hotel PlcN0.023rd April 2020Nil2nd - 8th July 202030th July 20207th August 20201st July 2020
NEM InsuranceN0.15k1st April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 2020to be announcedto be announced30th April 2020
FCMB Group PlcN0.14k31st March 2020Nil15th - 17th April 202028th April 202028th April 202014th April 2020
Beta Glass Nigeria PlcN1.67k30th March 2020Nil15th - 19th June 20202nd July 20203rd July 202011th June 2020
Capital Hotel PlcN0.05k26th March 2020Nil20th - 24th April 202027th May 20203rd June 202017th April 2020
Sterling bank PlcN0.03k26th March 2020Nil5th - 8th May 202020th May 202020th May 20204th May 2020
Boc GasesN0.30k26th March 2020Nil8th - 10th June 202025th June 202026th June 20205th June 2020
Fidelity Bank PlcN0.20k23rd March 2020Nil20th - 24th April 202030th April 202030th April 202017th April 2020
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc0.0523rd March 2020Nil13th May 202028th May 20204th June 202012th May 2020
Julius Berger Nig. PlcN2.75k13th March 20200.0021st to 3rd June 202018th June 202019th June 202029th May 2020
Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (NESF)N75.0010th March 2020Nil20th March 20206th April 202019th March 2020
Access Bank PlcN0.40k6th March 2020Nil15th April 202030th April 202030th April 202014th April 2020
Nestle Nig PlcN45.00k28th February 2020Nil18th - 22nd May 20202nd June 20202nd July 202015th May 2020
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PlcN2.005th March 2020Nil19th - 26th March 202030th June 202018th June 202018th March 2020
Guaranty Trust Bank PlcN2.50k2nd March 2020Nil19th March 202030th March 202030th March 202018th March 2020
United Bank of AfricaN0.80k2nd March 2020Nil16th - 20th March 202027th March 202027th March 202013th March 2020
Transcorp PlcN0.01k28th February 2020Nil18th - 23rd March 202025th March 202027th March 202017th March 2020
MTN Nigeria PlcN4.97k28th February 2020Nil16-Feb-008th May 202019th May 202017th april 2020
Transcorp Hotels PlcN0.07k28th February 2020Nil13th-17th March 202024th March 202026th March 202012th March 2020
United Capital PLCN0.50k18th February 2020Nil9th-13th March 202024th March 202026th March 20206th March 2020
Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLCN0.035K30th January 2020Nil9th-13th March 20207th May 202014th May 20206th March 2020
Zenith bank PlcN2.50k21st February 2020Nil10th March 202016th March 202016th March 20209th March 2020
Africa Prudential PlcN0.70k25th february 2020Nil9th-13th March 202023rd March 202023rd March 20206th March 2020
Dangote Cement PlcN16.0025th february 2020Nil26th May 202015th June 202016th June 202025th May 2020
1-Jan-70

Companies

Africa Prudential proposes dividend of N1 billion for shareholders

Africa Prudential Plc has proposed a sum of N1 billion as dividend for shareholders.

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 3, 2021

By

African Prudential could be worth more than N4.55

The Board of Directors of Africa Prudential Plc has proposed a sum of N1 billion as dividend to shareholders for the period ended 31st of December 2020.

This is according to a disclosure signed by the firm’s secretary, Joseph Jibunoh and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as seen by Nairametrics.

According to the notification, the proposed dividend will be paid electronically to qualified shareholders on the 26th of March, 2021, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval from the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled a day earlier.

The breakdown of the proposed dividend shows that a sum of 50 kobo will be paid for each outstanding 2,000,000,000 ordinary shares of the company, held by its shareholders, totalling N1 billion. The proposed dividend is 28.6% lower than the 2019 figures of N1.4 billion.

The comparative decline in the company’s proposed dividend for the year might be attributed to a recent dip in profit and other key metrics recorded by the firm in its latest audited financial statement for 2020. For example, the firm posted a profit of N1.45 billion for the year, indicating a decline of 13.98% YoY. In addition, its earnings per share declined by 14.29% to print at 72 kobo.

What you should know

  • Africa Prudential had recently announced the appointment of Mrs Zubaida Rasheed as Director.
  • Africa Prudential Plc, formerly known as UBA Registrars Ltd, was incorporated as a private limited liability company on 23rd March 2006. It was listed in the NSE on 17th of January, 2013.

Continue Reading
