Breaking: Bitcoin surges past $51,500

Google, the world’s most powerful and valuable search engine, recently added selected cryptos to its finance platform.

Alongside leading financial markets, particularly in emerged markets, the trillion-dollar company added a “Crypto” section thereby giving Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash more limelight.

This comes as no surprise to many market watchers, as the leading tech brand incorporating cryptos on its finance page follows a long wave in mainstream approval over the past months.

There is no doubt, 2021 continues to shape up as a very exciting year for crypto assets relatively.

The flagship crypto has gotten more credibility in recent days from blue-chip companies like Mastercard and America’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon showing support for Bitcoin.

Mastercard had earlier disclosed it would open up its network to some cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.

PayPal and the world’s largest asset fund manager BlackRock have also made big moves to support crypto.

Investments from Square, Paul Tudor Jones, MassMutual, and SkyBridge Capital are further indisputable evidence of big money investors in the flagship crypto market.

Recall some months ago, as the fastest ever-changing financial asset continued to gain traction, renowned financial data media company, Bloomberg Intelligence, gave critical insights on why bitcoin, in just about five years’ time, could hit a valuation of $100,000.

“Bitcoin’s foundation is firming for further price advances if its history is a guide. Since initially reaching $10,000 in 2017, the benchmark crypto corrected about 70% and remains in an extended period of consolidation around that level.”

“It would be recalled that in 2013, Bitcoin was trading barely at a price of about a thousand dollars. It corrected about 80% and consolidated in 2017, after initially reaching $1,000, it added a zero.

“Considering normal maturation, about double the time frame from $1,000 to $10,000 would come in around 2025, for Bitcoin to potentially add another zero.”