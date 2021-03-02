Coronavirus
Covid-19: FG announces 4 phases in the vaccination process against the pandemic
The FG has released phased processes in its vaccination programme against the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Federal Government has announced the phased processes in its vaccination programme against the Covid-19 pandemic, which is expected to take off on March 5, 2021.
This follows the expected arrival on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, of the first batch of 3,924,000 Covid-19 vaccines under the COVAX initiative from Mumbai, India.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 on Monday, March 1, 2021.
The PTF said that the vaccine deployment, which is expected to be done by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), with assistance from other sister agencies, has been divided into 4 phases.
The 4 phases with the expected activities and vaccination processes include:
1. Phase 1 Vaccination Process
- All frontline health workers to be vaccinated
- Vaccines to be deployed to states based on their level of preparedness
- Cargo planes to be provided for the transport of the vaccines to states.
It should be noted that the 3,924,000 vaccine doses expected to arrive on Tuesday will cater for the initial rollout and Phase 1 Vaccination stage.
2. Phase 2 Vaccination Process (Vaccination of the elderly from 50 years and above)
- Vaccination of 60 years and above to occur first (Group 1), then
- Vaccination of 50-55 years (Group 2) to follow
It should be noted that Nigeria is expected to receive another batch of Covid-19 vaccines for this stage.
3. Phase 3 Vaccination Process
- Vaccination of those between 18 and 49 years with co-morbidities (such as hypertension, diabetes, lung disease, other heart diseases, liver or renal disease, and so on)
4. Phase 4 Vaccination Process
- Vaccination of the rest of the eligible population between ages 18 and 49 years.
What you should know
Nigeria is expecting the arrival of the first batch of 3,924,000 Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, March 2, with vaccination expected to commence on March 5 at National Hospital Abuja for frontline health workers.
The expected arrival of the vaccine is coming after Ghana and Cote’D’Ivoire announced the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine under the COVAX initiative.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: TEACH Strategy to reduce vaccines road blocks for Nigerians – NPHCDA
The NPHCDA said the strategy is to ensure all eligible Nigerians access the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible with minimal roadblocks.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency has announced the successful launch of the TEACH strategy for COVID-19 Vaccination and Electronic Management of Immunization Data (EMID) and says the rollout would ensure smooth vaccine delivery for Nigerians
This was disclosed by the CEO of the Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib in a social media statement in preparation for the rollout of vaccines in Nigeria.
The CEO said the strategy is to ensure all eligible Nigerians access the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible with minimal roadblocks.
“Today, we begin our journey of combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and stopping transmission of the virus as Nigeria takes delivery of the first tranche of the vaccine in less than 24 hours.
“ We are immensely grateful to everyone for their steadfastness and commitment. I urge you all to keep pushing till we kick out the COVID-19 virus for good,” he said.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that Dr. Faisal Shuiab disclosed that Nigeria is prepared to receive its very first batch of Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
- The Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire said the goal of the strategy is “to introduce COVID-19 vaccine in a phased and equitable manner, based on the advice of the WHO and the experience we observe other countries to have made, and ultimately vaccinating all eligible Nigerians within the next two years, to ensure herd immunity.”
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 1st of March 2021, 360 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 156,017 confirmed cases.
On the 1st of March 2021, 360 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 156,017 cases have been confirmed, 133,904 cases have been discharged and 1,915 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.54 million tests have been carried out as of March 1st, 2021 compared to 1.49 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 1st March 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 156,017
- Total Number Discharged – 134,489
- Total Deaths – 1,915
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,544,008
According to the NCDC, the 360 new cases are reported from 19 states- Lagos (120), Edo (38), Kaduna (25), FCT (23), Imo (23), Delta (19), Akwa Ibom (17), Plateau (17) Rivers (16) Nasarawa (15), Kwara (13), Oyo (9), Ogun (8), Bauchi (4), Osun (4), Kano (3), Kebbi (3), Niger (2) and Katsina (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 55,848, followed by Abuja (19,234), Plateau (8,894), Kaduna (8,513), Oyo (6,734), Rivers (6,494), Edo (4,590), Ogun (4,396), Kano (3,753), Ondo (2,983), Kwara (2,931), Delta (2,576), Osun (2,433), Nasarawa (2,227), Gombe (2,051), Katsina (2,030), Enugu (2,003), Ebonyi (1,864), Anambra (1,726), and Abia (1,520).
Akwa Ibom has recorded 1,518 cases, Imo (1,497), Borno (1,276), Bauchi (1,228), Benue (1,188), Niger (915), Taraba (804), Ekiti (802), Bayelsa (769), Sokoto (769), Adamawa (762), Jigawa (496), Kebbi (377), Cross River (324), Yobe (268), Zamfara (219), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
