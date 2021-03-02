Spotlight Stories
Bears claw on Nigerian stocks, Sterling Bank, Nestle tumble
The Nigerian stock market breadth closed negative as 26 stocks posted 28 declines while 17 stocks appreciated.
Nigerian stocks ended Tuesday’s trading session negative. Consequently, the NSE All-Share Index fell 0.59% to settle at 39,697.62 points, hence, the YTD performance retracted to 1.17%.
- A total of 222.5million shares, worth N5,390 billion were traded in 4,470 deals. Transactions in the shares of Zenith Bank topped the activity chart with 48.10 million shares valued at N1.23 billion.
- Across coverage sectors, the performance was mostly negative as all tracked indices closed negative for the day save for the NSE insurance which gained +0.21%.
- The NSE consumer goods, oil & gas, industrial, and banking indexes fell by 3.86%, 0.88%, 0.41%, and 0.12%, respectively.
Top gainers
- ACADEMY up 9.76% to close at N0.45
- PZ up 9.38% to close at N5.25
- BETAGLAS up 8.00% to close at N54
- ROYALEX up 8.00% to close at N0.27
- REGALINS up 7.69% to close at N0.28
Top losers
- MBENEFIT down 10.00% to close at N0.36
- ARDOVA down 9.97% to close at N16.25
- CHAMPION down 9.69% to close at N2.05
- INITSPLC down 9.62% to close at N0.47
- STERLNBANK down 8.75% to close at N1.46
Outlook
Nigerian bourse suffered significant losses as investors sold ARDOVA (-9.97%), STERLNBANK (-8.75%), WAPCO (-7.08%), and NESTLE (-6.90%).
- That being said, Nairametrics envisages cautious buying on the account that certain market indicators reveal investors are taking some of their gains across the market spectrum.
Coronavirus
Peter Obi urges FG to beg manufacturers, rich nations for COVID-19 vaccines
Obi urged the FG to consider appealing to rich nations, drug manufacturers for vaccines instead of spending billions of nairas to procure them.
Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has appealed to the Federal Government to take a second look at their stipulated Covid-19 budget and rather, consider begging drug manufacturers and rich nations for the vaccines.
The former Vice Presidential candidate while speaking in an interview on Channels Television, lamented on what he felt was an over-the-top and ludicrous budget for the Covid-19 vaccines and advised that the FG should instead, appeal to manufacturers for the vaccine.
Obi, speaking on the FG Procurement Budget for the Covid-19 vaccine explained that it makes little sense for Nigeria to apportion 80% of its health budget for the procurement of Covid-19 only. He also stated that sufficient Covid-19 vaccine for the country can be purchased for a price way below the figure being put forward by the FG.
“They said they need N400bn. Our Budget for health this year is N547bn and you are saying that you need 80% of that for vaccine procurement. Assuming that’s what we are going to use the money for. I have checked the vaccine we need to have 70% which WHO has stipulated that if they receive it is okay. The quantity we need cannot cost us more than N150bn. It might be less because there are people who are willing to give vaccines for free,” Obi said.
Mr. Obi took it a step further by advising the FG on how to go about the quest to get Covid-19 vaccines at a much cheaper rate. He believes the country should own up to its poor status and demand for help unashamedly. This, he said, will reduce the amount the FG will pay for the Covid-19 vaccines.
“Why don’t we beg manufacturers to donate, saying to them that we don’t have anything. We can go kneel and beg them saying please give us the vaccines. We are from a poor country. Give us a discount. There is nothing wrong with saying that you are poor. It is not a crime. Because you are poor,” Obi added.
Since pharmaceutical companies and drug manufacturers began discovering and manufacturing vaccines against the novel Covid-19, there have been concerns that the poorer nations might be left far behind in the race to acquire the vaccines.
In case you missed it
- Nigeria received its first batch of Covid 19 vaccines from India today. The first batch of Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from India landed in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Tuesday.
- About 3.94 million doses of the vaccines arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja via an Emirates flight.
Business
FG declares ‘no-fly zone’ in Zamfara, bans mining activities in the State
The imposition and enforcement of a ban on all mining activities in Zamfara with immediate effect is until further notice.
President Muhammadu Buhari has banned mining activities in Zamfara State, as it declared a ‘no-fly zone’ in the northern state.
This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser (NSO), retired Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, during the State House briefing at the end of the meeting of the National Security Council on Tuesday.
At the meeting, which was presided by President Buhari, he said;
“The President has approved, based on our recommendations, the imposition and enforcement of a ban on all mining activities in Zamfara with immediate effect until further notice.
“He has directed the Minister of Defence and the National Security Adviser to deploy massive military and intelligence assets to restore normalcy to that part of the country.
“He has also approved that Zamfara State should be declared ‘a no fly zone’ with immediate effect.”
President @MBuhari presides over the National Security Council Meeting at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja.#AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/lmUwyfC95A
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) March 2, 2021
