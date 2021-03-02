Coronavirus
Peter Obi urges FG to beg manufacturers, rich nations for COVID-19 vaccines
Obi urged the FG to consider appealing to rich nations, drug manufacturers for vaccines instead of spending billions of nairas to procure them.
Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has appealed to the Federal Government to take a second look at their stipulated Covid-19 budget and rather, consider begging drug manufacturers and rich nations for the vaccines.
The former Vice Presidential candidate while speaking in an interview on Channels Television, lamented on what he felt was an over-the-top and ludicrous budget for the Covid-19 vaccines and advised that the FG should instead, appeal to manufacturers for the vaccine.
Obi, speaking on the FG Procurement Budget for the Covid-19 vaccine explained that it makes little sense for Nigeria to apportion 80% of its health budget for the procurement of Covid-19 only. He also stated that sufficient Covid-19 vaccine for the country can be purchased for a price way below the figure being put forward by the FG.
“They said they need N400bn. Our Budget for health this year is N547bn and you are saying that you need 80% of that for vaccine procurement. Assuming that’s what we are going to use the money for. I have checked the vaccine we need to have 70% which WHO has stipulated that if they receive it is okay. The quantity we need cannot cost us more than N150bn. It might be less because there are people who are willing to give vaccines for free,” Obi said.
Mr. Obi took it a step further by advising the FG on how to go about the quest to get Covid-19 vaccines at a much cheaper rate. He believes the country should own up to its poor status and demand for help unashamedly. This, he said, will reduce the amount the FG will pay for the Covid-19 vaccines.
“Why don’t we beg manufacturers to donate, saying to them that we don’t have anything. We can go kneel and beg them saying please give us the vaccines. We are from a poor country. Give us a discount. There is nothing wrong with saying that you are poor. It is not a crime. Because you are poor,” Obi added.
Since pharmaceutical companies and drug manufacturers began discovering and manufacturing vaccines against the novel Covid-19, there have been concerns that the poorer nations might be left far behind in the race to acquire the vaccines.
In case you missed it
- Nigeria received its first batch of Covid 19 vaccines from India today. The first batch of Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from India landed in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Tuesday.
- About 3.94 million doses of the vaccines arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja via an Emirates flight.
Covid-19 vaccines arrive Nigeria
Nigeria has received the first batch of the expected COVID-19 vaccine.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency has announced that the expected COVAX Astrazeneca/Oxford vaccines have arrived in Nigeria.
The agency disclosed this in a social media statement on Tuesday after the first batch landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.
I AM HERE, NIGERIA!!!#YesToCOVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/CXmhUHJxmZ
— NPHCDA (@NphcdaNG) March 2, 2021
The Federal Government through different agencies had earlier hinted that 3.94 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India were expected to arrive today, March 2, 2021.
Present at the airport to receive the vaccines are; the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha, the DG of the NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, the Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and the DG of the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control, NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.
What you should know
- Nigeria has received nearly four million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, shipped via the COVAX Facility, a partnership between CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF and WHO.
- The National Primary Health Care Development Agency had earlier said it would commence the vaccination of Nigerians in priority groups, starting with frontline healthcare workers.
- The NPHCDA disclosed that it has built the capacity to train over 12,000 health workers to manage and administer the Covid-19 vaccines that will arrive in Nigeria soon.
- On Monday, the NPHCDA released guidelines on registering for Covid-19 vaccination in Nigeria.
- Ghana received its first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from the Covax initiative on February 24, 2020.
Covid-19: TEACH Strategy to reduce vaccines road blocks for Nigerians – NPHCDA
The NPHCDA said the strategy is to ensure all eligible Nigerians access the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible with minimal roadblocks.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency has announced the successful launch of the TEACH strategy for COVID-19 Vaccination and Electronic Management of Immunization Data (EMID) and says the rollout would ensure smooth vaccine delivery for Nigerians
This was disclosed by the CEO of the Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib in a social media statement in preparation for the rollout of vaccines in Nigeria.
The CEO said the strategy is to ensure all eligible Nigerians access the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible with minimal roadblocks.
“Today, we begin our journey of combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and stopping transmission of the virus as Nigeria takes delivery of the first tranche of the vaccine in less than 24 hours.
“ We are immensely grateful to everyone for their steadfastness and commitment. I urge you all to keep pushing till we kick out the COVID-19 virus for good,” he said.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that Dr. Faisal Shuiab disclosed that Nigeria is prepared to receive its very first batch of Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
- The Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire said the goal of the strategy is “to introduce COVID-19 vaccine in a phased and equitable manner, based on the advice of the WHO and the experience we observe other countries to have made, and ultimately vaccinating all eligible Nigerians within the next two years, to ensure herd immunity.”
