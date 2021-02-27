Business
Kidnapped Kagara schoolboys and staff have been released
The kidnapped school students and staff of Government Science Secondary School Kagara, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, have been released according to sources.
This was disclosed in an exclusive report by Channels TV on Saturday morning.
According to the report, the release of the abductees was confirmed by a government official.
What you should know
- The students were abducted by the bandits dressed in military uniforms on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
- A total of 27 students, three staff members, and 12 members of their family were abducted after the attack on the Kagara school in the early hours of Wednesday.
- President Muhammadu Buhari said that the Federal Government will not succumb to blackmail by bandits who target innocent school students in the expectation of huge ransom payments.