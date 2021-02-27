Connect with us
Paramount

Business Spotlight Stories

Kidnapped Kagara schoolboys and staff have been released

Business Spotlight Stories

FG will not succumb to blackmail by bandits who target innocent school students - Buhari

Business Spotlight Stories

VP Osinbajo calls for provision of capital to grow businesses for long term
Advertisement
Ican
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
Stanbic IBTC
Advertisement
Polaris bank
Advertisement
Binance
Advertisement
Esetech
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
Advertisement
app

DMCA.com Protection Status

Business

Kidnapped Kagara schoolboys and staff have been released

The abducted students and staff of Government Science Secondary School Kagara, in Niger State, have been released.

Published

2 hours ago

on

The kidnapped school students and staff of Government Science Secondary School Kagara, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, have been released according to sources.

This was disclosed in an exclusive report by Channels TV on Saturday morning.

According to the report, the release of the abductees was confirmed by a government official.

What you should know

  • The students were abducted by the bandits dressed in military uniforms on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
  • A total of 27 students, three staff members, and 12 members of their family were abducted after the attack on the Kagara school in the early hours of Wednesday.
  • President Muhammadu Buhari said that the Federal Government will not succumb to blackmail by bandits who target innocent school students in the expectation of huge ransom payments.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement




Advertisement

Nairametrics | Company Earnings