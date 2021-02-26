Finance Minister says asset sales not primarily for budget financing

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has stated that the sale of national assets is not necessarily for budget financing, adding that some dead or non-performing assets will be sold to credible investors who can revive them.

The Minister disclosed this at the maiden edition of the State House briefing on Thursday at the State House, which was focused on the economy and economic recovery.

“The Nigerian Government recorded a 97% budget performance.

“Every year we have provisions for sale of FGN assets. 2021 is not different. There is a Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) workplan for this. Assets that are dead or non-performing will be sold to credible investors who can revive them. Asset sales are not primarily for budget financing,” Ahmed stated.

The Minister also said that Nigeria’s debt was still very much within sustainable limits and that the FG needed to “roll out infrastructure now, and grow the economy now, not later. Our focus is on growing our revenues.”

What you should know