DEAL: Tangerine Life completes take-over of ARM Life Insurance Plc

Tangerine Life Insurance, a subsidiary of Verod Capital Limited has concluded the acquisition of ARM Life Plc.

This is according to a press release issued by the firm’s Head, Brand and Communications, Olabisi Adesokan, seen by Nairametrics.

The merger is expected to consolidate and optimize the unique strengths of both sides, both in the corporate and retail markets, creating a stronger and broader insurance and financial services platform that will be of immense benefits to all.

Background of the deal

A decision to complete the acquisition of ARM Life Insurance Plc was reached at Tangerine’s Board Meeting held on 4th of March, 2020, where the provisions of section 131 of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2007 was triggered.

Provisions in section 131 of ISA 2007 had empowered Tangerine Life Insurance to takeover ARM Life, following its 77.72% equity stake held in the latter, which translates to 7,392,953,710 ordinary shares.

In lieu of this, a decision to buy-out the remaining stake of 2,180,967,082 ordinary shares at N0.63 was ratified at the Board meeting and subsequently implemented.

What they are saying

Commenting on the rationale behind the deal, the Managing Director of Tangerine Life, Livingstone Magorimbo said: “Integrating the businesses has presented us a tremendous opportunity to enhance our capabilities, improve operating efficiencies and grow our businesses.

“At Tangerine Life, we will continue to innovate, drive positive change within the insurance industry and create tremendous value for our customers towards effectively positioning our business to stay ahead of the next wave of industry evolution.”

On the other hand, a former Managing Director at ARM Life, Stephen Alangbo added that: “Innovation is paramount in ensuring customer satisfaction in today’s business landscape. We believe that the combination of both entities will ensure exceptional value creation for existing and new customers and partner.”

What you should know