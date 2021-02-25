Corporate deals
DEAL: Tangerine Life completes take-over of ARM Life Insurance Plc
Tangerine Life Insurance has concluded the acquisition of ARM Life Plc.
Tangerine Life Insurance, a subsidiary of Verod Capital Limited has concluded the acquisition of ARM Life Plc.
This is according to a press release issued by the firm’s Head, Brand and Communications, Olabisi Adesokan, seen by Nairametrics.
The merger is expected to consolidate and optimize the unique strengths of both sides, both in the corporate and retail markets, creating a stronger and broader insurance and financial services platform that will be of immense benefits to all.
Background of the deal
A decision to complete the acquisition of ARM Life Insurance Plc was reached at Tangerine’s Board Meeting held on 4th of March, 2020, where the provisions of section 131 of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2007 was triggered.
Provisions in section 131 of ISA 2007 had empowered Tangerine Life Insurance to takeover ARM Life, following its 77.72% equity stake held in the latter, which translates to 7,392,953,710 ordinary shares.
In lieu of this, a decision to buy-out the remaining stake of 2,180,967,082 ordinary shares at N0.63 was ratified at the Board meeting and subsequently implemented.
What they are saying
Commenting on the rationale behind the deal, the Managing Director of Tangerine Life, Livingstone Magorimbo said: “Integrating the businesses has presented us a tremendous opportunity to enhance our capabilities, improve operating efficiencies and grow our businesses.
“At Tangerine Life, we will continue to innovate, drive positive change within the insurance industry and create tremendous value for our customers towards effectively positioning our business to stay ahead of the next wave of industry evolution.”
On the other hand, a former Managing Director at ARM Life, Stephen Alangbo added that: “Innovation is paramount in ensuring customer satisfaction in today’s business landscape. We believe that the combination of both entities will ensure exceptional value creation for existing and new customers and partner.”
What you should know
- According to the press release, the merger places Tangerine Life as the 4th largest life insurer in Nigeria and position it for future growth.
- Tangerine Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Metropolitan Life Insurance Nigeria Limited was incorporated on 19 August 2004 and licensed by NAICOM on 14 February 2007. It is principally engaged in the provision of group life, credit life and individual life products to over 12,000 blue-chip corporate and retail clients.
- The Company is majorly owned by Oreon LMS Limited, a subsidiary of Verod Capital Growth Fund II, a US$115 Million private equity fund managed by Verod Capital Management Limited.
DEAL: FMDQ Exchange admits Parthian Partners Limited’s Commercial Paper worth N20 billion
FMDQ has ratified the admission of Parthian Partners Limited’s N20 billion Commercial Paper.
The Board Listings, Market and Technology Committee of FMDQ has ratified the admission of Parthian Partners Limited’s commercial paper worth N20 billion into the FMDQ Exchange platform.
This is according to a verified tweet by FMDQ Exchange, which reads; “FMDQExchange is pleased to announce the approval for the registration of the Parthian Partners Limited ₦20.00 billion Commercial Paper Programme on its Platform.’’
Prior to the recent admission, Nairametrics had earlier reported that a total of six (6) commercial papers valued at N22.29 billion have been admitted to FMDQ platform since the beginning of this year, with the latest being the admission of Coronation Merchant Bank’s CP series worth N3.63 billion.
Recall that since 2014, FMDQ Exchange has continued to champion the reform of Commercial Papers market, in collaboration with the CBN and through the deployment of key initiatives and strategies, part of which made it possible for the Exchange to cross the N1 trillion mark in 2018.
What this means
- Nairametrics understands that Parthian Partners Limited, just like other issuers quoted on the FMDQ Exchange, will enjoy some value-driven services such as; gaining access to a wide range of knowledgeable and capitalised investors, enhanced liquidity among others.
- The Commercial Papers will enable Parthian Partners Limited plug its capital shortfalls and meet up with its short-term liquidity, sustaining its business through the process.
What you should know
- It is pertinent to note that Commercial Papers quoted on FMDQ’s platform are quoted on FMDQ and traded on the FMDQ-Bloomberg E-Bond Trading and Surveillance System
- FMDQ Debt Market size as at close of business on 23rd of February, 2021 currently stands at N23.07 trillion.
DEAL: Moët Hennessy announces partnership with Jay-Z, acquires 50% stake in his Champagne brand
Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) signs partnership agreement with Jay-Z’s Champagne brand, Armand de Brignac.
The World’s biggest producer of Champagne, Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH), has announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Armand de Brignac, a Champagne brand owned by American Hip-hop star, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.
The partnership which reflects a shared vision between Moët Hennessy and the hip-hop star will be anchored in the acquisition of a 50% stake in Armand de Brignac by Moët Hennessy. However, the two sides are yet to disclose the value of the transaction.
READ: Louis Vuitton acquires American jeweller, Tiffany for $16 billion
What they are saying
Philippe Schaus, the President & CEO of Moët Hennessy, in his statement, said:
“For years we have been following the fantastic success of Armand de Brignac and admiring their ability to challenge some of the rules of the Champagne category.
“Often referred to as “Ace of Spades”, Armand de Brignac breaks barriers and reflects contemporary luxury, while preserving the traditions of the Champagne terroirs. Today, we are incredibly proud to be partnering with them and believe that the combination of our Champagne experience and international network coupled with Shawn JAY-Z Carter’s vision, the strength of the Armand de Brignac brand and quality of its range of prestige cuvées will allow us to take the business to new heights across the world.”
READ: Interswitch to launch multi-currency prepaid card with Kenya’s credit bank
What this partnership means
- Prior to the partnership agreement, Armand de Brignac was wholly owned by Jay-Z, as he increased his stakes in the Champagne brand to 100%, with the acquisition of Sovereign Brand stakes.
- In the light of the partnership deal, the 50-50 ownership structure is essential to the alliance between Jay-Z’s brand and LVMH, as it ensures equal terms, strengths and expertise of the parties to ensure the long-term success of the brand.
- The alliance between Moët Hennessy and Armand de Brignac, can be seen as the coming together of the world of hip-hop and luxury, as both parties seek out strategies to place wine sales back at pre-pandemic levels, with the Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacting the sales of wine world-wide.
- The partnership is expected to grow Armand de Brignac through LVMH’s global distribution networks, as the brand is expected to leverage the conglomerate’s vast resources within the Champagne wine market segments. It comes at a difficult moment for Champagne.
In case you missed it
- Moet and Chandon Global Ambassador, Pierre Louis Arraud says Nigeria may be its biggest market in Africa, ahead of South Africa and Kenya.
- Diageo Holdings Plc, the world’s largest spirits maker has completed the acquisition of Aviation American Gin and its parent company Davos brands, co-owned by Hollywood star actor, Ryan Reynolds.
