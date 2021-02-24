Spotlight Stories
Bulls stage a comeback at Nigerian stock market
The Nigerian stock market ended the third trading session of the week on a bullish note. The All Share Index rallied by 0.14% to close at 40,221 index points.
Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -0.12% and N21.04 trillion respectively.
- Activity level strengthened as total volume and value of stocks traded grew 38.95% and 82.28% to 469.56 million units and N7.08 billion respectively.
- The top traded stock by volume and value was ZENITHBANK (1.15%) at 154.6 million units valued at N4.09 billion.
- The NSE Oil & Gas index topped the gainers, up 0.79% on the back of sustained buy interest in OANDO.
- Investor sentiments as measured by market breadth was neutral as 20 stocks advanced against 20 decliners. OANDO (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart today, while LASACO (-9.49%) was the top loser.
Top gainers
- OANDO up 10.00% to close at N3.41
- ABCTRANS up 9.38% to close at N0.35
- JAPAULGOLD up 9.23% to close at N0.71
- ROYALEX up 8.70% to close at N0.25
- ACADEMY up 7.89% to close at N0.41
Top losers
- LASACO down 9.49% to close at N1.24
- CHIPLC down 8.33% to close at N0.33
- CORNERST down 7.81% to close at N0.59
- FLOURMILL down 6.94% to close at N28.85
- WAPIC down 6.90% to close at N0.54
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended the third trading session of the week amid falling oil prices across the market spectrum. High buying pressures from medium capitalized stocks which include OANDO, JAPAULGOLD, ROYALEX lifted market sentiments across the spectrum.
- Trailing, the Banking and Industrial indexes gained 0.77% and 0.22% respectively due to price appreciation in ACCESS (+1.80%), FIDELITY (+1.73%), and ZENITH (+1.13%).
- Nairametrics, however, suggests cautious buying amid soft crude oil demand in play at the world’s largest economy.
Financial Services
Jim Ovia is set to earn N9.58 billion in dividend for FY 2020
The highly revered banker is the single majority shareholder of Zenith Bank as he directly owns 3,546,199,395 units of the fast-rising bank stock.
The founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia is expected to earn a massive sum of N9.575 billion in dividend for the financial year ended December 2020
The highly revered banker is the single majority shareholder of Zenith Bank as he directly owns 3,546,199,395 units of the fast-rising bank stock out of the 31,396,493,787 ordinary shares available. This gives him an 11.29% direct interest in the Tier -1 bank.
It’s however important to note that such dividend is subject to a 10% withholding tax in Nigeria.
READ: Is Zenith Bank thriving on the strength of sound financial indices?
Recall that about a day ago, the Board of Directors of the bank in a statement released via the Nigerian Stock Exchange proposed a final dividend of N2.70, amounting to a total payout of N3.00 per share for the financial year 2020 (interim: N0.30).
This proposal reflects the past year’s robust performance and appears to signal that Zenith bank remains well-positioned to perform in the current financial year. However, there was a lower payout ratio at 40.9% compared to FY’19 (42.1%).
- Key earnings drivers to the financial year performance under review were a 90 basis points drop in the cost of funds to 2.1%, which propelled net interest income (+12.2% YoY) and a 3.8x jump in revaluation gains to N43.4 billion.
- These offset pressures from operating costs (the cost to income ratio rose 1.2ppts to 50.0%) and impairment charges (cost of risk rose 40basis points to 1.5%)
READ: Jim Ovia: From a clerk to founder of Nigeria’s most profitable bank
Described as the ‘Godfather of banking in Nigeria’ by Forbes Africa, Jim Ovia is quite popular for his business dexterity and leadership skills, especially in the banking sector.
His early interest in technology was the reason Zenith Bank became the first Nigerian company to have a functional website in 1995 and was able to smoothly migrate its operations from analog times to a digital era.
From a single branch in a residential building, Zenith Bank now has hundreds of branches all over Nigeria and several subsidiaries in other countries. The bank became a Public Limited Company in 2001 and was listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), and later on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).
On the 27th of April 2007, Zenith Bank Plc became the first Nigerian bank in 25 years to be licensed by the UK Financial Services Authority (FSA), giving rise to Zenith Bank UK Limited.
Cryptocurrency
Cardano running on hot steam, bounces above $1 mark
Cardano at the time of writing this report was trading at $1.047324, up 20.35% on the day.
Cardano, the sixth most valuable crypto is enjoying impressive gains amid record-buying pressure from crypto investors.
At the time of writing this report, Cardano was trading at $1.047324, up 20.35% on the day. It was the digital currency’s biggest one-day percentage gain since February 20, 2021.
Such appreciation sighted in the fast-rising crypto asset, pushed Cardano’s market value to $32.38 billion, or 2.10% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was pegged at $35 million.
READ: Cardano flying on a record high amid top American singer’s buy
Cardano had traded in a range of $0.899630 to $1.047324 for the day.
Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 21.56%. The volume of Cardano traded for the day at the time of writing, was $10.583078 billion or 4.48% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies.
It has traded in a range of $0.8115 to $1.1971 in the past 7 days.
Highly revered crypto analyst/trader, Michaël van de Poppe also recommended the fast-rising crypto asset.
READ: Bitcoin more valuable than any global bank
In a video (titled “Cardano Breaks $1 But $10 Is Possible In This Bull Cycle! Here’s Why!”) released recently the crypto pundit told his followers on Youtube channel that:
“Cardano going towards $10 is not that weird to calculate from here, especially given the fact, and I’ve been saying this in the past week multiple times, especially given the fact that Cardano and mostly all the Bitcoin pairs are just barely waking up. So there’s still much more to gain for the Bitcoin pairs.”
- Cardano (ADA) lately has been tipped to outperform, on the bias that it is headed towards its smart contract launch last month, leading to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano in 2021.
- This means that more developers will see it as an attractive medium for building their desired apps.
