Market Views
Zenith Bank’s stellar earnings pause bearish trend at Nigerian bourse
Zenith Bank had earlier released its audited financial year 2020 results showing impressive growth on the back of a stellar Q4 outing.
The Nigerian bourse ended the second trading session slightly positive amid impressive gains from Zenith Bank. The All Share Index improved by 0.03% to 40,164.86 index points. Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -0.26% and N21.01 trillion respectively.
A total volume of 337.9 million units of shares, valued at N3.84billion exchanged hands in 4,164 deals.
The most traded stocks by volume were FBNH (64.58 million units), ZENITHBANK (52.67 million units), TRANSCORP (41.98 million units) and while ZENITHBANK (N1.34 billion), FBNH (N471.80 million) and UBA (N128.22 million) topped the value chart.
AIICO (+7.14%) led the gainer’s chart today, while SUNUASSUR (-9.88%) was the top loser. However, the market breadth index was negative with 16 gainers against 24 losers.
Top gainers
- AIICO up 7.14% to close at N1.2
- LIVESTOCK up 7.14% to close at N2.25
- FLOURMILL up 6.16% to close at N31
- ZENITHBANK up 4.84% to close at N26
- CUTIX up 4.65% to close at N2.25
Top losers
- SUNUASSUR down 9.88% to close at N0.73
- LASACO down 9.87% to close at N1.37
- AFRIPRUD down 9.85% to close at N5.95
- ABCTRANS down 8.57% to close at N0.32
- UPL down 8.53% to close at N1.18
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended Tuesday’s trading session on a slightly positive note amid stellar performance for Nigeria’s top tier-1 bank.
- Zenith bank, some hours ago had earlier released its audited financial year 2020 results showing impressive growth on the back of a stellar Q4 outing.
- In FY’20, the tier1 bank recorded a 10.4% YoY jump in profit after tax to N230.6 billion (vs N211.6 billion expected).
That being said, the Nigerian Stock Exchange consumer goods and insurance indices fell by 1.61% and 0.92% respectively. On the flip side, the NSE banking index closed as the lone gainer, up by 1.68%, while the industrial and energy indexes remained unchanged.
Nairametrics recommends you seek the advice of a stockbroker amid price volatility presently prevailing at medium and low capitalized stocks.
Market Views
Rising bond yields expected to add pressure on Nigerian and U.S stock markets
The latest outcome of the Nigerian Treasury Bill auction points towards yield elevation in the short term.
The Nigerian stock market ended the past week cumulatively on a bearish note.
The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.63% and 0.61% to close the week at 40,186.70 index points and N21.026 trillion respectively.
Local investors are currently hunting for greater returns on investment thus increasingly selling off their equity positions and plowing the proceeds in fixed income instruments at a time majority of companies’ earnings reports for 2020 are yet to be issued.
READ: Dangote, Zenith Bank, Champion plunge, Nigerian stock investors lose N112 billion
The latest outcome of the Nigerian Treasury Bill auction points towards yield elevation in the short term.
The most recent data retrieved from CardinalStone Research revealed benchmark yields advanced by an average of 10 basis points.
The overnight and open buyback rates rose by c.17.00% apiece to 20.50% and 20.00% respectively, following the retail FX auction conducted last Friday alongside OMO and bond auction settlements.
Also, the sentiment seems to have reversed given the mixed signal from the fixed income market that yields may begin to rise faster-than-anticipated after the outcome of the last OMO and NTB auctions conducted by the CBN,” said Abiodun Keripe, Managing Director, Afrinvest Research.
READ: Industrial index down by 0.72%, as shares of BUA Cement, Beta Glas, Cutix decline
On the foreign side, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the same prevailing conditions weighing hard on the world’s biggest and most liquid stock market. He buttressed more on rising U.S Treasury yields, an arch-enemy to U.S stocks, as investors switch their attention momentarily to the bond market;
“US equities were weaker Friday while US 10-year yields rose a further 4bps to 1.34%. Those moves were capping off the overriding trend in markets last week: growing concerns about inflation risks pushing nominal bond yields higher and weighing on the equity rally.
READ: This US stock gained 185% since we selected it
“The Biden administration continues to stay on message stressing Congress’s need to pass a significant fiscal package downplaying recent more robust economic data as its full-throttle as a package exceeding US$1.9 trillion heads for a House vote this week in a fast and furious attempt to get the US back to full employment next year.
“The unprecedented and highly stimulatory policy is an attempt to exceed one million jobs a month from April to September. Still, it underscores the narrower timeline from easing to tightening than post-GFC. And suggest taper tantrum fears are understandable even if severe inflation is still a 2022 issue,” Innes said.
What to expect: That being said, timing is still everything. The next leg of the reflation will have to be carried more and more by a continued recovery in economic growth, as fiscal and monetary stimulus gets increasingly packed into the prices of global equities.
Market Views
Investors are dumping Google, Amazon and Facebook for Caterpillar, Airline Stocks
Stock traders momentarily increased their selling pressures on technology shares that have rallied through COVID-19 and rotated into cyclical stocks.
Major investors reduced their holding on stocks popularly referred to stay-at-home stocks amid falling COVID-19 caseloads globally.
The stay-at-home stocks which include Facebook, Alphabet’s Google, Microsoft, and Netflix fell in a trend seen for most of the week. Amazon.com, the world’s most valuable online retail company also dropped in value, as investors sold these growth stocks that have done incredibly well since last March.
The global number of new COVID-19 cases has plunged by 16% over the past week, the World Health Organization recently revealed.
READ: Red Monday: Investors lose $2 billion trading crypto
Stock traders momentarily increased their selling pressures on technology shares that have rallied through COVID-19 and rotated into cyclical stocks set to benefit from record demand once the COVID-19 pandemic is curbed to the barest minimum.
- Industrials led rising sectors in the S&P 500 at the most recent trading session spurred by a 9.9% surge in Deere & Co and Caterpillar 5.0% surge to an all-time peak of $211.40 a share. Financials, materials, and energy, along with industrials, rose more than 1%.
- The S&P 1500 airlines index jumped 3.5%, with post-pandemic travel in focus.
- When the world’s largest economy is roaring, usually industrial-based stocks like Caterpillar Deere & Co. do well, but when America’s economy weakens investors get less attracted to them.
READ: Crypto traders suffer heavy losses of $639 million within a day
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on macros investors are keying into amid rising inflation.
“US stocks struggled and rebounded into the close, but the reflation rotation has given way to the heated debates around US rates for most of the day.
“Stocks are at the brink of moving from the sweet zone into the danger zone as the US Fed rate hikes start nudging towards 2022 and the taper tantrum drum keeps beating in the distance.
“With large-scale stimulus amid recovery from the Covid-19 shock, investor attention has focused on potential impacts from rising rates and inflation.
READ: Bitcoin produces 94,000 millionaires
Bottom line: Stock traders are reducing their positions in these growth stocks, on COVID-19 caseloads receding, as global investors are fully aware the best offense is a good defense by taking your foot off the gas pedal at these tech stocks as the most straightforward function of damage control.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- 2020 FY: Zenith Bank post N230.6 billion profit after tax
Zenith Bank Plc released its […]
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]