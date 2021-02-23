Business
Reps say implementation of capital projects must be result-oriented
The House of Reps has called on the FG to ensure the implementation of capital projects contained in the 2020 budget.
The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to ensure that the extension for implementation of capital projects in the 2020 budget is matched by visible and identifiable results.
This was disclosed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, during the visit of the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, to the National Assembly on Monday.
The Speaker described the level of implementation of the 2020 budget as the highest recorded since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.
He said, “The extension for implemntation of capital projects in the 2020 budget must be matched by visible and identifiable results needed to achieve quantifiable development and growth.
“Let me commend the minister and her team for the level of implementation throughout last year. It was really high, probably the highest we have seen in a long time; if not in history, in recent times, but we wanted to achieve a hundred per cent and we are on the same page.”
According to him, “We are basically trying to make sure social development and growth for the country are achieved optimally.
“It’s not a usual thing to extend the life of your budget – a budget is supposed to be for a year. So, if we do that which is not the norm, we expect there’ll be a result, and it will not just be an extension for the sake of it. There’ll be visible, identifiable results,” the Speaker added.
Briefing the lawmakers on the performance of the 2020 budget, the Finance Minister said that the Federal Government retained revenue was N3.94 trillion which represents 73% of the target for the year.
What you should know
- The Federal Government’s share of the oil revenue was N1.5 trillion which represents 157% performance over and above the prorated target for 2020.
- This is because the crude oil price performed better than the 28 dollars per barrel that it had projected.
- The collection was 1.28million barrels per day representing 79 per cent performance of the revised target.
- Company income tax performed at 82 per cent and 68 per cent respectively of the target for the year.
Customs revenue performance was 79 per cent. Other revenue, which includes Independent Revenue, was budgeted at N993.73 billion. The performance was N519.36 billion.
“Considering the challenges of the year, this is a reasonably good performance, in fact, this performance is higher than several previous years backwards.
“At the close of the year, we had released 89 per cent of the capital budget, and what we rolled over was only the un-utilized portion of the budget and it is that un-utilized portion that we are now tracking the performance and that by the end of January, performance of in-utilized portion is about 30%,” Ahmed stated.
Broadcasting Code: Minister directs television stations to deploy sign language interpreters
The Minister of Information has directed TV stations to deploy sign language interpreters on their major news bulletin.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has directed the National Broadcasting Commission to implement the Broadcasting Code provision that mandates television stations to deploy sign language interpreters on their major news bulletin, for the benefit of persons living with disability.
The Minister disclosed this on Monday when he received executives of the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities in Abuja.
“I have also directed, within my ministry most importantly, the issue of television stations having sign language interpreters and by tomorrow, I can assure you that a directive will go out to television stations pointing their attention to the relevant provisions of the Broadcasting Code. I am sure that in a few weeks time, you will begin to see the difference,” Lai Mohammed said.
The Minister added that the Ministry would work with the Centre in the implementation of Section Two of the Discrimination Against Persons With Disability (Prohibition) Act to promote awareness regarding the rights, respect and dignity of persons with disabilities.
Mohammed cited President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to persons living with disability with the signing of the Discrimination Against Persons With Disability (Prohibition) Act into law and operationalizing it through the establishment of the National Commission for Persons with Disability.
The Executive Director of the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities, Mr. David Anyaele called on government ministries, departments and agencies to comply with the Discrimination Against Persons With Disability (Prohibition) Act and urged them to reserve at least 5% of employment opportunities for persons living with disability.
In case you missed it
- Recall Nairametrics reported that President Buhari assented to the Disability Bill and also inaugurated a National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.
- At the unveiling ceremony of the revised National Broadcasting Code by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the Federal Government on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, announced the increase of fine for hate speech from N500 to N5 million.
Recession: Senate attributes recovery to it’s cordial relationship with Executive
The cordial Executive-Legislature relationship is said to be one of the factors responsible for Nigeria’s quick exit from recession.
The National Assembly has attributed the recent growth of Nigeria’s economy and its quick exit from recession to the “cordial and harmonious” relationship between the Executive and National Assembly.
This was disclosed by the Senate in a statement issued by Ezrel Tabiowo, Special Assistant (Press) to President of the Senate, and seen by Nairametrics.
The statement was issued after the leadership of the National Assembly met the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, and her team to appraise the performance of the capital component of the 2020 budget which is expected to run till the end of March this year.
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, explained that the meeting was specifically for the principal officers of the National Assembly to interact with the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning on the continued implementation of the 2020 capital budget.
He said, “It is important that we interact with the ministry of finance to know how far we have gone with implementation. The cordial and harmonious relationship between the Executive and National Assembly was largely responsible for the recent growth in the nation’s economy and Nigeria’s quick exit from recession.
“Let me congratulate the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Legislature and the Executive arm of government for getting it right by first passing the budget at the right time by the National Assembly.
“The President’s assent to the budget at the right time, and of course, the Ministry of Finance for having to implement the budget as done remarkably well so far, that today our economy has shown significant improvement and we are technically out of recession.
“Our economy has grown – the Gross Domestic Product – by 0.1 per cent and that is remarkable. I want to take this opportunity to tell everyone who cares to listen that this is the dividend of the National Assembly passing the budget before the end of the year.
“That is to say that the implementation of the budget from January to December, gives you this kind of dividend, and of course the harmony that exists in ensuring that Nigerians always first, and Nigeria remains the focus of both the National Assembly and Executive arm of government.”
According to him, the legislators’ intention was to ensure that by 31st March, the implementation of the 2020 capital budget or the extension would have been completed, and it would have achieved 100% implementation.
In case you missed it: Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.11% (year-on-year) in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing the first positive quarterly growth in the last three quarters.
