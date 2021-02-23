Connect with us
Ican
IZIKJON
Polaris bank
Binance
Esetech
Patricia
Fidelity ads
Stallion ads
Energy

LPG: Nigerians paid more to refill 12.5kg gas cylinders in January 2021

In January 2021, consumers paid more for refilling 12.5kg of LPG than they did in December 2020.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Prices of Kerosene, Cooking Gas and Diesel

The National Bureau for Statistics (NBS) report for January 2021 shows that consumers paid more for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) than they did in December 2020.

According to the report, the average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 0.56% in January 2021 compared to the month of December 2020 but decreased by 0.06% compared to January 2020.

The average cost of refilling the 12.5kg gas cylinder increased from N4,154.28 in December 2020 to N4,177.55 in January 2021.

Consumers in Cross River (N4,791.67), Sokoto (N4,753.42) and Akwa Ibom (N4,614.49) paid the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas), while consumers in Kaduna (N3,291.19), Zamfara (N3,565.83) and Niger (N3,675.00) paid the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were

Other Key highlights

  • Average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by – 0.04% month-on-month and by -3.47% year-on-year to N1,949.02 in January 2021 from N1,949.75 in December 2020.
  • Consumers in Bauchi (N2,480.00), Adamawa (N2,450.00) and Borno (N2,394.34) paid the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas).
  • While consumers in Enugu (N1,620.00), Ebonyi (N1,707.12) and Osun (N1,718.18) paid the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas).

What you should know

There seems to be a renewed increase in the use of LPG both in the rural and urban areas, as an alternative to firewood and kerosene for cooking

In December 2020 as well, consumers paid more for refilling same 12.5kg of LPG than they did in November 2020.

In all Nairametrics reports, it has always been highlighted the need for government to make the product much more affordable to reduce the ensuing high cost of living for most Nigerians.

Johnson is a risk management professional and banker with unbridled passion for research and writing. He graduated top of the class with B.sc Statistics from the University of Nigeria and an MBA degree with specialization in Finance from Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma, with fellowships from the Association of Enterprise Risk management Professionals(FERP) and Institute of Credit and Collections management of Nigeria (FICCM). He is currently pursuing his PhD in Risk management in one of the top-rated universities in the UK.

