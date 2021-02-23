Diageo appoints Tom Shropshire as Secretary ahead of Siobhan Moriarty’s retirement

Diageo Plc, the parent company of Guinness Nigeria plc has disclosed that Tom Shropshire has been appointed to replace Siobhán Moriarty as the General Counsel & Secretary of the Company.

The company which ranks as one of the largest producers of spirits and beers made the disclosure in a press release published on its website.

According to the information contained in the press statement, Siobhán Moriarty who became the Company’s General Counsel in 2013, and thereafter taking up a combined role of General Counsel & Company Secretary in 2018 is set to retire in September.

Moriarty is globally recognized for her leadership role in the company through her valuable contribution to Diageo’s long-term performance, this earned her spots in the Financial Times list of top 20 global General Counsel, and also 2017 and 2018 FT and HERoes Champions of Women in Business lists.

Shropshire is a recognised expert in corporate sustainability and has worked extensively with the United Nations Global Compact. He is also a trustee of Comic Relief and has been named one of the leading minority ethnic executives in the US and UK by EMpower and The Financial Times.

What they are saying

Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive, Diageo, said: “I am delighted to welcome Tom to Diageo. His leadership and wealth of experience in corporate advisory, M&A and capital markets, along with his passion and advocacy for sustainability, inclusion and diversity, will make him a great asset for our Executive team and Board.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Siobhán’s outstanding contribution to Diageo ever since the creation of the company in 1997. She has expertly led our legal function, supporting the transformation of the company with her strong sense of purpose and professionalism.”

The outgoing General Counsel & Company Secretary of the company, Siobhán Moriarty, in her statement said, “I have had a wonderful career at Diageo, supported by a great team. I wish Tom every success as he joins the company.”