Why Digital Signage is a perfect marketing tool for your business in 2021?
Why has digital signage been regarded as a perfect marketing tool for most businesses in 2021?
If you want to practice smart marketing, you must make the best investment of precious advertising dollars on activities with high visibility to the general public. While you are thinking of what strategy to go with, consider how you could be benefiting from digital signage solutions. Remember, shopping habits are not like they used to be a couple of years ago. They have tremendously changed, and now most consumers are technology-oriented and quite sophisticated. When a buyer is interested in making a new purchase or searching for the best deal in the market, they rely heavily on digital content before deciding.
Digital content is the latest revolution in the business world and determines where people choose to shop and what to buy. As a smart business owner, you need to go with the current trend and find an effective way of communicating with your customers. Software solutions, like, for instance, Look Digital Signage will definitely help you with this task. It is a solution that allows your business to share with your target audience, engaging them in the most interactive way possible. But why has digital signage been regarded as a perfect marketing tool for most businesses in 2021? This is why:
Attention-grabbing displays
Digital signage is well-known for its displays, and the more visual you are, the better your marketing efforts will be. What is more, digital signage allows customization and there is a high chance that the message will reach the target audience. It is a digital interface that can influence customer behavior by developing unique content that catch various customers’ attention. It is the best solution for creating attention-grabbing displays that showcase your brands or services to the public, which eventually drives sales and improves your profit margin.
You can change your broadcasting within a moment’s notice
One thing that makes digital signage a perfect marketing tool is the ability to control your broadcasting in various spots. You can change all of them at the same time from one remote location. If your business wants to advertise a new product or announce an upcoming sale, all you need is a new ad, and it will be displayed across all your locations at the same time. This is crucial for branding purposes since whatever is offered at a particular store should be the same as the rest.
Provides interactivity
Your displays can be linked to interactive content with digital signage, which provides a memorable experience to your target audience. Having interactive content is a significant boost for any business as it reduces perceived wait times and is the best for linking a positive message with the brand. It is one way of letting the public associate with your products or services and let them feel part of what you are trying to do.
Attracts attention from passersby
The good thing with digital signage is that it is not limited to the in-store experience. You can also design displays that attract passersby who may have otherwise never shopped with you or known about your existence in the first place. You might think that any display will always attract attention, but it is quite different when using digital signage. This solution has a compelling advantage since it uses motion. It does not use static signs like other displays. The trick is that unexpected changes in direction trigger specific responses. Take nothing away from other displays because the movement is enough to attract attention and still influence people to move towards it if manipulated in a particular way.
It is affordable
Using digital signage solutions can help your business reduce the cost of traditional campaigns by letting you save money on printing, distribution and waste materials that will not be useful when the promotion is over. You can also use your digital signage solution as an additional revenue stream by selling advertising space to brands that complement your operations. Digital signage provides a guaranteed solution to improve the look of your business. Appearance has a positive implication to your performance. Your location will look more modern, technically-savvy and more professional than ever before. You will capture your audience’s attention more effectively and empower your customers to make informed decisions in your favor.
Covid-19 vaccine distribution and the Konga option
When the COVID-19 vaccine comes, how will it be put into the arms of an estimated 170 million Nigerians who need it?
The business side of the Pandemic? Covid-19 is transforming itself from the ‘Bad, the Ugly and the Good’ – into the Business-of Things. This is within the background of the arrival of several types of Covid-19 Vaccines around the world, many weeks ago. Indeed, the epicenter of global challenges and business opportunities has moved from the ugly pandemic scenario of 2019-2020 to the commercial business of Covid-19 vaccine implementation ecosystem.
All over the world, business leaders and policymakers leverage on condensed real-time data and information to achieve trustworthy entrepreneurial business opportunities, values, and equitable corporate governance for sustainable trade and business assurances – going forward to Covid-19 version 2.0.
Emerging research outcome from the analysis of content and thought-process of vision-bearers, investors, innovative people, business analysts is fostering a new evidence-based and real-time business model. This model is energized by Covid-19 version 2.0, with a different type of condensed challenges. The new challenge is returning the world to the routine of normal way of life.
Therefore, what do we do when the vaccines arrive in Nigeria?
Implementing a national vaccination rollout plan is not a child’s play. It demands a colossal high-level logistics know-how and high-end professional skillsets at all levels of the rollout spectrum.
When will the pandemic end? Seriously speaking, no one knows. Some forecast estimated 2023, 2026 and some beyond those dates. The focus of this piece is to ensure that Africa is not left out of the big-pie and disconnected from the post-pandemic business network. Rather, African businesses should explore and gain real-time business insights, benefits and profitability assurances from the value chains of the vaccine-propelled global commerce.
The challenges in implementing the Vaccine-to-the-Arm project comes with its complexities of risk factors and requires seamlessly connected business-chain logistics and distribution networks for effective delivery. Some call it e-Commerce task systems, others call it superlative e-platform. Anticipating the challenges which the COVID-19 vaccine distribution pose to Nigeria and Africa means we seriously need experienced organisations to deliver our vaccine. Luckily, research shows that Nigeria has reliable inter-connected combinations of all the above.
One out of the mega-pack is the Konga Group.
Effective implementation model has shown that no one company has the capacity and capabilities to effectively implement the COVID-19 vaccination challenge. The most effective working model is what is classified as ‘Collaborative Resilience’. A common operating model of COVID-19-vaccine delivery, shown in the interactive graphics from McKinsey and Co, below, clearly demonstrates the complexity of the task at hand. Essentially, the interactive is a qualitative risk map, showing the many stages of vaccine deployment and highlighting areas of potential failure as one party interacts with another. A breakdown at any point in the deployment process can set off a cascade, shutting down the entire operation!
Today, Konga has become one of the acclaimed global digital brands in a class of its own – navigating the mega-business world at 360 degrees. I found this truth after many months of conventional e-business research – with particular focus on Nigeria and Africa’s e-Commerce space. Konga commands the nationwide reach with its own quality infrastructure, digital logistics and tracking technologies for last-mile delivery.
When the COVID-19 vaccine comes, how will it be put into the arms of an estimated 170 million Nigerians who need it? How will the logistics be provided and who will manage the implementation logistics? Who has the best infrastructure and experienced manpower to secure and deliver the best result, similar to the INEC electioneering challenges and experiences of 2014 and 2009?
Lessons learned suggest that the Covid-19 pandemic has become the greatest challenge faced by humanity in the last 100 years to date. It reveals that many nations are still deficient in developing and managing critical information and logistic infrastructures (CILI) at real-time levels. This is primarily due to our collective ignorance in understanding the work-around of the digital connectedness of our world, the imperatives of networked data efficiency, infrastructure and information systems. In effect, many millions of the world’s citizens have been sent to their untimely death. Regrettably, many citizens will still die if the arrival, distribution, and vaccination of the vaccines is ignorantly managed by inexperienced entities, poor infrastructure and logistics. Truth is, there would be points of failure and our primary goal is to reduce the points of failure.
Here is my take: First, the bad news:- COVID-19 pandemic has hit semiconductor chips manufacturing industry very hard. This situation is expected to worsen as companies battle for supplies of the critical parts. According to AlixPartners, the shortage will cut $60.6 billion in revenue from the global automotive and associated industries this year. The broader implication is that most business survival is evolving collaborative model of survival. Considering the fact that, the world will need to deliver about 6 x 2 billion doses of vaccine into the arms of the targeted six billion of the global human population of 7.3billion people, and that Nigeria’s share of the task would require her to deliver about 160 x 2million (or 320million vaccines to the arms of 160 million eligible Nigerians), we must be on top of the game.
Point-to-point Data communications efficiency is not only imperative but mandatory to augment efficiency. The biggest challenge in responding to the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccines resides in its logistics know-how, storage, distribution systems safety, communications logistics and security know-how. The Federal Government is therefore advised, apart from landing the vaccines and related operational apparatus into the country, to draw up a national rollout strategic plan, commission experienced logistics e-Commerce company like Konga.com group, with its own nationwide quality infrastructure, digital logistics and tracking technologies with performance assurances to ensure that the expected collateral damages are eliminated and/or reduced to the barest minimum.
Vaccine delivery, storage and distribution come with high-end safety and logistic issues. Reliable data analysis reveals that the Covid-19 vaccine procurement and distribution assignment should be classified as a national emergency challenge. The assignment is required to be handled with care and professional ability. Therefore, before the anticipated COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Nigeria, indigenous experienced logistic companies with track records similar to/or better than that applied to deliver the 2014 and 2010 INEC national election mission should be consulted and signed on to ensure quality performance.
Konga remains our best indigenous e-Commerce logistics company, comparable in facility management, infrastructure and top-skill professional project management. Not only that, amongst others:
- They possess the cognate experience and ingenuity for success
- With our climatic conditions, Konga Group has the capability and can in few days create vaccine storage capacity and commensurate transportation logistics to deliver the strategic imperatives
- Records show that Konga has digital 360 Blockchain-enabled warehouses with 24/7 uninterrupted power supply and Interstate Tier 3 Level security monitoring/tracking system
- Also, her AI-controlled warehousing inventory systems should be prioritized in the decision-making process. Fake vaccine and syringes control monitoring system is essential
- Internet of Things (IoT) alarm-based embedded time clock would be installed in all vaccine delivery packages to monitor date of expiration of each vaccine pack and syringes
After exploring the Oracle side-of-things, I have become deeply aware of the fact that the nation is really fighting a war with an invisible enemy. Alarmed on the above challenges and how to conquer them, I turned to the grapevine for the most efficient smart and dependable solutions providers. From all the nooks and crannies, the consensus is that the most experienced tech platforms accredited with high-breed global standard performance should be listed to handle and deliver the required services. Especially those who were responsible for delivering superlative end-to-end services to INEC, during the elections, when procurement, logistic and delivery were the hallmark of success.
With this, the vaccine implementation experience in Nigeria will undoubtedly benefit the rest of Africa.
Written by Dr. B. B Usman, a Business Analyst
Kobobid’s kobo auctions – Nigeria’s answer to penny auctions
Kobobid is all set to continue to deliver big wins and quality products into the future.
Penny auctions offer your favorite gadgets at unexpected prices. But, in Nigeria, the general discourse has been around the quality and legitimacy of the items, and also the process of the auctions. Kobobid, a novel fast-paced bidding platform, that has recently launched its own spin on penny auctions, known as “kobo auctions”, is here to clear the air.
In the current Nigerian economy, where the need to budget is greater than ever, penny auctions provide an incredible appeal precisely because of their unbelievable product prices. And whether as a harmless form of retail entertainment or grabbing mouth-watering deals, they are growing increasingly popular.
When you think of online auctions, eBay probably immediately springs to mind. While they’re an undisputed industry leader in the online auction sphere globally, hundreds of penny auction websites now populate the Web, and they all work very differently than more conventional online auctions, especially in Nigeria. The downside is that most of these penny auctions platforms have been unable to stay afloat in their industry.
Kobobid is the aftermath of the shortcomings of penny auctions in Nigeria. The platform marries all the pros of penny auctions, in addition to providing other features that bear our local touches and are relatable to our society and economy. It was created to accommodate the wide variety of needs of consumers by giving them access to top shelf items at greatly discounted prices.
The start-up is looking to transform the negative image of too-cheap-to-be-true penny auctions, and change the way people shop online with their brand new, factory-sealed products in its timed online auctions. Items on these auctions generally sell for 60%-70% below their retail price. To participate, users sign up for a free account and follow the swift process it takes to start bidding, including purchasing a ‘BidPack’ which is their bidding tool.
During auctions, each bid placed by a user counts as one kobo and adds 10 seconds to the timer. The last person to bid on the item before the timer runs out wins and only pays the accumulated price from the bids for the item.
To further establish their legitimacy, Kobobid incorporates a ‘buy it now’ feature to its auctions which allows users purchase items after placing only one bid on that specific item. This feature allows users to subtract the value of the bids they’ve spent on the item from its retail value and only pay the difference, sometimes with a bonus discount. So, for example, if you’ve spent 10 bids on an item that costs 10,000 naira on Kobobid and you decide to still buy the item after losing the auction, you’d only pay N9,000 for that item.
Suffice to say, there are many ways to win on kobobid.com. It is thus a fantastic alternative to traditional e-commerce, because if you’re bidding for something you want to buy anyway, the best case scenario is you win it at a huge discount, and the ‘worst case’ is you get it at close to retail price.
Additionally, Kobobid aims to elevate the possibilities for penny auctions by incorporating elements of gamification and widening its scope of available products by giving customers the ability to choose from a list of possible benefits in a single auction either through winning or using the “Buy it Now” feature.
The history of penny auction in Nigeria has been mostly obscure but more recently chequered. Kobobid looks forward to building a transparent and scalable penny auction model and growing it into a larger, more comprehensive e-commerce site where customers can enjoy an alternative method of shopping for their favourite products.
Now much more than just a penny auction site, Kobobid is all set to continue to deliver big wins and quality products into the future.
