Commodities
Nigeria’s major export, crude oil posts yearly high
Brent crude futures closed at $62.43 after rising to an intra-daily session high of $62.83, the highest price level since Jan. 22, 2020
Oil prices recorded impressive gains at the last trading session of the week.
Oil prices settled at their highest levels in more than a year on hopes a U.S. stimulus deal will boost the energy demand coupled with strong compliance in output cuts by OPEC+.
Brent crude futures closed at $62.43 after rising to an intra-daily session high of $62.83, the highest price level since Jan. 22, 2020.
READ: Nigeria’s Qua Iboe crude exports resume as ExxonMobil lifts force majeure
West Texas Intermediate printed a weekly gain of about 4.7% while Brent crude rallied by 5.3% on the week.
Oil traders are virtually going long on macros that show U.S. President Joe Biden is pushing hard for approval of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan to bolster economic growth and help millions of its unemployed citizens.
Oil prices are also printing yearly high attributed partly to production curbs from the Saudis’ and leading oil producers, as they try as much possible in supporting prices weakened by the ravaging COVID-19 virus that keeps disrupting the global economy
READ: Oil prices stay firm after reaching highest point in more than 11 months
What you must know: Brent crude is the leading global benchmark for Atlantic basin crude oils. The international benchmark is used to set the price of crude oil for about two-thirds of the world’s traded crude oil, including Nigeria’s crude (Bonny Light, Brass River, Qua Iboe, etc.).
- About 90% of Nigeria’s export earnings coming from crude oil and about 60% of the Federal government revenue is gotten from oil.
- The importance of crude oil can’t be ignored; it is used mainly in fueling aircraft, vehicles, and trucks that facilitate economic lifestyles and activities in the modern world.
- Derivatives from refined crude are used in the production of polymers, as well as the production of waxes, tars asphalts, and lubricants.
READ: IMF explains why economic diversification is important to Nigeria
However, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics said that it could weigh on oil prices after pulling back some of its gains at Wednesday and Thursday’s trading session;
“After two downward corrections from Brent’s mid $61’s on two consecutive days, it suggests the markets got positioned a bit peaky especially after the IEA delivered a reality check and revised down its global oil demand forecast for 2021 and warned the market recovery is fragile.
“There might be a growing sense that commentary and analysis got slightly too far over its skis as the price corrects upwards even though the data does not suggest a significant change in the near-term outlook. As such the IEA release provided the market with a vital sensibility check.”
What to expect: Oil traders for the midterm will focus their attention on the March 4 OPEC+ meeting as a risk to the current view at a time energy experts expect Saudi Arabia’s unilateral Feb/Mar cuts to be rolled back.
Commodities
Oil prices drop on poor energy demand outlook
Brent crude futures dropped 0.6% at $60.80 a barrel having dropped 0.50% on Thursday.
Oil prices drifted lower at the last trading session of the week. Oil traders are currently going short after OPEC cut its demand forecast and the International Energy Agency said the market was still overloaded with energy supplies.
At the time of writing this report, Brent crude futures dropped 0.6% at $60.80 a barrel having dropped 0.50% on Thursday. West Texas Intermediate futures plunged by 0.6% at $57.88 a barrel, after falling by 0.8% on Thursday.
Both global oil benchmarks closed on Wednesday at their highest levels in more than 11 months after a nearly record-setting run of consecutive daily gains
READ: Oil prices tumble on fears of global economic recovery
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on prevailing fundamentals weighing on oil prices.
“After two downward corrections from Brent’s mid $61’s on two consecutive days, it suggests the markets got positioned a bit peaky especially after the IEA delivered a reality check and revised down its global oil demand forecast for 2021 and warned the market recovery is fragile.
“The oil market is a very sentiment-driven beast.
READ: Oil prices tumble on fears that energy demand is dropping
“There might be a growing sense that commentary and analysis got slightly too far over its skis as the price corrects upwards even though the data does not suggest a significant change in the near-term outlook. As such the IEA release provided the market with a vital sensibility check.”
Bottom Line; Energy experts anticipate it will be critical for OPEC+ to put political differences aside and remain focused on delivering the coordinated action that the market needs.
Commodities
Gold prices post gains on $1.9 trillion stimulus program
Gold traders are going long after Biden shrugged off warnings that the economy may overheat as a result of the $1.9 trillion stimulus deal
Gold prices advanced at the mid-week trading session.
Gold traders are going long as reports reveal US President Joe Biden shrugged off warnings that the economy may overheat as a result of the $1.9 trillion stimulus deal.
At the time of drafting this report, Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,840.73 an ounce in London.
The U.S president backed a proposal for quicker phase-outs of planned $1,400 stimulus checks, reducing the overall handout.
READ: Gold rebounds strongly amid COVID-19 crisis
Quick Fact: It’s key to note that the precious metal typically moves in the opposite direction from the U.S dollar. Humans are emotionally and physically drawn to gold. It provides a significant store of value. Global Investors buy gold mainly to hedge against inflation.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi gave key insights on why gold prices are picking up gas amid the weaker dollar in play
READ: Gold’s appeal up thanks to a weaker U.S dollar
“One week after “US exceptionalism” became the trade of the week, “USD weakness” has seemingly regained its pre-eminence.
“I would expect the US dollar sell-off to diminish somewhat today as one potential hurdle for USD bears is tonight’s US CPI. It’s a well-known fact that economist forecasts are worst at turning points because complex models need time to be tuned to handle the regime.”
Bottom Line: The precious metal is trading higher after macros revealed poor showings in Non-farm payroll at the world’s largest economy coupled with a weaker US dollar impulse.
