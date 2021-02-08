Paid Content
Benefits of having Retirement Savings Account early
At Premium Pensions, we take pride in helping various people plan their finances and prepare for retirement.
We interviewed different people and asked them if they had a Pension account. Most people that didn’t had a similar answer: their salaries were too small to make contributions for a pension fund.
This was interesting because this train of thought isn’t only restricted to a dozen people. A lot of people feel this way about pension contributions.
When they think about retirement and the amount that they would need to be comfortable enough, it always seems large and intimidating. So instead of tackling the issue, they decide to shy away from it. Usually, their next response is when I get a better job. That way they can make much more substantial contributions than small amounts.
If this sounds like you, then you need to change the narrative. The more time you delay, the more money you’re eating without even knowing it.
Think of your retirement as a marathon and not a sprint. It could be 20, 30 or even 40 years before you plan to retire. That time length is what you need to take advantage of.
How Compound Interest Works
It has been said countless times that money grows money and one of the proofs of that is compound interest.
Albert Einstein once defined compound interest as the eighth wonder of the world and that is coming from a renowned scientist. Compound interest is simply the interest you earn in addition to interest earned from your savings.
It works by accumulating money over a long period without touching the sum. Instead of paying out the interest on your savings, the interest is reinvested with the initial sum.
With this, even little contributions can lead up to huge amounts over a long period.
If that seems complicated, here’s a practical example of how important compound interest can affect your pension fund depending on how early you start.
Let’s say you contributed N10,000 every month to your pension fund with a 10% interest rate that compounds annually. At the end of the first 10 years, that would be N29,900 which seems like a small amount.
But let’s assume that you put the same N10,000 for 30 years, that same amount would gross 219 Million. This is only a rough estimate, not taking into consideration that the initial monthly sum may increase (due to promotions you might have or salary increase in successive years). That’s no small amount for a contribution of 10,000 per month.
Since this is only an example, the rate of returns can vary depending on how your pension fund is managed.
You might be thinking, ‘I still have more than enough time. I will simply invest a higher amount at a later time in life. Even if you do, think of all that money that would have compounded, but is now lost because you delayed.
Following the same example that we used earlier, assuming you did contribute N40,000, a much higher sum, every month when you turned fifty. In 10 years, that initial sum would have amounted to N119,620. An amount much lower in comparison to the first.
This is the power of compound interest. Time is one of your greatest assets. That’s why you can’t afford to waste it.
Any delay will cost you a lot more
If you planned to hold off till you’re ready to contribute large amounts. Doing that will cost you a lot more. This is why you need to start regardless of your income.
Choosing the right Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) is also vital. You must choose the right PFA with experienced pension fund managers that will provide you with the best value for your contributions. This is because they make investment decisions that determine how well your pension fund performs.
If you already have a retirement savings account, but you feel you are not getting the value that you should, then you should make a switch to another Pension Fund Administrator. You can read this guide for a better understanding of the importance of switching to the right PFA.
Make the Switch now
If you already have a retirement savings account, but you feel you are not getting the value that you should, then you should make the switch to Premium Pension, To make the switch, click https://datarecapture.premiumpension.com/expressinterest/Home/PPLProspect
You can also call 09 461 5700-4 to make the switch. A customer care representative will aid you in the transition.
Loanspot Nigeria launches its Digital Loan Products
The platform is inviting visitors to explore its new digital products designed to cater for consumer loans and SME loans.
Loanspot is a leading credit and loans content platform that focuses on consistent education and information on loans and credit industry. With the current economic situation in the country, the platform has constantly informed the public on ways to go about getting a loan in Nigeria and leveraging this information for the best loan decisions
Before you decide to get a loan, It is also crucial to know the impact it would have on the entirety of your finances. The platform has taken strides to help everyone navigate their thoughts towards a profitable loan investment in Nigeria. It even goes as far as reviewing some of the popular lending platforms like Fairmoney, Palmcredit, Renmoney, Migo, Page financials, Branch loan, Carbon loan, Sokoloan, and so on.
The platform is inviting visitors to explore its new digital products designed to cater for consumer loans and SME loans. With these products, you can be sure to make the best decisions regarding loans.
As much as we realize that lending is massively shifting towards the fintech space, we also acknowledge that some traditional banking institutions are making great strides in that area. On the LoanSpot platform you’ll also find reviews for Access bank loan, Nirsal microfinance bank loan, Gtb loan, Sterling bank loan, and the Zenith bank loan.
The world as we know it has become heavily reliant on information. Communicating to the general public on how loans can lend a hand to ensure we can survive these challenging times. Getting ahead of this pandemic period by equipping ourselves with the required knowledge can influence the best loan decisions
The general public can now have access to getting loans online through these loan products. They have designed these products to fit your financial needs, regardless of how good or otherwise your credit status is.
6 types of pension plans: Deciding which is right for you
Whether you are employed in the private or public sector, or self-employed, there’s a plan tailored for you.
So, you finally decided to open a pension account. Great, but that is only the first step in the process. Since you are reading this, you need to know how you can get started and what plan is the right fit for you.
An informed understanding of the various pension plans will help you make the right decision. Whether you are employed in the private or public sector, or self-employed, there’s a plan tailored for you.
1. Contributory Pension Scheme
The contributory pension scheme works for you whether you’re in the private or public sector. Under this scheme, you’re eligible for a Retirement Savings Account (RSA).
A retirement savings account is a dedicated account that allows monthly contributions from you and your employer. The amount contributed is usually between 15%-20% of your salary.
Your RSA acts like a savings account, except contributions, are made on autopilot. That means you don’t have to worry about deducting the money from your bank account every month. However, the difference between a savings account and an RSA is that your contributions are invested in financial instruments to yield profits, which protects your pension fund from inflation.
Premium Pension has an excellent record in delivering value on pension funds. Trusted by over 700,000 members, they put in the work to make sure all their members are well prepared for their golden years.
2. Voluntary Contribution Scheme
The voluntary contribution is an additional contribution plan and it is optional. You can use this opt-in for this scheme in addition to having a contributory pension scheme.
With this, you can make more contributions to your pension fund. This scheme is also more flexible. Unlike the RSA, your contribution can be made monthly, quarterly, biannually, or even weekly.
Your employer would need to be notified if you choose to opt-in for this option.
3. The Micro Pension Scheme
In 2014, the micro pension scheme was introduced to make provision for self-employed individuals.
This plan allows for more flexibility for entrepreneurs, traders, professionals, and other self-employed persons that don’t qualify for the contributory pension scheme.
If you’re self-employed, this is the plan you should opt-in for.
4. Cross-Border Pension Scheme
So far, we have highlighted pension plans for people who live in the country. But what happens if you are outside the country?
If you live outside the country, you are not left out.
The cross-border pension scheme enables Nigerians who are employed outside the country to make contributions to the pension fund. Your Retirement Savings Account will be denominated in Naira as well.
5. Retirement Plan
This plan still falls under the contributory scheme and is meant for retirees.
As a retiree, you are not high-risk tolerant. Therefore, your pension fund will be invested in financial instruments that are low-risk, mainly fixed income instruments such as corporate or government bonds.
Premium Pension managers are experts at risk management, ensuring that your fund is secured until retirement.
You can apply for a programmed withdrawal plan, enabling you to receive your pension periodically either monthly or quarterly. A second choice is that you can make a withdrawal in a lump sum if your total pension fund is below N500,000.
However, you can only access this plan if you are 50 years and above.
6. Institutional Pension Fund Management
This product is available to cooperate bodies, MDAs and State Governments to manage. This isn’t an individual plan as it is tailored to suit corporate institutions instead.
Your golden years are a special time in your life. It’s important that you make the informed decisions about your retirement plan so you can live out those years to the fullest.
The Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) you choose also goes a long way to ensure that your financial needs are met during retirement. That’s why you cannot afford to make the wrong choice when choosing a PFA. You should read this short guide on how to choose the right PFA.
With this, you can decide what plan is best suited for you. Click https://datarecapture.premiumpension.com/expressinterest/Home/PPLProspect to make the Switch to Premium Pension for optimum returns, timely benefits payment and exceptional customer service in offices across the 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT.
You can also visit http://www.premiumpension.com/ to find out more or simply call 09- 461-5700-4.
Stanbic IBTC announces executive appointments across the Group
The new appointments cut across Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC and its subsidiary.
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC (‘the Group’), a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced several key executive appointments across the Group, in a bid to fortify its market leadership position in the Nigerian financial services sector. The appointments are in line with the organisation’s corporate governance structure, people promise as well as succession plan.
The new appointments cut across Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC and its subsidiary, Stanbic IBTC Nominees; Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers; Stanbic IBTC Asset Management; Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers; and the newly floated Stanbic IBTC Insurance.
With the new appointments, Eric Fajemisin, previously the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, assumes the role of Executive Director, Corporate and Transactional Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC. Fajemisin has over 30 years’ financial services experience. He is also a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation in Nigeria.
Babatunde Majiyagbe has also been appointed the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Nominees, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC and the first and leading custodial and investor services company in Nigeria for non-pension assets.
The Wealth Management division of the Group has also made key appointments. With these appointments, Olumide Oyetan assumes office as the new Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers. Oyetan has over 20 years’ experience and has functioned in different roles across the Group and Standard Bank Group, South Africa. Likewise, Dare Otitoju assumes office as Executive Director, Investment Management, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers.
The Group’s asset management subsidiary has also appointed Busola Jejelowo as Executive Director, Investments, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management; and Wunmi Ehis-Uzenabor as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at Stanbic IBTC Asset Management. Similar appointments were made in the trustees and insurance brokerage subsidiaries of the Group. Emi Agaba-Oloja has been appointed as Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Trustees and Ibiyemi Mezu as Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers.
Akinjide Orimolade has also been appointed Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Insurance; Sakeenat Bakare as Executive Director, Business Development at Stanbic IBTC Insurance; and Dunny Semwayo as Executive Director, Technical, at Stanbic IBTC Insurance. Stanbic IBTC Insurance is the Group’s newly licensed subsidiary.
Commenting on the appointments, Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said: “We are delighted to have a pool of highly experienced, diligent and very versatile professionals at Stanbic IBTC to be entrusted with the responsibilities of driving the next phase of our growth. We are certain the Group will benefit immensely from their wealth of knowledge and expertise because they understand our strategic intent and commitment to our stakeholder groups.
At Stanbic IBTC, management remains focused on people management practices that make our people’s dreams come true.
