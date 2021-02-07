WTO: President Buhari reacts to US backing of Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the formal endorsement of Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), by the United State Government.

Buhari described as a welcome development, the decision of the new US administration to remove the final obstacle on the path of Okonjo-Iweala to becoming the first woman and first African to head the international trade organization.

This disclosure is contained in a series of tweet posts by the Nigerian President on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

What President Buhari is saying

President Buhari, who has led the support for the emergence of Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the WTO, in his statement said, “We welcome the decision of the new U.S. administration to remove the last obstacle in the path of Dr. Okonjo-Iweala to becoming the first female and the first person of African descent to lead the organization.

“Nigeria and the entire African continent are happy about this new U.S. position, which signifies a shift and an important turnaround in the relations between our continent and the United States under the Biden administration.”

“Today, we see that the United States stands with Nigeria and Africa with the acceptance of our widely respected citizen, Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO.’’

Buhari pointed out that Nigeria looks forward to working closely with Biden led US administration with a view to addressing all issues of common interests to both countries.

He said, “We look forward to working very closely with the new U.S. administration on this and all issues of common interests, especially in such areas as accelerated economic growth, fight against terrorism and deepening progress on development issues.’’

What you should know

It can be recalled that the United States Government through the US Trade Representative, backed Okonjo-Iwela for the position of the Director-General of WTO, describing her as someone who would bring a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy. They said she is widely respected for her effective leadership and has a proven experience managing a large international organization with diverse membership.

Okonjo-Iweala had on February 5, in her reaction, expressed gratitude for the show of support by the US government for the WTO top job.

She also congratulated her South Korean opponent, Yoo Myung-hee for a hard-fought campaign and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians and friends for their unflinching support.