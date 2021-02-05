Business
Owners of unclaimed dividends should claim them – Fiscal Policy Committee
The Fiscal Policy Reforms Committee has urged Nigerians with unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances not more than 6 years old, to commence the process of claiming them.
This was disclosed by Mr. Bode Oyetunde, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Finance and Fiscal Matters and Secretary of the committee at the Finance Act 2020 Stakeholder Engagement webinar, on Thursday.
The Committee urged Nigerians to begin the process, as concerns have been raised over the FG’s plans to borrow funds from unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances through the Debt Management Office (DMO).
“If you have bank balances and unclaimed dividends that are not six years and above, this has no implication on you,” he said.
“If you have unclaimed dividends in a company, that is not a public limited one listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, you have no issue. If you do, you can start the process of taking back your unclaimed dividends and if it is a bank balance, go and get your bank balances.
“All these will be done in consultation with the bankers’ committee, CBN and the banks for the unclaimed bank balances and unclaimed dividends, registrars, Securities and Exchange Commission, other regulatory bodies,” Oyetunde added.
He stated that the FG would be transparent with the dividends raised for budget funding, citing that Nigeria’s Sovereign debt management would never be placed in private hands as it is the sole responsibility of the FG.
“Sovereign Debt Management is the responsibility of the minister responsible for finance, and it is the responsibility of government. There is nowhere in the world, I am aware of, where Sovereign Debt Management is ceded to the private sector.
“We have the DMO established by law, and it is supposed to be the minister responsible for finance that will handle his or her duties in the emergence of any debt, and in terms of management of the funds that will be operated by the DMO,” he said.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported last month that the Finance Act 2020 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari recommended that the Federal Government could borrow from unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances under the Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund.
- The House Committee on Capital Markets and Institutions raised an alarm over the growing unclaimed dividends in the capital market, projected to cross the N200 billion mark at the close of 2020.
- The Nigerian Senate has ruled out the use of unclaimed dividends to fund the 2021 Budget.
- Shareholders under the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) have rejected the establishment of unclaimed dividend trust fund proposed in the Finance Bill 2021.
- Some capital market experts have also rejected the plan by the Federal Government of Nigeria to manage unclaimed dividends.
WTO: South Korea’s Myung-hee withdraws from race, Okonjo-Iweala remains sole candidate
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Nigerian finance minister, has become the sole candidate in the World Trade Organisation’s Director-General race, as South Korean Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee withdrew her bid to contest.
This was disclosed by Myung-hee after she had mentioned it to the United States, according to Bloomberg.
According to the report, she took various issues into account “comprehensively” including the need to revitalize the multilateral organization before arriving at this point.
The withdrawal comes after dozens of former US government officials urged President Joe Biden to endorse Okonjo-Iweala after the Trump administration blocked her selection. The opposition halted the selection process because WTO decisions are made on the basis of a consensus of its members.
What it means
- If the U.S., Korea and the WTO’s other 162 members join a consensus to appoint Okonjo-Iweala, the WTO can announce a meeting to confirm her appointment within a matter of days.
- If confirmed, Okonjo-Iweala would be the first woman and the first African to lead the organization in its 25-year history.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that the 66-year-old two-time former minister said she remained positive of becoming the first African and first female director-general in the 25-year history of the WTO despite ‘hiccups’.
- Okonjo-Iweala serves on Twitter’s board of directors, as chair of the GAVI vaccine alliance as well as a special envoy for the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 fight.
FG’s Special Concession Account (SCA) for PPPs nets over N2 billion
The Federal Government’s Special Concession Account has netted the sum of N2,400,689,340.
The Federal Government has declared that the Special Concession Account (SCA) for Public Private Partnerships has netted with the CBN the sum of N2,400,689,340 so far.
This was disclosed by the Presidency in a social media statement on Thursday.
The FG, citing details from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, which regulates Public Private Partnership (PPP) transactions of the Federal Government said:
“The Special Concession Account (SCA) has become operational and has within a few months of its operation, yielded the sum of N2,400,689,340.00 (Two billion Four Hundred Million Six Hundred and Eighty-Nine Thousand Three Hundred and Forty Naira) which has duly reflected in the Special Concession Account (SCA) with the Central Bank of Nigeria.”
Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Engr. Chidi Izuwah, said the objective of the SCA among others is to streamline the receipt of all PPP payments in the country for transparency, accountability and probity.
“Presently, the revenue accruing to government via concession and PPP arrangements is not known and this may lead to abuse and leakages by Ministries Departments & Agencies (MDAs) and Concessionaires,” Izuwah said.
What you should know
- The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) issued a Federal Treasury Circular referenced TRY A12 & B12/2018; OAGF/ CAD/026/V.11/324 dated 7th November, 2018, causing to be opened with the CBN, a Special Concession Account (SCA), to ensure that all revenues from Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) go into one dedicated Treasury Single Account (TSA) and to ensure that proper data in terms of investment and revenues coming in from PPPs are properly accounted.
- Nairametrics also reported that a PPP, the Assah North-Ohaji (ANOH) Gas Project Company (AGPC) closed a $260 million debt financing arrangement on Monday this week, achieving complete funding for its $650 million gas processing facility in Imo State, Nigeria.
FG disburses N27 billion from MSMEs Survival Fund, last scheme portal opens February 9
The Federal Government has announced the disbursement of N27 billion to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as part of the MSMEs Survival Fund Scheme.
This is as the government has concluded plans to roll out the last 2 schemes that make up the MSMEs Survival Fund namely, the Guaranteed Offtake Stimulus Scheme and the General MSMES Grant.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, who is also the Chairperson, Steering Committee, MSME Survival Fund and Guaranteed Off-Take Schemes (GOS), while briefing the press on Thursday, February 4, 2021, in Abuja.
READ: 283,023 Nigerians employed by MSMEs have benefited from FG Payroll Support Scheme
According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), she said that the Steering Committee for the Survival Fund would submit its reports to the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning as well as await the second tranche of the fund and that the existing schemes were progressing seamlessly.
What the Minister of State of Industry, Trade and Investment is saying
Katagum in her statement said, “The Federal Government is set to roll out the last two schemes of the MSMEs Survival Fund component of the National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) namely, the Guaranteed Offtake Scheme (GOS) and the General MSMEs Grant. Two of the components approved under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) are the MSMEs Survival Fund and Guaranteed Off-take Scheme.
“The Steering Committee approved the implementation of the 2 Schemes in 5 distinct parts namely; the Payroll Support Scheme, Artisan and Transport Scheme, Formalization Support Scheme, General MSMEs Grant and the Guaranteed Offtake Scheme.
“Under these two components, the portal will open from 11:59 pm on Tuesday, 9th February 2021 to Thursday 18th February 2021 for the Guaranteed Off take Scheme (GOS) and General MSME Grant Applications. All interested MSMEs can go directly to the Portal and register for either of the Schemes free of charge.”
READ: FG warns applicants of N75 billion MSME Fund against fraudulent websites
The Minister explained that the purpose of GOS is to stimulate direct local production by enabling 100,000 MSMEs in the production sector with funds to produce post-Covid lockdown stimulus products.
While pointing out that the scheme would give preference to products produced in reasonably sufficient volumes in each State of the Federation, Katagum said that the product must be able to create jobs and have a multiplier effect on the surrounding economy.
She listed some of the products of interest to the Federal Government to include: face masks, hand sanitiser, liquid soap, disinfectant and processed foods.
READ: FG expects over N1 trillion private sector investments from road concession
Making his own contribution, the Special Assistant to the President of MSMEs in the office of the Vice President, Mr Tola Johnson, revealed that a total of 100,000 businesses across the 36 states and FCT would benefit from the new schemes.
Johnson added that the portal for the GOS would be opened for 2 weeks while the portal for the grant would be opened for a week.
He listed some of the conditions to qualify to participate in the scheme to include; businesses must be registered in the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), must be owned by a Nigerian and must have a minimum of two staff and that the disbursement would be on a first-come-first-served basis.
READ: FG commissions Made-in-Nigeria vehicles worth N364 billion
What you should know
- The N60 billion MSME Survival Fund and the N15 billion Guaranteed Offtake Scheme, which is the core of the N2.3 trillion stimulus package of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan, was flagged off on September 21, 2021.
- The 2 MSMEs initiatives were introduced by the Federal Government as part of its efforts to support businesses overcome challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The MSMEs Survival Fund scheme is a conditional grant to support vulnerable micro and small enterprises in meeting their payroll obligations and safeguard jobs in the MSMEs sector.
- The scheme is expected to save at least 1.3 million jobs across the country and specifically impact on over 35,000 individuals per state
